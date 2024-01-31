Fertility Preservation: Methods and Indications for Securing Reproductive Options

January 31, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Exploring Fertility Preservation

Methods

Egg Freezing (Oocyte Cryopreservation)

Egg freezing allows women to preserve their eggs at a younger age for future use. This method is ideal for those aiming to delay childbearing due to career aspirations, personal goals, or medical treatments that may affect fertility.

Sperm Freezing (Sperm Cryopreservation)

Men can freeze and store their sperm, offering options for those undergoing medical treatments impacting sperm quality or individuals with occupations posing risks to fertility.

Embryo Cryopreservation

Couples undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) can freeze and store excess embryos for future use. This technique not only assists with fertility treatment but also offers options for future pregnancies without additional procedures.

Ovarian Tissue Freezing

This method involves surgically removing and freezing ovarian tissue containing immature eggs. It’s suitable for women unable to undergo standard ovarian stimulation for egg retrieval or those at risk of premature ovarian failure.

Indications for Fertility Preservation

Medical Treatments and Oncofertility

Individuals facing cancer treatments that might impair fertility often opt for fertility preservation methods before initiating chemotherapy or radiation-a field known as oncofertility.

Delayed Family Planning

For those choosing to delay starting a family due to career aspirations, educational pursuits, or personal goals, fertility preservation methods offer the chance to secure their reproductive potential.

Autoimmune Disorders and Hormonal

Treatments

Certain medical treatments for autoimmune disorders or hormonal therapies may impact fertility. Fertility preservation provides options for individuals undergoing such treatments.

Genetic Conditions and Familial Risks

Individuals with genetic conditions or a family history of early menopause might opt for fertility preservation at a younger age to mitigate potential risks to fertility.

Gender-Affirming Care

Transgender individuals undergoing hormone therapy or surgeries as part of their gender affirmation journey may opt for fertility preservation before transitioning.

To conclude, fertility preservation methods offer a spectrum of options for individuals facing various medical conditions, treatments, or personal circumstances that might affect their ability to conceive. These techniques empower individuals to make informed decisions about securing their reproductive potential, ensuring that the dream of parenthood remains within reach, irrespective of life circumstances or challenges to fertility.

[Author’s Note: Fertility preservation methods pave the way for a future where individuals have the freedom to plan their families on their terms, irrespective of present challenges. As technology advances, these methods promise hope and possibilities for those seeking to preserve their fertility for the future.]

Dr. MAMATHA C V, MBBS,DGO, Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine

Consultant - Fertility & IVF

BirthRight Fertility by Rainbow Hospitals, Hebbal, Bengaluru.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”