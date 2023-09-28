Infant Complementary Feeding - Nurturing Healthy Eating Habits & Growth

September 28, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

Complementary feeding should typically begin around age of 6 months for most infants. This recommendation is consistent with guidance from organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and Indian academy of Pediatrics (IAP) and many other health authorities.

When to Start Complementary Feeding

Complementary feeding typically begins around the age of 6 months. At this stage, most babies have developed the necessary motor skills to handle solid foods and are ready to explore new tastes and textures. At this age their digestive system is more developed, and they can handle solid foods.

Signs of Readiness

Look for signs that your baby is ready for solids, which may include:

Ability to sit up with support. Showing interest in food when others are eating. Displaying good head control. Loss of the tongue-thrust reflex (pushing food out with tongue). Opening their mouth when presented with a spoon.

Complementary feeding should complement, not replace, breastfeeding or formula feeding during first year of life. Continue breastfeeding or formula feeding as usual.

Choosing Right Foods

When it comes to selecting foods for your infant, opt for nutritious options that are age-appropriate and easy to digest. Start with single-ingredient, iron-rich foods like rice cereal, pureed vegetables (e.g., sweet potatoes, carrots), and fruits (e.g., apples, pears). These foods are easy to digest and are less likely to cause allergies. As your baby grows, gradually introduce a variety of foods to expand their palate and nutrient intake.

Texture and Consistency

Begin with smooth and runny purees to accommodate your baby’s developing swallowing reflexes. As your child becomes more adept at eating, you can slowly increase the texture and consistency of foods. This transition helps in oral motor development and encourages chewing skills.

Food Temperature:

Serve food at a safe temperature, neither too hot nor too cold. Check food temperature before every feed.

Gradual Introduction

Begin with small amounts of one type of food and gradually introduce other foods over time. This allows you to identify any potential allergies or sensitivities. Consult with your pediatrician if you have concerns about allergies, especially if there’s a family history.

Diversification of Foods

Introduce a variety of foods to provide a wide range of nutrients and flavors. Include foods from all food groups, including grains, fruits, vegetables, proteins, and dairy products.

Frequency of Meals

Start with 1-2 meals per day, gradually increasing to 3-4 meals as infant’s appetite grows. At same time consider increasing quantity of food to ensure adequate calories. Regular growth monitoring is essential to know adequacy.

Feeding Techniques

Responsive Feeding: Feed infants on demand, recognizing their cues for hunger and fullness. Feed infants with love and attention, and avoid force-feeding or pressuring them to eat.

Spoon-Feeding: Use a soft baby spoon and offer small amounts of food.

Family Meals: Preferably, include your baby in family mealtimes to promote social interaction and model healthy eating habits.

Micronutrient Supplementation

The IAP recommends vitamin D supplementation for all infants and vitamin A supplementation for those not receiving fortified infant foods. Vitamin D supplementation should be continued till 12 months.

Monitoring Growth and Development

Regularly monitor infant’s growth, development, and nutritional status. Seek guidance from your pediatrician if there are concerns about growth or feeding difficulties.

Be cautious and avoid these food items in baby’s diet

It’s important to be cautious about certain foods to ensure safety and well being of infant. Honey should not be given to baby’s under age of 1 year due to risk of botulism. Cow’s milk should not be introduced as primary drink before 1 year of age. Avoid adding sugar, salt, or spices to baby’s food. Babies’ kidneys can’t handle excess salt, and sugar is unnecessary. To prevent choking hazards, avoid giving small, hard foods like whole nuts, popcorn, and chunks of raw vegetables or fruits that could get lodged in baby’s throat. Avoid shellfish and seafood high in mercury. Highly processed or junk foods, such as sugary snacks, chips, and sugary beverages, should be avoided. They provide little nutritional value and can contribute to unhealthy eating habits. Unpasteurized dairy products and raw or undercooked eggs carry risk of harmful bacteria. Cook eggs thoroughly until both the yolk and white are firm.

Dr. KAPIL BHAGWATRAO SACHANE, DNB, MRCPCH(UK), Neonatal Fellow(UK), Fellow in PICU and CICU (UK), Fellow in Ped. Intensive Care Transport (London)

Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatric Intensivist,

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”