From Chat Bot to Webinar, Delhi University is helping students for CUET 2022 admission queries

Delhi University 2022 Application Form for admission to Undergraduate Programmes through Central University Entrance Test (CUET) has been open from April 6, 2022. Applicants are able to apply for Delhi University 2022 through CUET online till April 30, 2022. Since DU Admission via CUET is a new phenomenon this year, Delhi University has called upon aspirants for a webinar on CUET, UG admission process. The 1st webinar is scheduled on April 22, 2022 from 2:30 pm onwards. This will help students understand programme-specific requirements of various UG courses and resolve their concerns related to the CUET exam.

The top University has also created a step by step video tutorial to help and explain the registration process. A ChatBot service has been activated for aspirants to raise doubts and mitigate them in fast track basis. Aspirants can avail the ChatBot service from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM everyday, except on public holidays. For more queries, students can write to the university@admission.du.ac.in

Earlier, Delhi University UG admission are based on class 12 merit. But from 2022 onwards, Delhi University has decided to replace the existing cut-off system which was based on the Class 12th marks. The university will now accept scores from the CUET entrance exam to offer admission to its UG courses such as BA, BSc, BCom etc.

CUET is the single and only test conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) for admission to all the central University in UG courses. The last date of closing of the online application forms at Delhi University is 30th April 2022. Delhi University will consider the CUET cut off scores only for its UG Programme shortlisting. There is no minimum age limit as prescribed to apply for UG programs. Candidates who are appearing in their final qualifying exam are also eligible to apply.

CUET Admission test for UG programs will be tentatively conducted in the first to the second week of July 2022. DU Admission will be offered solely on the basis of CUET 2022 Scores, so make sure you get good marks in it to get enrolled in College or University of Delhi Campus. Moreover, this year only CUET 2022 Scores will be considered for DU Admission purposes.

For admission to DU undergraduate courses, the CUET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts. In the first shift, a language test, two domain-specific papers and a general test will be conducted. For the second shift, NTA has included four domain-specific subjects and one optional language subject in the CUET 2022 pattern. The difficulty of questions will be as per topics of class eleventh and twelfth level subjects. CUET entrance exam for admission to DU undergraduate courses will have Less burden on the syllabus as CUET, 12th board syllabus similar

The CUET 2022 application fee for the general category is Rs. 650/- while candidates belonging to general-EWS or OBC-NCL have to remit Rs. 600 as application fee. The candidates belonging to PwBD, SC, ST, third gender category need to pay a total of Rs. 550 as application fee.

CUET 2022 paper pattern has objective type and multiple choice questions with a total number of 175 questions. The university offers around 70,000 seats in various courses such as BA, BCom and B.Sc under a total of 175 affiliated colleges. Further, Out of the total seats, 3291 are reserved for ECA and sports category candidates.

A candidate can take maximum 9 tests in CUET 2022. Languages from section IA and section IB taken together and a maximum of 6 domain subjects can be opted for from section II and general test from section III. The applicants may also have an option to choose maximum of 3 languages from section IA and section IB taken together, maximum of 5 domain subjects from section II and general test from section II. Candidates should also go through the DU eligibility criteria and appear for the CUET test accordingly. They ought to choose language courses and domain tests related to the subjects they wish to opt for higher studies.

An applicant should follow the 12th syllabus to score good and successfully get qualified for Delhi University CUET 2022.

Delhi University can release the cut off marks based on CUET exam score separately for varied UG programs offered in Science, Arts and Commerce streams.

With all the information accomplished about CUET in order to take an entry to one of the most prestigious Universities of India, now the applicants can register online for Delhi University UG course of their choice without any enigma.