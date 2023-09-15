Make Protection A Habit - Why safeguarding your future should come naturally like a habit

September 15, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

In the fast-paced world we live in, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily hustle and forget about safeguarding our future. However, ensuring financial security for yourself and your loved ones is a habit that should come as naturally as any other routine in your life.

If you can prioritise your health and make lifestyle tweaks like eating healthy and following an exercise regimen, there’s no reason why you can’t prioritise the financial security of your loved ones and inculcate some habits that will safeguard your fiscal health as well. Let’s delve into why making protection a habit is essential and how to calculate your ideal cover amount.

How much life insurance do you need?

Once you have decided to opt for protection and invest in a life insurance policy, the next step is to determine how much money your dependants will need. Remember it is not a one-size-fits-all approach; your need may be different from those of others.

Here are some tips to calculate your life insurance needs:

● As a standard practice, it is advised to purchase a life cover at least 10 times your annual income.

Another way to calculate the amount of life cover needed is to multiply your annual salary by the number of years that are left until retirement.

● One of the most critical aspects of making protection a habit is determining the right coverage amount. A useful tool for this purpose is the HDFC Life Human Life Value Calculator. This calculator considers your age, annual income, expenses, liabilities, and future financial goals to estimate your ideal life cover amount. It takes into account your family’s financial needs, outstanding debts, and inflation to provide a comprehensive view of your protection requirements.

Protection as a Natural Habit

Instead of thinking of life insurance as an imposition, it’s time to make it a part of your financial routine. Just like you save money, invest, or maintain a healthy lifestyle, protecting your future should be ingrained in your habits.

Here’s why:

Peace of Mind: Knowing that your loved ones will be financially secure if anything happens to you can provide immense peace of mind.

Ensuring Goals: Life insurance ensures that your financial goals for your family, such as education, mortgage, and retirement, will still be met.

Cost-Efficient: Starting early and consistently saving through a term plan is often more cost-effective than waiting for a “forced” need for insurance.

HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super: Your Comprehensive Solution

While there are many life insurance plans available today, HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super fits the bill if you are looking for a flexible plan that provides you varying cover along with comprehensive protection as per your evolving needs.

Here’s a look at the plan options:

Life: Under this option, the policyholder is covered for the death benefit during the policy term, which can then be accelerated in case they are diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Life Plus: The life assured is covered for the death benefit under this plan, which can then be accelerated in case they are diagnosed with a terminal illness. An additional amount will be payable in case of accidental death during policy term.

Life Goal: Under this option, the sum assured payable on death would vary with the policy year, in accordance with the level cover period and amortisation rate as chosen by the policyholder.

Policyholders can also get access to several riders, including Income Benefit on Accidental Disability rider, Critical Illness Plus rider, Protect Plus rider and Health Plus rider – non linked. There’s also an option to choose additional cover for your spouse. In addition, you can get a 5% discount if you apply for the policy online.

Protecting your future should be a natural habit, not an afterthought. It’s about ensuring financial security for your loved ones and achieving your financial goals, even in your absence. Consider a comprehensive term plan like HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super to make protection a seamless part of your financial journey. Don’t wait; make protection a habit today!

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’