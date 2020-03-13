Experience Fast, Private and Seamless Browsing with UC Browser Turbo 2020

The New UC Browser Turbo 2020 is the perfect tool for fast internet browsing in the present age. It offers a number of good tools which ensure that all your internet surfing is fast, secure and simple while efficient in terms of data usage as well. The browser comes with a built-in data saver and short mini-ads which make the browsing experience really convenient and hassle free. Here are the many other features offered by the app.

A Host of Intuitive Features

UC Browser Turbo 2020 offers you a safe, secure and clean browsing experience. And you do not need any separate VPN app while using UC Browser Turbo.

With using enhanced file sharing interface, you can directly share files from the browser to various social media apps such as Whatsapp.

Minimalist Design & Personalization Features

The UC Browser Turbo interface is designed to not only be user-friendly but also minimalist in nature. Unlike many other browsers, you will not be bothered by random news flow or spammy push messages & notification. Instead, you will experience what a smart design and a clean, convenient browsing experience.

The browser comes with many personalization features such as a personalized HD wallpaper option using which you can keep your own photos as wallpapers and also share them to social media platforms in just one click. What’s more, the app also offers multilingual support and a customizable homepage.



Cloud Accelerated Browsing and Video

The servers for UC Browser Turbo use cloud acceleration technology which enables them to fetch data from the closest servers. This not only helps in saving data but also in accelerating the overall experience. And this feature is offered completely free. With UC Browser Turbo 2020, waiting for files to load and videos to buffer will be a thing of the past!

Fast Video Downloads

UC Browser Turbo’s latest version has been optimized for really fast video download which is also data efficient at the same time. The servers speed up and optimize downloads while remaining stable even at high speeds. This is done by setting high download threads which bring you HD videos at optimized speeds. What’s more you can also watch videos in background and watch live content like cricket matches offline.

Private Space

This is a very unique and amazing feature offered by UC Browser Turbo. With this, the user can hide all their downloaded content; videos, photos & files and protect them by means of password encryption. This means they have their own privately owned space within their browser and phone.

Host of Useful features in Toolkit

With UC Browser Turbo you get a complete toolkit with many amazing features such as a Social Media Status Downloader, Internet Speed Test, Image Search Tool, and much more. And you do not need to install any separate app for it. All you need is UC Browser Turbo.

All in all, UC Browser Turbo 2020 offers not just a complete browsing experience but much more. And everything is safe, secure and private while being data efficient at the same time. To know more, just click here.

Download the App Now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ucturbo