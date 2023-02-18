Collegedunia Launches ‘CD Study in India Programme’ to Simplify the International Student Admissions for Higher Education Institutions

February 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Collegedunia, a search engine for students, parents and all other education domain stakeholders who are seeking information on higher education in India and abroad, has announced the launch of a new initiative called ‘CD Study in India Programme.’ The programme aims to revolutionise and streamline the international student admissions for Indian Higher Education Institutions across the country.

Sanjay Meena, the Business Head of Collegedunia, envisions that the CD Study in India Programme would assist international students in finding admission in India by providing all necessary information readily and easily accessible to all students. A lack of information often causes many young people to miss out on education opportunities in India. The Collegedunia platform will be essential for students and parents as it would enable them to access information on top colleges/universities, study programmes, fee structure, and scholarships.

Collegedunia Study in India Programme is in perfect alignment with the Ministry of Education, Government of India’s vision to make India the hub of international higher education. Collegedunia believes that education is a fundamental human right and the key to unlocking opportunities and fulfilling potential. Their EdTech search engine platform is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Sahil Chalana, Founder of Collegedunia says “”We are delighted to announce the launch of our Study in India program, which aims to provide comprehensive guidance and support to overseas students looking to pursue their higher education in India. At Collegedunia, we understand the challenges that international students face when navigating the complex Indian education system, and we are committed to simplifying the process for them. Our platform will provide personalised assistance to students at every step of the way, from choosing the right course and college to securing visas and accommodation. We believe that India has a lot to offer in terms of quality education, diverse cultures, and affordable living, and we look forward to welcoming more international students to experience the rich tapestry of our country.”

The goal of Collegedunia is to revolutionise the international student admission process by harnessing the power of EdTech to create a transparent, inclusive, and sustainable platform of engagement for the international students seeking admissions in Indian Higher Education institutions and all other stakeholders.

With Collegedunia, international students seeking admissions have access to explore all the study programmes offered by higher education institutions in India and all other relevant information such as eligibility criteria, fee structure, Visa and FRRO guidelines for making an informed decision regarding their aspiration to study in India.

The CD Study in India Programme would be beneficial to Indian higher education institutions as it would give them access to international students from diverse geographies such as Africa, SAARC, Middle East, and Central Europe. This would help institutions fulfil their mandate of campus internationalisation and diversity of international students.

Collegedunia is the most trusted education platform in India that helps students find the best colleges in India. Their platform offers a comprehensive college search engine that includes detailed information on colleges, courses, fees, placement records, and admission processes. The easy-to-use interface allows students to filter their search according to their preferred location, fees, courses, and other important criteria.

The process of selecting a college can be stressful, which is why the Collegedunia platform is designed to simplify the entire process. Their team of experts is available to provide guidance and assistance throughout the college selection process. The team includes academic counsellors and admission consultants who offer personalised counselling sessions to help students choose the right college and program.

To learn more about the Collegedunia Study in India Programme, please visit the official website https://www.collegedunia.com.

For any queries, email us at :- studyinindia@collegedunia.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”