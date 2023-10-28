Discover India with these Top 6 Places!

October 28, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

Known for its rich heritage and myriad attractions, India is a land of culture and spirituality, which makes it one of the world’s most loved tourist destinations. From the tropical rain forests in the South to the snow-covered Himalayan peaks in the North, you experience diverse nuances of cuisines, faiths, arts and crafts, tribes, history, music, nature, lands, and adventure sports here.

This country is an amalgamation of old and new, where you get to explore swanky shopping malls, majestic monuments, luxurious heritage hotels, and the quintessential bustling old bazaars. Above all, it is a perfect food paradise where you are served abundant flavours, delicious meals, and lip-smacking desserts. If touring India is on your bucket list, these are the top 6 places you cannot miss to travel.

Let’s explore India together!

Top 6 Places to Visit in India

1. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

The mesmerising Taj Mahal

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Agra is the home of one of the world’s seven wonders, the Taj Mahal, known for its wealth of architecture, jewellery, and handicrafts. During the Mughal rule in India, Agra was the capital of India; thus, all critical decisions and meetings were held here. Alongside the mesmerising Taj Mahal, the city is adorned with other architectural beauties like Agra Fort, Jahangir Mahal, Itmad-Ud-Daulah, Sikandra Fort, and many more. During your tour, do not forget to indulge in shopping and local food for an unmatched experience.

2. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The beautiful ghats of Varanasi

Regarded as one of the world’s oldest cities, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage destination on the banks of the holy river Ganga. It is known as Banaras, Kashi, and Benaras; it is India’s spiritual capital, a vital industrial and economic centre known for its fragrances, silk, muslin, ivory works, and sculptures. Hindus believe whoever dies in Varanasi will be protected from the birth and rebirth cycle. While in Varanasi, do not miss the mesmerising evening aarti at the Ganga ghat.

3. Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai travel guide!

Formally known as Bombay, Mumbai is the financial capital of India with a highly diverse and multicultural population. Mumbai is a bustling city housing more than 23 million people, with 1 million people flocking here yearly. This city depicts a fascinating contrast of cultures, history, and glamour. The city has served as India’s prime tourist destination in the last century, with over 100 landmarks. The most popular ones are Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Juhu Beach, Siddhivinayak Temple and others. If you are a foodie, do not miss the lip-smacking food served here!

4. Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

A view of the Pangong Lake!

Wondering what paradise looks like? Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir is a surreal landscape surrounded by snow-capped mountains and sky-piercing peaks of the Himalayas. Preached at an elevation of 11,000 feet from sea level, the gushing rivers and the rugged terrains provide opportunities for adventure activities like river rafting, trekking, mountain climbing, camping, and biking. While touring Ladakh, head to the world-famous Pangong Lake, which leaves tourists in awe with its majestic views and sprawling crystal-clear water.

5. Kolkata, West Bengal

A glimpse of the beautiful Kolkata city!

Kolkata is a vibrant and colourful city in West Bengal. The city is located on the Hooghly River banks, with a population of 1.49 crores as of the 2020 census. Once the capital of India, Kolkata was also a prime trading port; thus, it boasts a rich colonial history. The city is adorned with several colonial buildings and architectural marvels like the Howrah Bridge, Birla Temple, Indian Museum, Princep Ghat, and Marble Palace Mansion. With a mesmerising backdrop of glistering rivers, the city presents spectacular sunrise and sunset views. The ideal time to travel to Kolkata, West Bengal, is during the Durga Puja, when all alleys are lit up. You cannot miss the mouth-melting sweets like Mishti Doi and Rasgulla served here.

6. Mysuru (Mysore), Karnataka

Experience the culture of Mysore city!

Famously known as the city of palaces, Mysore, also called Mysuru, boasts a rich and enthralling history of its famed silk sarees, enticing royal heritage, intricate architecture, sandalwood products, and more. The city is tucked in the foothills of the Chamundi Hills and is surrounded by lush greenery, giving tourists a chance to experience a fresh breath of air. In Mysuru, you can explore everything from breathtaking beaches to historical museums, exceptional culinary locations, and extensive shopping complexes, offering enough chances to explore. Some famous dishes of Mysore are Bisibele Bhath, a sumptuous mix of rice, chili powder, tamarind, dried coconut, lentils and spices, Uttapam, Biryani, Vada, and Khara Bath.

Wrapping Up

India is a country of people, culture, vibrancy, spirituality, and rich history, which promises a variety of ravishing sights. With such diversity, the one question that arises is where to start. If you want to explore the best parts of India, do not miss out on these top 6 places to soak up the beauty of India.

