5 Healthy Recipies To Eat In Navratri

Devotees quit eating non-vegetarian food and began eating wholesome vegetarian meals at this time.

Over the festivities, Maa Durga is worshipped in nine guises. In many parts of the nation, the festival is celebrated.

Fasting during this time is considered/believed to bring luck, wealth and health. During this period, people prefer to consume vegetarian food, even onion and garlic are avoided. Devotees who observe Navratri fast prepare various kinds of delicacies like - Boil potatoes with sainda namak and curd, Sweet potatoes, Singhare and Kuttu ka Atta etc.

Some of the healthy delicacies with their recipes are as follows:

1) Kuttu Ki Puri

● Preparation Time - 7 to 15 minutes

● Ingredients

Oil

½ Teaspoon chilli paste

Rock Salt

1 Teaspoon Chilli Paste

1 cup Buckwheat Flour

Boiled Flour

1 inch grated Ginger

● 5 Steps Recipe:

Fill a basin with buckwheat flour. Add mashed potatoes, ginger, rock salt, black pepper, and green chilli paste. Mix well.

To make the dough of medium consistency, gradually add the boiling potatoes. Knead the dough as needed to prevent it from becoming soft and making rolling the poori challenging.

Pick the dough’s smallest ball. Make a round peda out of it. After making a round peda, then roll the peda to create a poori after being coated with buckwheat flour.

Warm up the oil for frying the pooris in the meantime. The poori should be fried until it turns golden brown on both sides over a high flame after the oil is hot.

Take it out onto a serving plate when it’s finished. Prepare all poori in the same manner.

2. NAVRATRI SPECIAL ALOO KI SABZI

● Preparation Time- 10-15 MINUTES

● Ingredients

2 Tablespoon Ghee

Green chillies around 3 to 4

2 chopped medium-sized tomatoes

Black Pepper 1 teaspoon

Corriander leaves ½ cup

Ghee 2 tablespoon

Boiled and halved 3 potatoes

1 cup Peanuts

5 Steps Recipes:

Potatoes should be boiled, peeled, and set aside.

In a pan with hot ghee, softly toast the peanuts and save them for later.

Pour ghee into the same pan. Toast some jeera (cumin) with a low flame. Add the diced tomatoes, green chillies, potatoes, salt, and pepper after that.

As for the time potato fries, toast over a medium flame. Finally, stir in the peanuts.

Serve the dish with coriander leaves that have been finely chopped as a garnish

3. Nuts and Makhana Kheer

● Preparation Time - 40 to 45 minutes

● Ingredients

Lotus seeds (1 cup)

Sugar ¾ cup

A few strands of Saffron

Nutmeg ½ tablespoon (Jaiphal Powder)

2 tablespoon Ghee

Full Fat Milk (5 cups)

● 5 Steps Recipes:

In order to prepare makhane ki kheer, preheat the ghee in a large nonstick pan. Add the lotus seeds, and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, or until they get crunchy and crispy.

Remove it from the flame, let it cool, and then blend it in a mixer until it is a coarse powder and then keep it aside.

In a large, deep nonstick pan, put the milk to boil. Add the sugar, stir well, and simmer over high heat for two minutes, or until the sugar dissolves, while constantly stirring.

Turn down the heat to medium-low, add the coarsely ground lotus seeds, stir well, and cook for 19 minutes, swirling and scraping the pan’s edges as necessary, until the milk has reduced to half.

After mixing well, add the saffron and nutmeg powder. Cook on a medium flame for 1 more minute, then turn off the heat and let the mixture cool completely. Makhane ki kheer should be chilled for at least an hour before serving, with pistachios for garnish.