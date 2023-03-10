Internationalisation at SCMS, Pune: A deep dive into the experiential, industry-driven environment; apply for new-age BBA via SET 2023

March 10, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

India, 3rd March 2023:

Pune-based B-school, Symbiosis Centre For Management Studies (SCMS), a constituent of the prestigious Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has begun the registration process for its advanced BBA programme, which aims not only to provide a 360-degree perspective of business studies and the industry-specific skills but also an intensive international experience, a valuable asset for candidates who want to scale the heights of an increasingly globalising corporate sector. Aspirants can begin applying via SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test) 2023; the last day to register is 12th April.

Boosting the programme’s holistic approach, which covers both, the fundamentals of business administration, such as Business Accounting and Statistics and advanced modules, such as Risk Management in Entrepreneurship and Environmental Risk Management, stands the thrust on internationalisation. The institute, following SIU’s core philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One)”, seeks to create a synergy in the pedagogy by fusing the traditional values of India, which foster a collaborative mindset and the robust international education that is outcome-driven.

What makes SCMS a sought-after B-school for aspirants is its unwavering effort to contextualise academics with real-world learnings, making an effective pedagogy delivered by both expert faculty members and domain pioneers, who come to campus as part of the wide industry network. In addition to the industry immersion via the institution’s industry connections, SCMS, with its aim to boost global exposure, has developed the Global Immersion Programme, which allows students to enjoy cultural and academic learning by pursuing 12 credits from the extensive array of international partner universities. The partner universities include eminent names such as the Berlin School of Economics & Law, Deakin University, Australia, ESSEC, France and IESEG, France, among others.

Delineating the importance of international exposure in the institution , Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS Pune said, “ At SCMS we understand that internationalization is not just a buzzword, but a fundamental aspect of providing a comprehensive education for our students. Our commitment to creating a truly global campus community is reflected in every aspect of our institution, from our diverse student body and faculty to our robust study abroad programs and partnerships with institutions around the world. Our goal is not simply to expose our students to different cultures and perspectives but to actively engage them in meaningful cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration. By providing opportunities for international students to integrate fully into our campus community, and for domestic students to learn from and alongside their international peers, we are preparing our graduates to navigate the increasingly interconnected and interdependent global landscape.” The Director further added, “ Adding to our pride, the companies in our vast industry network have shown a special appreciation for our candidates who due to our tireless efforts have grown to be adept in global cultures and thus, are suitable to lead today’s dynamic, multicultural workforce.”

Further, towards the development of a quality cohort via a globalised environment, the SCMS experience is marked by the presence of candidates from 30 countries. The international students bring about the flavours of multiculturalism, creating a diverse and inclusive ambience, akin to that of the modern workplace; the type of international students ranges from full-time candidates to those who come for a Semester Exchange Programme or a workshop. Furthermore, the institution hosts several industry experts with international exposure as well as foreign guest lectures, offering a window to gauge the globalised industry via their mentorship.

Going beyond the ambit of traditional scholastic methods, SCMS’s pedagogy is informed by the development of essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, and interpersonal skills etc. For the development of interpersonal skills, especially in the context of inclusion and cultural sensitivity, an interesting is implemented by the institute is the SCMS Buddy Committee. The indicative is part of the International Cell that helps international students adjust to Indian culture by assigning a personal student companion, who provides practical support and introduces them to local traditions. The committee aims to create a friendly and supportive environment for international students to feel at home.

In terms of career development, the placements figures validate not only the institution’s effort to provide an international environment, but also attest to the first-rate pedagogy of the B-school. A cursory glance at the last placement drive shows that the highest package grossed right at the BBA level is a potent 8.85 LPA along with a median package worth 6.5 LPA. Moreover, SCMS clocked a significant placement percentage last season, which amounts to an impressive 97.22%.

To put it succinctly the advanced BBA program offers a unique blend of theoretical and practical knowledge, providing students with unparalleled global exposure through partnerships with international universities and industry experts. To claim SCMS’s legacy of excellence, B-school aspirants, seeking a comprehensive education that prepares them for the dynamic and multicultural workforce of today, can apply now via SET 2023, a 60-minutes-long Computer-Based Test scheduled for May 6th and 14th, 2023. Candidates can attempt the test twice, and it consists of 60 multiple-choice questions on General English, General Awareness, Quantitative skills, and Analytical & Logical Reasoning. Shortlisted candidates must participate in PI-WAT (Personal Interaction and Writing Ability Test), and a final merit list will be published based on their combined performance in both tests. The test will be conducted in 76 cities.

