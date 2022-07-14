Best VPN in India Free and Paid

Our Top Picks

Best Overall- ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the best on the list because of its unique features like high-speed browsing as well as zero logs for certain private online activities such as ultimate VPN speed, set your location anywhere, browse and download anonymously, every data encrypted, compatibility with PC, Mac, iOS, Android, routers, and 24/7 customer support. ExpressVPN servers are available in more than 90 countries, including India.

Expert Comment: ExpressVPN is an excellent server in all aspects. It provides a high-speed network and protects your data to the greatest extent possible. It is easy to install and can be used on all kinds of android devices. Moreover, it is highly recommended for the work from home option to secure corporate data from 3rd parties.

Best Speed- IP Vanish

IP Vanish is the fastest network on the list, offering exclusive features like safe streaming, fast connection, unmetered devices, powerful apps, proxy server, and 24/7 customer support. It also provides a free trial to experience the amazing flow network. Moreover, IP Vanish covers zero logs protection verified, easy installation, protective to a great extent and also money back guarantee.

Expert Comment: For high speed and flawless network pick IP Vanish. It offers outstanding features such as safe streaming, fast connection, unmetered devices, powerful apps, proxy server, and 24/7 customer support. Also, it offers zero logs protection verified, easy installation, protective at great extent and money back guarantee.

Best Budget- HotBot

HotBot is the most affordable VPN on our list, which is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux including smart TVs, Gaming consoles, and Routers. It provides the ultimate safeguard against Hackers and Trackers. It provides amazing features like blazing fast VPN speeds, public WiFi protection, setting your location anywhere, data encryption, comprehensive online protection, and 24/7 customer support. Furthermore, HotBot offers a free trial which is accessible to all premium features.

Expert Comment: HotBot is a budget-friendly network with amazing features like blazing fast VPN speeds, public WiFi protection, setting your location anywhere, encrypting all your data, comprehensive online protection, and 24/7 customer support. It provides no-log privacy which ensures no data is shared with 3rd parties. Moreover, it also offers a free trial, you can access all premium features within the free trial course.

Summary Table

Virtual Private Network (VPN) a secure network that hides your IP address from corporations, government agencies and hackers. Hassle free browsing on server networks anywhere in the world. VPN can be connected to any kind of device, for instance, laptop, desktop, mobile, or tablet.

The top VPN brands in this article are listed according to the features they offer. This article provides a clear understanding of VPN, its price, features, and pros and cons. Put your clear research before investing in it. Take a look at the best VPN brands in India free and paid.

Express VPN - Rs 1021

Nord VPN - Rs 417

Surfshark - Rs 957

IP Vanish - Rs 867

Cyber Ghost - Rs 170

Private Internet Access - Rs 900

Hotbot - Rs 247

Norton - Rs 499

Best VPN in India Free and Paid

The article covers all the required information about the best VPN servers in India. We listed types of VPN servers according to the features they offer, compatibility, speed, price, compatibility, and pros and cons. Let’s take into the topic of the best VPN in India free and paid. Let’s take a look into the topic, the best VPN in India free and paid.

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN lies in the first position on the list due to its outstanding features such as powerful data protection, compatibility with any of the devices, and providing high-speed browsing, no matter your location. It is the best free and paid vpn for PC, television, mobile and many more. It provides free and paid VPN services, try the free trial and access the premium features, and check it out now at the official website of ExpressVPN. Its servers are available in more than 90 countries.

Key Features:

Price: Rs. 1,021 per month

Powerful data protection

Ultra-speed server

Set your location anywhere

Public WiFi protection

Blocks ads and malware

Powerful encryption

Zero logs protection

Easy installation

24/7 customer support

Try 3 months of free trial

30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

High-speed browsing

Powerful data protection

Verified zero logs policy

Cons:

No Linux GUI

Bit Expensive

2. NordVPN

NordVPN servers are the best free and paid VPN for Windows, Linux, iOS, and many more. It gives the greatest protection of data from trackers, ads, and hackers. It provides high-speed browsing with a no-logs policy system. It is flexible for television, pc, mobile, and so on with secure and private access to the internet, providing a safe and stable server no matter where you are. Try free and paid VPN services, check it out now at the official website of NordVPN.

Key features:

Price: Rs. 417 Per Month

Fastest VPN

No-logs policy

Set location anywhere

Secure data protection

Effective encryption

Blocks ads and malware

Access your content safely

24/7 customer care support

Easy installation

30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

Affordable

Secure data protection

Verified zero logs policy

Cons:

Only certain servers support torrenting

Slow server connect

3. Surfshark

If you are looking for a cost effective VPN server then Surfshark is for you. It provides cheaper plans along with best features. Use this VPN in any device, anywhere that protects your data to a greater extent. This VPN server provides safe internet access from public WiFi. It is the best free and paid VPN for PC, television, mobile, etc. You can try out the free trial now at the official website of Surfsharp.

Key Features:

Price: Rs. 957 per month

Powerful encryption

Blocks ads and malware

High-speed browsing

Access your content safely

Safe protection on public Wifi

24/7 customer care support

Easy installation

Pros:

Compatibility

Secure data protection

Verified zero logs policy

Cons:

Only certain servers support torrenting

Slow server connect

4. IP Vanish

IP Vanish VPN is one of the best VPNs on the list that has 2,000+ servers in 75+ locations. It has a high-speed browsing facility, and a secure internet connection anywhere. Compatible with many devices, you can connect it with your pc, television, and mobile. It provides the best free and paid VPN services for secure data protection. Check out the plan at the IP Vanish website.

