Collegedunia Launches Test Series with 30k+ Mock Tests for Competitive Exams

Collegedunia, India’s leading Edutech portal has launched its first-ever Test Series for all competitive exam aspirants. The test series would cover all National level examinations like SSC, Banking, Railways, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT along with other State level examinations. The test series comprises 30K+ full-length mock tests and topic wise tests of all major competitive examinations to help users improve upon their concept related knowledge and at the same time get them familiar with the exam pattern.

As per reports, from 2018 to 2021, SSC CGL witnessed a whopping 20 to 25 lakh registrations each year. Similarly, the SBI PO exam held annually would receive nearly 10 lakh candidate registrations. For entrance examinations like JEE Main , NEET and CAT, 10 to 16 lakh students all over India apply each year competing for 1 lakh seats in premier institutes like the IIT, IIM, AIIMS, JIPMER, etc. With the competition and difficulty level of these examinations going through the roof, aspirants would find it difficult to complete the portions in time and take assessments regularly.

Collegedunia Founder and CEO, Mr Sahil Chalana pointed out, “With the advent of the Covid 19 pandemic, preparation for competitive examinations has taken a serious hit. Students are often finding it hard to get quality and reliable online resources. The newly launched Test series of Collegedunia will surely help all the aspirants to have a consistent preparation in achieving their dream goal.”

The Business Head of Collegedunia, Mr Sanjay Meena said, “Mock tests and revision tests are the most crucial part in the preparation of any competitive exam. It helps the students to assess their strengths and weaknesses and thus helps them in improving their strategy to face the exam. Collegedunia’s Test Series has been curated by top subject experts and thus guarantees quality content which is on par with the questions asked in the actual examination”.

Candidates who are preparing for the competitive exams can register themselves for free on the Collegedunia Test Series page. Some of the features of this test series include:

Around 779 exams including All India exams, State level exams, Engineering, Medicine, Law and management have been covered in the test series.

Quality questions have been designed and tested by IIT-IIM alumni. A detailed explanation for the solutions has been provided as well.

Tests can be re-attempted any number of times for the users to work upon their weak areas.

Continuous assessments would make the users analyse their strengths and weaknesses and help them in improving their performance.

There is no compromise on the quality of questions and the test pattern is designed based on the actual exam.

Daily news and snippets of current affairs are provided for the users to get themselves updated on the latest events.

Why Collegedunia’s Test Series?

Established in 2015, Collegedunia is one of the sought after choices for college students in providing assistance in College selection, enrollment, application process and study abroad programs. Collegedunia’s well-established network has profited innumerable students in getting admission to their desired courses and universities.

Trusted by 40 lakh+ users, Collegedunia’s newly launched Test Series is a one-stop destination for all test series related to Engineering, IT, Medicine, Law, Management, PSU and all other National and State level examinations. Quality questions for revision as well as assessment purposes covering every aspect of the particular exam are provided in a user-friendly interface. It is hassle-free as the users are provided with a comprehensive test series in a single platform.

Some of the benefits of enrolling in Collegedunia’s test series include:

Nearly 30,000 tests comprising 9 crore questions in all major examinations are covered in the test series.

Users can log in and set up a free account where they can attempt their 1st mock test in any subject of their choice for free.

1500+ mock tests are available for as low as Rs.199 with a limited time offer of upto flat 80%.

How to Buy Collegedunia’s Test Series?

Aspirants who are interested in purchasing the test series can visit the website - testseries.collegedunia.com . Users can sign up and log in using their email address and phone number. After logging in, users can view the list of all the test series provided for a wide range of examinations and select their choice. Once the payment is done, the selected test series would be available throughout the valid period and users can attend the test at their own time and comfort. The first free mock test can also be availed under this tab.