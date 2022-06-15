Burgundy School of Business in France, your one-stop destination to combine world-class management education and French joie de vivre (joy of life)

Burgundy School of Business- Agile, Sustainable and Committed

In response to the growing interest among Indian students in joining Burgundy School of Business, we are opening BSB Indian desk to offer more personalised support to prospective students. Our desk will be based in Chennai, and Shelia Carolyn Samuvel will be the officer incharge of managing all student queries. Our area manager for India, Mr. Prakash Saklani is flying to Chennai to inaugurate BSB Indian desk in the 3rd week of March.

Founded in 1899, BSB ( Burgundy School of Business) is a leading teaching and research school belonging to the network of top French academic institutions in management. The education and degrees offered by BSB are globally recognised, thanks to national and international accreditations that include AACSB, EQUIS and BIENVENUE EN FRANCE. With its deep commitment to the values of responsibility, openness, and creativity, Burgundy School of Business places entrepreneurial management firmly at the center of its teaching and research mission.

BSB offers high-level programmes in management, from undergraduate to postgraduate level, with a wide range of specialisations that students can opt for as per their preferences. Our rankings certify our expertise.

The institute features among the top 1% business schools in the world, with AACSB and EQUIS accreditations.

64th best Master’s in Management in the world - Financial Times, 2021.

1st Specialised Master’s in Cultural Management in France - Eduniversal 2021.

1st Specialised Master’s in Wine Management in France - Eduniversal 2021

Top 15 best French Business School - national ranking for certified Business Schools, recognised by French Ministry of Education, 2021.

An institute with a remarkable history, exceptionally known for our variety of programmes but most importantly for our global presence, we have spanned our presence for more than a century. Established in 1899, we believe in being agile, sustainable, and committed. At the core of BSB, we try and evolve at the speed of the changing world. The world doesn’t require just graduates. It requires leaders, doers, adapters, and critical thinkers. And, at BSB, creating these individuals is our mantra.

The programmes offered at BSB are known to be holistic. We offer internships, field trips, and meetings with exemplary professionals. Our students gain more from the practical experiences in life rather than closed classrooms. We endeavor to offer an all-inclusive programme, where students get the opportunity to develop their soft skills We have partnered with more than 200 organisations globally, allowing students to break barriers and move beyond borders. We also allow our students to complete one semester abroad, and for that, we have more than 190 partner universities in 54 countries so that our students can obtain a dual degree. We guide and recommend the best options available to help fulfill their dream.

Our Faculty and Teaching approach: An international dimension with a strong connection with the corporate world

BSB Campus in Dijon

The BSB faculty comprises 83 professors and researchers whose work and methods feed our programmes, helping students cultivate critical thinking and structure their reasoning. 39% of our teachers are international. They contribute to strengthening the language level of students while raising cultural diversity awareness.

In addition to our core faculty, 450 expert speakers from finance, marketing and management sectors come each year to train our students, and they share their business experience. This additional resource, together with our educational approach to ‘learning by doing’, allows the students to make the connection between theoretical knowledge and professional application.

Our innovative pedagogy covers group work, oral presentations, company problems, business projects, business games, company creation, and consulting missions.

Our courses are taught in small groups consisting of 20 to 40 students per class only to offer the student the best direct approach.

At the cutting edge of each of our fields of research, our researchers produce numerous high-level publications in finance & corporate governance, entrepreneurship & innovation, decisions & behaviors, digital leadership, arts & cultural management, and wine & spirits management.

BSB’s flagship programme

We offer a flagship 2-year Master’s degree in Management.

BSB’s Master’s in Management – Grande Ecole programme is accredited by the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. As the most prestigious degree of its kind in France, this programme is renowned for its high standards and intense academic rigour.

The programme is designed to impart the essential knowledge and skills in marketing, management, finance, and information systems, in the first year of the course. The students get the opportunity to pursue one of the following specialisations during their second year.

Luxury Management & Innovation Arts & Cultural Management Corporate Finance & Investment banking Artificial Intelligence & Digital Technology Management Data Science & Organisational Behaviour Greentech & Sustainable Societies Climate Change & Corporate Finance

Our award-winning Burgundy School of Wine & Spirits Business: Immerse yourself in over 2000 years of wine culture

BSWSB being famous for its wines of exceptional character and tradition, when you study at BSB, you are a part of a city surrounded by 29,000 hectares of vineyards which are over 2000 years old.

Unique in the world, the Climats, terroirs of Burgundy were classified as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2015. The wines produced here remain a dream for wine-lovers across the world. The area produces Romanée-Conti, Clos de Vougeot, Meursault, Pommard and Nuits-Saint- Georges, to name just a few.

Our school was the first-of-its-kind in the world entirely dedicated to teaching and researching into wine and spirits business. At the heart of it all is our Wine & Spirits Business Lab, a behavioural research laboratory designed specifically for the alcoholic beverage industry.

The School of Wine & Spirits business offers the following three Master’s programmes and they are fully taught in English.

Master of Science in Wine Management

Master of Science in Sustainable Wine Tourism and Gastronomy

MBA Wine & Spirits Business

Scholarships

Burgundy School of Business runs different fundraising projects along with various profit and non-profit organisations to further support international students in their studies at BSB. For the September 2022 intake, BSB is offering over 70 scholarships of up to 50% of the first-year tuition fees for talented students coming from all around the world.

In order to guarantee a fair allocation, scholarships are assigned based on merit and the geographic area from where the candidate has obtained their last degree.

When we award merit-based scholarships, we evaluate students based on GPA and transcripts, university or high school, quality of the application file, with special attention given to the cover letter and the resume, and oral motivation interview results.

Campus resources and Support to International students:

At BSB, we are a small, close-knit community, which means that we’re able to give each individual student extra attention and support. Unlike at large universities that take on tens of thousands of students, at BSB, you are not just a number - you are unique! A dedicated service is offered to international students along with their integration to the French way of living: pick-up from the station, accommodation, visits to the city and the region, paperwork, and free workshops.

At BSB, we offer psychological support to help you manage stress, achieve a healthy work-life balance, and overcome difficulties such as addictions or diseases. We offer coaching and support for students to help them find their purpose in life and fulfill their role in society, community, and at an organisation. Throughout their time in BSB, students receive enough guidance in their search for internships.

The Learning Center is the beating heart of the BSB Dijon campus that offers a range of spaces matching the multitude of modern work and leisure practices, including pressroom, reading room, video-conference room, and a magnificent library with 300 seats, 35 fixed computer workstations and 25,000 freely accessible documents arranged on 500m shelving.

International students benefit from social security coverage during their course time in France.

Campus life

BSB’s main campus has been been in Dijon since its founding in 1899. The campus saw multi-million euro renovations as recently as in 2017. Dijon is the capital of the historical Burgundy region in eastern France, one of the country’s principal wine-making areas. It’s known for its traditional mustard, vineyard tours, autumn gastronomic fair, and building styles ranging from Gothic to art deco.

Having been operating since 2016, our Lyon campus is currently undergoing an incredible transformation and expansion. Given that the city is the second-largest digital hub in France, BSB runs select programs such as MS in Artificial Intelligence & Digital Technology Management.

From culture to sport, the interest areas in which the 25 BSB student clubs or student associations operate are rich as well as varied. Supported by the Department of Personal Development and Support, engagement with student clubs provides a perfect springboard to professional life. By way of your association with a student club, you get to test your skills in management and your ability as a team player in organising student events like orientation weekend, Christmas Gala, inter-school competitions, and socially- responsible projects, including campaigns to raise awareness about inequality, eco-challenges, solidarity fundraising and other humanitarian missions.

