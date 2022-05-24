Celebrating our Pudhumai Penn

Tamizh literature celebrates the feminine spirit in a paean to our Pudhumai Penn- women who are a perfect bridge between the old and the new, who look back with pride and forward with hope, creating a future enmeshing the traditional and modern- these qualities all woven together as seamlessly as the strands in the resplendent silks of Kancheepuram.

The mookuthi so beautifully encapsulates the story of its wearer. Have you ever noticed the order in which a mother wears her ornaments? Or a new bride? Or a young woman, on the first day of her first job? Each piece of jewellery, is a page in her book of life, attached to a memory, of when it was given, of the giver and the affection with which it is remembered. Our Pudhumai Penn hold so many stories within them, just as the jewels that adorn them.

Stories of courage, hope, endurance, grace, equanimity, selfless love and infinite wisdom. These tales are passed down as tradition, and then we weave our own lives into them, passing them onto new women, who will craft their own stories for those that follow.

Women are called to be torchbearers for their tribe, living with a strongly individual purpose, yet sharing a common endeavour, often going beyond the call of duty, in every sphere of life.

Preethi P., is an epitome of these stories- of resilience, positivity, honesty and steadfast belief in herself and those around her. A woman of her word, Preethi’s attitude towards her responsibility makes her truly special. She is both vulnerable and vivacious, calm yet strong, with a fierce determination to achieve her goals despite the odds. We admire this true manifestation of the divine feminine energy in all its complexity.

Chitambhara Vadivu, brings the wisdom of experience and the exuberance of a lifelong learner, to everything she does. As she scales new heights in her professional journey, she remains firmly rooted to her family. As our women negotiate the personal and professional, each with their own challenges, Chitambhara shines a light on how to walk the tightrope with finesse.

Anitha B, brings her own brand of energy to everything she does. Her family describes her as someone who is guided by both head and heart, determined to carve a niche for herself in a male dominated profession. Her positive attitude has informed every decision she makes, and is her shining armour.

Kavitha P., embodies the virtues of Goddess Saraswathi, with a firm devotion to making education accessible to all. An empathetic and caring person, Kavitha believes in reaching out to her local community, by teaching underprivileged children, giving her time and energy, so that the next generation of children in her neighbourhood can dream of a brighter future.

These are just some of the shining examples of real women, making a difference in their communities, offering a springboard to those around them to dream bigger, aim higher and strive harder everyday.

As the world pulls us in different directions, we often look to the women in our lives for guidance- they are reservoirs of knowledge, filled with the wisdom that comes from life experience yet always willing to learn something new- whether new technology, a new language, new cuisine, new ways of viewing and experiencing the world. Each woman has a different story, yet there is a common thread that runs through these tales, of a common female energy.

We find mentions of this energy across our poems and epics, in cinema and song. There are stories of women who have fought on battlefields, and now they wage different battles in boardrooms. Women who are unflinching in their resolve, and bring a strong work ethic. This sense of purpose is found in living life on their own terms, even while holding up their community.

The women across this beautiful state, our Pudhumai Penn, are ambitious and articulate, strong and steady, fun and feisty, resilient and resourceful, qualities all beautifully entwined like strands of a necklace, each stunning on its own, yet even more beautiful together.

Let’s share the story of a Pudhumai Penn in your life, whose story is inspirational, because it touches the lives of others.

