Hurry now, 14 July 2022 last date for SICSR’s BCA and BBA (IT) programmes applications!

India, 1st July 2022 : Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), Pune, a pioneer in high-quality computer education and IT programmes, has announced 14th July 2022 as the last date to apply for the 2022 batch of Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelor of Business Administration Information Technology (BBA IT) programmes. Aspirants keen to pursue a career in computer education and information technology can register and fill the SICSR application form online, after clearing the SET 2022 examination.

SICSR is recognized as one of the best institutes in the country. SICSR provides a dynamic and creative learning environment backed by a broad, industry-relevant curriculum. With a student-centric pedagogy, SICSR believes in imparting world-class IT education to aspirants with state of art infrastructure and tech-enabled experiential learning.

Prof. Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR - “We at SICSR, Pune take pride in being one of the top institutes in India to offer a high-quality computer education. Our broad programme portfolio, diverse student body, and dedicated faculty members work together to create an educational experience that is relevant, enriching, and uniquely symbiotic. The BCA & BBA (IT) programmes aim at building future leaders for the ever evolving IT industry worldwide.”

Prof. Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR - “The institute recognizes the role of technology for socio-economic progress. Therefore, we provide our students with information technology infrastructure comprising of high end servers, 200 + desktops/terminals, round the clock connectivity and technology enabled classrooms. SICSR promotes holistic personality development and provides them with maximum exposure. As we commence the admission of undergraduate programmes, we are eager to welcome our fresh batch to the Symbiosis family.”

SICSR provides professionals a smart career in information technology that confirms to National and International standards. The BCA programme is oriented towards the Information Technology professionals that require problem solving skills clubbed with logical thinking. The graduates from the programme are equipped with a comprehensive understanding of content management system, mobile computing, computer game designing and cloud in the field of software development.

Whereas, the BBA (IT) programme builds a strong foundation for IT, Management and Commerce concepts. The three year programme focuses on emerging technology trends and prepares students to deliver techno-management solutions to key challenges in the corporate, social and government sectors.

Eligibility Criteria:

- BBA (IT) - Std. XII (10+2) pass or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% Marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes) can apply for the admission process.

- BCA - Student passing XII from any stream or equivalent government-approved diploma in Engineering/Technology with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST candidates) can apply for the admission process.

The core thought of SICSR is to be industry-driven, information-based, and socially mindful. SICSR is known for hosting a variety of activities to help the students to develop leadership abilities. The institute encourages participation in community service projects and engage in creative activities. To build and cultivate leadership abilities, students organize and participate in hackathons, and other co-curricular events.

For BCA Programme, visit - https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/bca/

For BBA (IT) Programme, visit - https://www.sicsr.ac.in/programmes/bba-it/