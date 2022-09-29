Navratri: All you must know about colours associated with 9 goddesses

Navratri is one of the most awaited and auspicious festival Hindu festivals in India. The festival is observed in several regions across the country.

Maa Durga is worshipped in nine different forms throughout the festivities. Fasting during this period is considered auspicious, bringing wealth and health

The nine-day-long celebration coincides with other exciting festivals like Diwali, Bhaidooj, Dhanteras, and Dussehra.

During this period incarnation of Goddess Durga is celebrated, here’s a list of significance and importance:

1) SHAILAPUTRI DEVI

Nine-day long ‘Navratri festival’ begins with the goddess ‘Shailaputri Devi. Also known as the daughter of the Himalayas, she is the goddess of the Muladhara Chakra, also called the root chakra.

She is also known as the goddess Sati’s reincarnation in the avatar of Parvati. The colour that represents her is Red, which stands for strength and power.

2) BRAHMACHARINI DEVI

The pooja of the goddess Brahmacharini Devi, an Arden female student who resided in an Ashram with her sage Guru and other learners, marks off the second day of Navratri. She is known as Aparna since she stopped eating leaves.

Goddess wisdom, intelligence, enlightenment, faith, honesty, and purity in devotion are all represented by the colour Green.

3) CHANDRAGHANTA DEVI

The pooja of the goddess Chandraghanta Devi marks the start of the third day of Navratri. Chandraghanta, also known as Rannchandi, Chandrakhandi, and Chandika, is the shakti of Lord Shiva.

She is a deity who represents courage, resolution, righteousness, and fearlessness. Because of the half moon on her forehead and her fierce ability to destroy evil, the goddess Chandraghanta is associated with the colour Grey.

4) KUSHMANDA DEVI

The fourth day of Navratri starts with the pooja of the goddess Kushmanda Devi, also called the Ashtbhuja Devi, the creator of the entire universe and the goddess of abundant money, excellent strength, health, ablaze, and fortune.

The goddess Kushmanda is associated with the colour Yellow, which signifies brightness and glory. She is a smiling goddess who offers wisdom, brightness, and serenity.

5) SKANDAMATA

The pooja of the goddess Skandamata, a manifestation of goddess Parvati, who gave birth to Lord Skanda, also known as Lord Kartikeya, begins on the fifth day of Navratri. She is a deity that resembles a mother and guards her children against evil and demons. The love and care of the goddesses enabled Kartikey to vanquish the demon Tarkasura.

Skandamata, a goddess of wisdom, brightness, and harmony, is associated with the colour Orange.

6) KATYAYANI DEVI

The pooja of the goddess Katyayani Devi, who purifies the sins of her devotees, removes obstacles from one’s life, and banishes evil energy, begins the sixth day of Navratri. She is referred to as the Goddess of great might.

Because of her intense rage, she is the goddess who overcame and slew the oppressive demon Maheshasura, goddess Katyayani is represented by the colour Red.

7) KALARATRI DEVI

The pooja of the goddess Kalaratri Devi, also referred to as Chamunda Devi since the goddess was created from the Chandi’s forehead, marks off the seventh day of Navratri. The evil demons Chandha and Mundha are both destroyed by her. She is also regarded as the Crown Chakra goddess.

The goddess Kalaratri Devi is associated with the colour Green because of her tremendous power and ability to transform. She is also referred to as Mahatmya, the destroyer of ghosts, spirits, and demons.

8) MAHA GAURI DEVI

Maha Gauri Devi also referred to as Shwetambardhara, is the eighth goddess and the manifestation of Mahadeva in the pooja. She is a goddess who provides her followers with sustenance, vitality, strength, harmony, and motherhood.

The goddess Maha Gauri Devi is associated with the colour Dark Blue, which denotes great power and strength.

9) SIDDHIDHATRI DEVI

The pooja of the goddess Siddhidharti, who is another name for Goddess Saraswati, marks off the ninth day, the last Navmi day. She is a goddess with tremendous spiritual and meditation abilities who bestows mental stability and peace in life upon her believers.

Pink, a colour that symbolises compassion and purity, is associated with the goddess Siddhidharti.