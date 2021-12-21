iNeuron Launches On-Demand OTT Platform for Education that Unlocks Ocean of learnings under ‘OneNeuron’ Program

iNeuron a well-known Ed-Tech start-up launches very first and the only one of its kind OTT platform “OneNeuron” – a revolutionary mode for education. The best feature of the platform is the “On-Demand Education Service” and they claim for “You ask we provide”. Through this platform, iNeuron brings a new concept to the educational system that can revolutionize the current online learning mode. OneNeuron Program has various verticals. Starting with Tech Neuron (Part of OneNeuron) that has over 100+ industry graded courses covering almost all the technical learning capabilities such as Data Science, Big data, Machine learning, MERN Stack, Full Stack Data Science, Data Analysis, Cloud (GCP, Azure, AWS), Tableau, Power BI, R Programming, and Competitive Programming and many more.

Assume if the book knowledge is sufficient when technology is changing rapidly?

Do you have human touch with self-paced learning?

Do you spend a good amount of time looking for resources to clarify your queries?

Is your learning providing the confidence to absorb by industry or job-ready?

iNeuron understands the problem area of learners and comes up with a “One Neuron” unique platform as a solution.

On-Demand Features

The bundle of courses that comes under the OneNeuron program consists of many live working projects to implement and include Job preparation modules. Apart from this subscription of this program unlock the demand which any subscriber can raise are;

Demand new course if not as a part of Tech Neuron bundle

Demand addition of new module if it is old or newly launched in any existing course

Demand One on One doubt clearing session

Raise a demand for topic clarification by our expert as needed.

Demand for Resume building and support

24x7 handholding support for any query or clarification

Demand for Last hour interview preparation by our expert or Mock interview

Free up raising any demand or suggestion to help and achieve your learning experience

There are tons of courses and iNeuron promises to keep adding new modules every week.

OneNeuron features

Details of Courses

Cost-Effective & Cost Comparative:

These exciting courses, clubbed with Projects and Job preparation along with on-demand service come at a minimal & affordable annual subscription of INR 6000 + GST. With 100+ courses in the bundle will cost not more than INR 60 per course, but world-class services as mentioned above are associated with this are priceless.

Bonus offer: As a Lunch offer, iNeuron provides its OTT subscription to Lifetime at the same price, if subscribe within 15 Jan’22.

What is OneNeuron Program

Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder iNeuron explains while discussing the newly launch OTT platform and its many features that the need to shift the education system from what should be provided to what learners are looking for. He explains that OneNeuron is all about “Education As-a-Service” and “you ask we provide”. Sudhanshu added that our on-demand services in education are carefully curated in such a way that learners, once subscribed to OneNeuron will be able to unlock all types of services associated with it. 24 x 7 tech mentorship, On-demand doubt clearing, resume building, one on one topic explanation, and beyond. Even learners can demand a whole new course unlisted or a new module based on their needs at no extra cost.

iNeuron, recently received funds from S Chand Group and earmarked them for the advancement of learning experiences. Speaking with us Krish Naik, CIO & Co-Founder iNeuron informed us that we are opening up a new facility at our office, getting operational by the first week of Jan’22, where any subscriber of the OneNeuron program can visit our Super high tech Innovation labs and get Live experience, have an opportunity to work on high tech products like Drone, Robotics, Self-driving cars, and many more cutting-edge technologies. He also said that soon we are getting ready with incubation facilities for selected learners, where they can engage to fulfil their innovative business idea and be free to use our resources.

Uday Mishra, Chief Business Officer, updated that the entire iNeuron team is driven highly energetic, vibrant, and a go-getter. He explains the mission for iNeuron and why just the certificate courses are not sufficient enough to boost the knowledge and why learners need to have a practical understanding of any industry-specific education. iNeuron already invested heavily to ramp up thousands of students who are capable enough to absorb by industry. Our achievers are getting deployed by top graded MNC’s just because the experience they receive while on the learning path with us is charismatic. We build them ready in a 360-degree manner and the level of learning they receive is purely based on real-time practical work and includes recent research papers that are the best fit into the Industry.

The sales and marketing team is headed by Mr. Darious and Mr. Pranjal whereas the entire Operations are headed by Mr. Dibyanshu Kumar. Their leadership and right approach tend the company to achieve its new height and the successful launch of the OneNeuron program.

The launch event was organized at Taj Bangalore and attended by various leaders of the education industry, Students, and achievers, who successfully grabbed the job with the learning and support provided by iNeuron. The Launch event of OneNeuron started traditionally by lighting lamps and remembering the Goddess of Vidya, Saraswati Ji. Dignitaries came from various parts of India joined this event and were blessed for much more success of this program.