Key Features:

Price: Rs. 867

Blocks ads and malware

High-speed browsing

Powerful encryption

Shared IP addresses (the provided IP addresses cannot be traced)

User-friendly apps

Secure internet connection

Set your location anywhere

Powerful antivirus security

24/7 customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

Affordable price

Powerful antivirus security

Verified zero logs policy

Cons:

Server optimization is poor

Relative slow Downloads

5. CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost VPN is India’s best VPN provider with 100% anonymity. The best-featured VPN that provides fast browsing, and protects your data to a high extent, with less subscription cost. It is a secure and reliable server anywhere. Its subscription plans are quite impressive. Moreover, the VPN provides 7800+ servers and it is available in 91 countries.

Key Features

Price: Rs. 170

Blocks ads and malware

High-speed browsing

User-friendly apps

Powerful encryption

Free ID guard monitoring

24/7 customer support

Antivirus security

Set your location anywhere

45-day money-back guarantee

Easy installation

Pros:

Affordable price

Powerful antivirus security

Verified zero logs policy

Cons:

No third party audit

Limited payment option

6. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is one of the Best VPNs in India free and paid that hides your IP address and keeps you safe from hackers and trackers. The core benefits of using PIA are preventing your browsing data from being stored and hiding your internet traffic data from ISP. Its fast and reliable servers in 84 countries with unlimited bandwidth. You may check free trial details on the PIA website.

Key Features:

Price: Rs. 900 per month

Firewall-based kill switch functionality

Open-source VPN protocols like Wireguard and OpenVPN

Advanced split tunneling

Set your location anywhere

High speed browsing

Powerful encryption

No logs

Open source

30-day money-back guarantee

Easy installation

Pros:

Open source

Advanced split tunneling

Unlimited bandwidth

Cons:

Unverified windows installer

Slow browsing speed

7. Hotbot VPN

Hotbot VPN is the flexible security for your digital world. It provides 2,000+ server locations around the world. Moreover, the Hotbot VPN can connect to any device with ease and allows you to experience fast browsing and data protection anywhere. It is one of the affordable VPNs on the list. You may check out the subscription plan on the Hotbot website.

Key Features

Price: Rs. 247 per month

Anti hacker and public wifi security

Anonymous browsing

Set your location anywhere

High speed browsing

Powerful encryption

No logs

24/7 customer support

30-day money-back guarantee

Easy installation

Pros:

Less expensive

Anti hacker and public Wifi security

Anonymous Browsing

8. Norton

Norton VPN provides all-in-one protection for secure online activities. It covers amazing features with less cost and excellent subscription plans. It provides secure data protection from 3rd parties and real-time threat protection. Check out the excellent subscription plans at the official website of Norton.

Key Features

Price: Rs. 499 per year

Real-time threat protection

Secure VPN

100% virus protection

Password manager

PC cloud backup

Smart firewall for PC or MAC

SafeCam for PC

24/7 customer support

60-day money-back guarantee

Easy installation

Pros:

100% virus protection

PC cloud backup

Real-time threat protection

Cons:

It is not suitable for any other devices apart from PC

Comparatively less features

Best VPN in India Free and Paid- Buying Guide

VPNs that are best for secure data protection, you must be aware of some of the important things before you buy them. Here is the buying guide to choosing the perfect VPN server for your needs. There are a few key points to keep in mind before investing such as:

1.Compatibility

When you opt for a VPN, you must figure out whether it is compatible or not, because compatibility allows you to connect the VPN to any device. You have to make sure that when you connect it to any device, the server speed must be equal on all the devices you connect it to.

2.VPN Speed

VPN speed is a very important factor that should be in mind before you buy. The VPN speed ensures ease of online activities such as browsing, streaming, and stress-free downloads.

3.VPN Protection

VPN protection is also another important factor, the more protection the more safe. VPN protection ensures the protection of data from 3rd parties and protects from public Wifi, and many more. Make sure that you buy the right VPN that safeguards your data from various harmful sources.

4.Customer Support

Customer support is also an important factor that would help you whenever you face any issue in connecting it or in online activity, and so on. When you subscribe to VPN, you must check whether it provides 24/7 customer support. The above list VPNs provide 24/7 customer support.

5.Money Back Guarantee

Check whether the VPN provides a money-back guarantee so that you want to stick to the product. It really helps when you want to choose the best VPN that meets your requirements. You may go for the money-back guarantee offer to choose the best VPN.

6.Payment Plan

Choose the best payment plan that VPN offers, whether it is monthly or yearly. The payment plan varies according to the features and subscription length. Check the VPN’s features and quality before you subscribe.

7. Locations Covered

Choose the best VPN that covers the most locations so that you can easily travel, relocate, or stay in certain places for an extended period of time. You can use the VPN wherever you go for the convenience of your online activities.

FAQs

1.How to choose the best VPN provider in India based on your requirement?

Choose the best VPN provider based on the features they offer, budget-friendly, VPN speed, public Wifi protection, compatibility, data protection, and many more. Generally, VPN providers offer a free trial for a certain period of time, you can check the working mechanism in this free trial.

2.Is VPN legal to use in India?

VPNs are absolutely legal in India, however, the government of India has made user data collection mandatory for safe and secure browsing and data protection from third parties.

3.How much do VPNs cost?

When you pay for a monthly plan the average cost is Rs. 789 but is affordable when you sign the yearly plan the average cost is Rs. 631.

4.Are free VPNs safe to use?

VPNs provide only free trial options but they are safe and protect your data from hackers and trackers.

Conclusion

Hopefully, the article delivered the required information about the best VPN servers list. Go for the best one that supports safe and protective browsing and your budget. The above-mentioned VPN servers come with exclusive features that meet your requirements. Try out the free and Paid VPN services for a given month and decide which one is suitable. Explore the given information before you invest in it.