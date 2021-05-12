How do you maintain your vehicle during COVID lockdowns?

While we pay attention to our health, let’s not ignore the health of our vehicles. Even if we do not use them as much these days, it’s always wise to renew the insurance on time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upturned the way we work and live. Many of our long-standing habits have given way to new ones, as we continue to stay protected from the Coronavirus. Work life that once meant huddling at physical offices is now dominated by video calls and incessant virtual meetings. Unsurprisingly, all these things put together have affected our mobility, and most of us now step out only to get essentials or under other unavoidable circumstances.

In this scenario, it is a no-brainer that personal vehicles – our cars and bikes – remain unused for weeks or even months. It is important to keep this in mind: If you don’t take proper care of your vehicles during this time, they could end up getting damaged, and that could prove to be heavy on your pocket.

Here are some important tips for you to help you with the maintenance of your cars and bikes.

1. Kick start the vehicle every few days: Of course, your own safety is the top priority, and that’s exactly why we don’t think it’s a good time to take your car or bike on a ride every day. But, how about starting it once every few days? This prevents the battery from getting discharged, and ensures smooth functioning of your vehicle. In case you are unable to do that, fret not – you can just disconnect the battery from the terminal!

2. Take it on a spin: Yes, but only in your colony or neighbourhood, that too only once every couple of weeks. This is only to ensure that your car or bike gets adequate movement, and doesn’t stay idle for an extended period.

3. Move the wheels: You might find this odd, but guess what? When your bike or car stays put in one position for a long time, the entire weight is on one portion of the tyres. If you have a bike, just move the wheel around; the rotation of wheels is certainly going to help. But if you have a car, you just have to reverse it or move it forward by hardly a metre. This little step will ensure things are right.

4. Keep an eye on electrical connections: This might come across as bizarre but rats entering the car, especially around the engine and destroying the electrical connections is not unheard of. Monitor your car from time to time to steer clear of this problem.

5. Take care of the exterior: While it is important to take care of the interiors in a car, the exterior is equally significant. Try to find a shaded spot and if that isn’t possible, use a car or bike cover. It will also protect your vehicle from bird droppings or any other damage like a tree fall or a wall collapse in case a natural calamity like an earthquake or torrential rain hits.

6. Keep vehicle insurance up to date: As highlighted above, maintenance and upkeep of a vehicle is critical. That’s exactly why it is essential to invest in a good insurance plan to protect your car or bike against potential risks like thefts, accidents or any other damages. It could also be prone to damage from wall collapse, flood, or even a tree falling on the vehicle due to heavy winds. Many of these risks continue to remain even if a vehicle is unused for an extended period.

Many vehicle-owners only get a third-party car insurance or bike insurance. That is because it is a mandatory requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act. However, a third-party insurance might not be of much use in the situations we discussed above. Remember that a third-party insurance only covers damages caused by your vehicle to a third party’s life or property, and not the damages caused to your own vehicle. This is where a comprehensive insurance policy comes in to the picture.

A comprehensive insurance policy covers both third-party damages as well as ‘own-damage’ caused by some of the accidents and mishaps mentioned above. It also provides you a financial security in case of vehicle theft. Moreover, insurance providers also offer add-on covers to protect your vehicle in tricky situations like a vehicle being submerged under water due to flooding.

If you only have a third-party insurance policy, it is critical that you upgrade to a comprehensive one. If you already have a comprehensive policy, it is crucial to renew it at the right time. Even if you are staying indoors, your personal vehicles need all the care right now. So make sure to keep this in mind, and get your policy renewed before expiry to retain the protection for the vehicle.

