List of Major Government Engineering Exams in May 2022: Check Dates & Important Details

Government Jobs are very popular and high in demand in our country. Students from the engineering background are high in demand in private and in government sectors due to their knowledge and technical skills. Apart from GATE, SSC JE, RRB, ISRO, there are state PSC that shortlists engineering graduates for recruitment in various departments. Listed below are a few state level government engineering exams to be conducted in May 2022 that candidates can appear for after engineering.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Engineering (UPPSC AE) Exam

UPPSC AE Exam is conducted to recruit Assistant Engineers in various departments of Uttar Pradesh State Government. The notification UPPSC AE exam had released in August 2021. A total of 281 vacancies have been announced in departments like PWD, Nagar Vikas Vibhag, Minor Irrigation, and others.

Though the exam has been postponed several times, it is now scheduled for May 29, 2022.

UPPSC AE exam is held in offline mode.

There are two papers, each containing 125 questions.

The total marks are 750 and the total duration is 5 hours.

The exam is bilingual- English and Hindi languages.

UPPSC AE result is expected to be released in July 2022. Candidates clearing this will appear for the interview round of 100 marks. They will be finally selected on the basis of merit in both stages.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Junior Engineer (RSMSSSB JE) Exam

RSMSSSB JE Exam has been scheduled from May 18 to 20, 2022. It is a Computer Based Test. Through this recruitment drive, RSMSSB is going to recruit for 1299 vacancies of Junior Engineers in multiple departments.

Exam Date : May 18-20, 2022

: Online CBT Next Stage of Selection: Document Verification

RSMSSB JE exam has only one paper with 2 sections- General Knowledge and Engineering Subjects. They contain 40 and 80 questions respectively with 1 mark each. There is a negative marking of ⅓ of the allotted marks for each wrong answer.

On the day of DV, the candidates must have all the documents relevant to their education, age, work experience, caste, etc. If any candidate is found to be ineligible for the post, their candidature will be cancelled.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Engineering (MPPSC AE) Exam

MPPSC AE exam is going to be conducted on May 22, 2022. Admit card for the same will be available from May 17, 2022. The appearing candidates will be able to download it from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Exam Date : May 22, 2022

: 466 Next Stage of Selection: Interview (50 marks)

It consists of single paper comprising MCQ-type questions. There are two sections with a total of 150 questions. Each question consists of 3 marks. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.

The candidates clearing the selection process will be appointed as Assistant Engineers in Madhya Pradesh State Government. The allotment of departments will be done on the basis of the engineering streams of the candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Engineer (APPSC AE) Exam

APPSC AE exam is scheduled for May 14-15, 2022. The admit card for the exam is yet to be released. The recruitment drive is going to hire 190 Assistant Engineers in various departments like RWS&S Engineering Sub-ordinate Service, A.P Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Subordinate Service, and others.

APPSC AE is a CBT exam conducted in online mode. There are a total of 3 papers that will be conducted in 3 different shifts. The exam will be conducted in the English Language. The exam includes a penalty of 1/3rd of allotted marks for each wrong answer.

The three papers are GSMA, Civil/ Mechanical Engineering, and Environmental/ Civil Engineering.

Each of them contains 150 questions of 1 mark each.

The time duration for each paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The third paper will be conducted on May 14, 2022, in the first shift (9 AM- 12 PM).

The first two papers will be conducted on May 15, 2022, in first shift (9 AM- 12 PM) and second shift (2 PM- 5 PM) respectively.

The final selection of Assistant Engineer for APPSC recruitment will be done on the basis of CBT exam only. Thus, the candidates must be very disciplined while preparing for it.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Combined Engineering Services (TNPSC CES) Exam

TNPSC CES exam is conducted to recruit engineering candidates for multiple posts and departments of the state. The recruitment notification has been released on April 04, 2022, and the applications are ongoing. The candidates must check the posts relevant to their field and other eligibility criteria, and apply for the TNPSC CES exam .

Application Process : Ongoing

: Ongoing Last Date to Apply : May 03, 2022

: May 03, 2022 Mode of Application : Online

: Online Vacancy : 626

: 626 Posts : Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Automobile Engineer, and several others.

: Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Automobile Engineer, and several others. Official Website: tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC CES exam for multiple posts is going to be held on June 26, 2022. The admit card for the same will be released about 2 weeks before the exam. It will be available on the official website of TNPSC.

The recruitment notifications for other engineering exams like RRB JE, SSC JE are expected to be released soon. There is an immense scope for engineering students at the private as well as government job vacancies. The credible jobs that students desire need patience and dedication for the preparation of such competitive exams. Thus it is advised to the candidates to prepare well in advance.