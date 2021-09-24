How Many Glasses of Water Should You Drink Daily? UV-C in Water Purifiers Plays a Vital Role to Keep Water Germ-Free

Keeping yourself hydrated is routine, but how many times have you found yourself “too busy” to drink water or simply saying you forgot? You are not alone. It’s all too common nowadays and every once in a while, we find ourselves looking up the internet for the perfect answer to “how much water should you drink daily”? The truth is your intake of water depends on several factors.

The average percentage of water in a human body is 60. However, the body loses water during the course of the day while sweating, urinating, through bowel movements, and even breathing. If you are living in a place where the climate is hot and humid, you tend to lose even more fluid from your body. Drinking water only when you are parched is not a good idea. To keep ourselves from getting dehydrated, we need to replace this lost fluid. And the only way to do this is through water.

It is generally accepted that a healthy person needs to drink about eight glasses (2 litres) of water each day. However, some individuals may need more or less of it, depending on their age, weight, metabolism, diet, health, and the amount of physical activity they indulge in. If a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding, the amount of water she consumes changes.

But before you throw up your hands in frustration (because that’s a lot to consider!), let us help you understand the adequate requirement of fluids daily.

While the intake mentioned above includes all kinds of fluids, a majority of it should come from water, except for infants consuming breast milk or formula. Some people may need less fluid than mentioned above if they eat a lot of high-water content foods such as fruits and vegetables, stay in cold environments, or have a sedentary lifestyle. But others might need to increase their intake if they consume a high-protein diet. In such a situation, water helps the kidney process the extra protein. If your diet is rich in fiber, water helps prevent constipation. Increase your intake if you are vomiting or have diarrhoea, indulge in a lot of physical activity, are down with flu, or suffering from a health problem such as urinary tract infection. Substituting water with fresh juices is not advised because they are full of sugar and calories.

We often take drinking water for granted, but it can help your body in more ways than you think. It’s also equally important to pay attention to how clean the water you consume is.

What kind of water should you be drinking?

We know that water needs to be purified before drinking. It’s the reason why we all install water purifiers in our homes and offices. But do you really know how these equipments work or how effective they actually are?

Healthy drinking water should be sterile and free of toxic and hazardous substances; it should also contain minerals required for the body and have high permeability and solubility. This drinking water needs to be sterilised to ensure safety by killing or inactivating pathogenic microorganisms. One tried and tested method is ultraviolet (UV-C) water purification.

UV-C treated water is considered to be incredibly effective. It is both safe and healthy because the UV-C technique eliminates up to 99.99% of microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses. This method of disinfection has the following benefits:

You don’t have to handle potentially dangerous chemicals

With UV-C, the disinfection happens immediately

This method consumes less power, leaves no by-product making it environmentally friendly

UV-C does not cause a change in the taste or odour of the water consumed

The maintenance is simple

You might not know it, but most water purifiers come installed with UV-C tubes. It’s why you need to be conscious if the tube inside your purifier is functional or not. This is something you should ask the service person visiting your home to clean your water purifier. During regular service, if a water purifier is installed with fake or obsolete UV-C tubes, the purification is not fool proof and can be harmful for the body. Please remember, all blue light tubes are not UV-C tubes.

UV-C tubes from OSRAM are globally accredited.

Keep in mind that you'll be drinking upwards of eight glasses daily and ask yourself these questions: Is the water you are sipping healthy? Are all pathogens removed from it?

