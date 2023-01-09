Collegedunia Hosts Career Carnival 2023 with 75+ Colleges Offering On-Spot Counseling & Admission

January 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Collegedunia Career Carnival 2023 is a mega-educational exhibition platform linking prestigious higher educational institutions with aspiring students and parents. The fair will provide an interactive platform for students to help them pursue their dreams and fulfill their aspiration of studying in the best Colleges and Universities. It will bring together prospective students and educational experts from more than 75 prestigious institutes to provide them with real-time counseling as they choose their future. The fair will be held at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, and is scheduled to take place on 6 th May & 7 th May 2023.

The landscape of the education industry has evolved post-pandemic and has resulted in the introduction of multiple new-age courses, colleges, and universities. Collegedunia Career Carnival 2023 will be the perfect space for students who are looking to pursue their higher education at a premier College or University. Parents and guardians who are interested in understanding more about the career prospects of their children will also greatly benefit from attending the event. Career Carnival’s objective is to enlighten students in grade 12 about fresh employment prospects in a variety of professions.

Mr. Sanjay Meena, the Business Head of Collegedunia has stated that the Carnival’s objective is to enlighten students in grade 12 about both standard and novel career alternatives. He mentioned that a lack of information caused many young people to miss out on opportunities and educational exhibitions are essential for students as well as parents as they’d enable them in making timely career selections in an ever-changing and dynamic world.

The education carnival will connect students with institutions that provide a variety of courses and will provide them with assistance and career counseling by experts. The key benefit for all participants will be the opportunity to interact with their dream colleges and get information regarding fees, placements, rankings, etc. Qualifying students will have the opportunity to compare between participating institutes and take on-the-spot admission to their dream college. At the event, students will get to register for a free Psychometric Test which will provide them with a comprehensive career assessment report to help them decide on a more informed career path. They will also be able to explore countless merit-based scholarships and discounts available for the participating students.

Mr. Gopal Debnath (General Manager) of The Neotia University said that, “The event will provide an opportunity for high school students to see a wide variety of demonstrations, and information sessions, and interact with students and faculties. Experts from different colleges and universities would enlighten students about different career alternatives.” Mr. Sudhanshu Varma (COO) of Bennett University also emphasizes that, “Higher education is a stepping stone for your future, and students and parents must make an informed choice about the program and university. Collegedunia Career Carnival provides a platform to explore the varied higher studies options available pan India. It gives you a window to understanding the dynamics of your preferred field of study.”

About Collegedunia

The Career Carnival ‘23 is being organized by Collegedunia which is India’s largest platform for students, parents, and education industry players who are seeking information on the higher education sector in India and abroad. It is a one-stop destination for students to search for their dream college. Collegedunia’s vision is to empower students with knowledge so that they can make wiser decisions while choosing their career and their college.

Students can register for free entry to the CD Career Carnival and the Psychometric Test by visiting the official website at https://www.collegeduniacarnival.com/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”