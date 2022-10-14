Collegedunia.com launches CD Connect 2.0 with Higher Education Leaders’ Summit for India’s Education Vision @2047  

Collegedunia Connect 2.0 - a yearly initiative to celebrate thought leaders and change-makers in the education space had been kickstarted by Collegedunia in 2021. Collegedunia.com, founded in 2014 by BITS Pilani alumnus Sahil Chalana, has consistently established itself as a one-stop destination for students, parents and education industry players seeking information on the higher education sector in India and abroad. The portal currently has more than 3 lakh authentic student reviews, establishing itself as India’s largest student review platform. It is among the top 100 websites of India.

Collegedunia Connect aims to bring together some of the most influential minds to promote conversations, inspire change, and elevate the standard for tomorrow’s leaders by launching a roadmap for Vision India @2047 - a Government of India initiative towards India’s Educational Vision. The summit will have policymakers, educators, bureaucrats, and veterans from various domains to discuss current challenges affecting the education industry; aiming to brainstorm ideas to support the vision of our Honorable PM Narendra Modi.

By 2030, India is destined to have the largest youth population in the world - the country’s ability to provide opportunities through top-notch education will determine its destiny. The New Education Policy 2020 is based on the notion that education must promote the development of social, ethical, and emotional capabilities in addition to cognitive skills. By providing a platform for holistic discussion on “the Education vision for India” and recognising Individuals and Institutes working towards these goals, initiatives like Collegedunia Connect 2.0 will be instrumental in defining the future.

“ Collegedunia Connect 2.0 - The Delhi Chapter” aims to align with the Government of India’s Vision “Imagining Education in India @100 Years” and have productive discussions around the education sector as the country gets ready for its grand 100th year of independence. The discussions will revolve around leveraging Industry 4.0, Innovation, Resilience in Education System, Future skills, and Inclusivity.

“With CD Connect 2.0, we offer a platform to connect the brightest minds in the field of education to exchange ideas, expand employability and transform the NEP vision into reality. “ ~ Sahil Chalana, Founder - Collegedunia

The event will also confer Excellence in Education Awards 2022 to recognise and felicitate the accomplishments and innovations undertaken by the institutions and individuals who have set benchmarks of excellence in the higher education space. The felicitation ceremony will bestow awards across various categories such as Infrastructure, Research & Innovation, Social Responsibility, Industry Academia Collaboration, EdTech platform, University, Education Pioneer & Lifetime Achievement.

“With Excellence in Education awards, we strive to recognise and reward achievers by keeping the process comprehensive and transparent. Our esteemed Jury will consist of eminent personalities from regulatory bodies and Institutes of eminence.” ~ Sanjay Meena - Business Head - Collegedunia

CD Connect 2.0 is scheduled to be held on 16 December 2022 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. Reimagining Education for the Future of Work, Hybrid Model of Education, and Inclusive Education System will be the summit’s highlight during the launch of the White Paper, which will be created by esteemed members of the advisory committee featuring renowned industry names such as Dr SS Mantha; Former Chairman AICTE, Prof. P.B.Sharma; Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Mr Vishal Sharma; CEO, Woxsen University, Ms Sridevi Sira; Deputy Director, NASSCOM, Dr Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, ESSCI, Mr Abhimanyu Saxena; Co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit and many more. To participate in ​​Collegedunia Excellence in Education Awards 2022, register at https://connect.collegedunia.com/award.html.