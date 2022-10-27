Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Get Astrology Answers On How To Cast A Love Spell In 2022

Have you ever wished you could connect with someone who could give you the wisdom to help guide you through your journey in life? Do you feel like you are lost and need a little guidance?

If you wonder about your career, love life, or financial stability, you need a psychic reading. Psychic readings have always been popular, but they are now available online.

Many people do not understand what psychic readings are or where to find the lowest price. The best psychics want you to know the truth, and they can help you find it if you are willing to listen. Psychic readings can leave us feeling empowered and can motivate us to take the next step in life.

This article will help you realize the best places to get affordable psychic readings. We conducted rigorous research and came up with a top five list. These are the best online psychic reading sites to find a psychic that works for you.

Top 5 Best Psychic Reading Websites of 2022:

Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site, Editor’s Pick Kasamba – Recommended Psychic Reading Platform for Astrology Lovers Keen – Trusted Psychic Readers for Psychic Interactive Sessions Mystic Sense – Top Online Psychics for Live Chat Readings PsychicOz – Popular Psychic Reading Website for Horoscopes

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading Site, Editor’s Pick

Purple Garden is a psychic reading site that offers top-quality psychic readings 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The psychics are available to answer your questions and provide the guidance you need.

At Purple Garden, there are top-notch psychics who can help you with any situation or problem in your life. Whether it is love, money, career, family, or anything else you can imagine, the team knows how to get the job done. They have over 100 different psychics waiting for you to call them at any time of day or night.

The psychics on the Purple Garden website were hand selected by a capable team because of their ability to give accurate readings. In addition, they are all experienced professionals who know how important it is for their clients to be satisfied with their services.

They care about what they do and always strive towards excellence in everything they do, whether answering questions about past lives or giving advice on improving your love life.

Features

The first thing that makes Purple Garden stand out from other sites is its mobile app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users, so no matter what phone you have or what carrier you use, you will be able to access their services on the go.

This mobile app can be handy if you are looking for answers in an emergency or need some guidance while traveling abroad.

Their main offerings are:

Free Readings: In this category, you can choose from various topics to get an idea of what kind of information you w0uld like to receive. There are also several types of readings — aura photography, dream interpretation, and numerology — so you can find the one that is right for you.

Chat or Call Psychic Option: This option lets you speak to a psychic by phone or video chat if you want more personalized attention. The psychic will answer any questions about life and give insight into how to achieve your goals.

Email Readings: For those who prefer email communication, Purple Garden offers email readings and live video sessions that can be recorded so they can be viewed later on.

Pros

Money-back guarantee

Extensive FAQ page

24/7 chat

All chats are recorded

Minimal advertising

Psychics are screened before employment

Cons

May charge a fee to access its services

Customer Reviews

Many users have enjoyed the services provided by Purple Garden, but many have equally complained about its customer service. As a result, it has earned a meager 2.2 rating on Trustpilot because of its customer service.

#2. Kasamba – Recommended Psychic Reading Platform for Astrology Lovers

Kasamba is one of the top psychic reading sites. It offers a wide range of readings, from tarot cards and astrology to numerology. It also has various psychics available to choose from, so you are sure to find what you need.

As well as offering readings by phone, they also offer email readings, so you can get your psychic reading in whichever format works best for you.

The Kasamba site is easy to use and offers an intuitive interface that makes navigating different types of readings and psychics easy.

It also offers a lot of information on each psychic’s profile page, so you can learn more about them before choosing which one will be right for your needs.

Features

Kasamba offers a wide range of services. The site also provides users with detailed information about each service so they can choose the one that best suits their needs.

Love Forecast: This section allows users to receive a detailed analysis of their current love life and see what the future has in store for them in this area.

You can find out what your partner wants from you and how they feel about you. It can help you improve your relationship and make it stronger.

Dream Analysis: This section gives users an in-depth analysis of their dreams and helps them understand what they mean. It also allows them to view other people’s dreams and share their thoughts on them.

This way, you get to know whether or not your dreams contain any hidden messages for you; if so, then perhaps it is worth exploring them further.

Horoscopes: Horoscopes are very popular among people who believe in astrology; however, scientists have proven that there is no scientific evidence for many astrological claims (such as Mercury retrograde). Nevertheless, many people still like reading their horoscopes.

Love Compatibility: Kasamba is a psychic reading site that offers love compatibility readings. When you sign up for this, you will receive a report that tells you how compatible you are with the person of your choosing and how compatible that person is with you.

Affiliate Program: Kasamba also has an affiliate program where users can earn money by referring new members to Kasamba. This program allows users to earn cash every time someone they refer signs up for an account on Kasamba’s website or app.

Pros

Psychic readers from all around the world

Easy-to-use interface

Allows chatting with multiple psychics at once

Offers free psychic readings

Bonuses and promos

Cons

No video chat

Customer Reviews

Although a few users have claimed the website to be fake due to not receiving a good or inaccurate reading, most users have had an average of excellent services.

In addition, the site has a 4.4 user experience rating on Trustpilot, which says a lot about the site’s user experience.

#3. Keen – Trusted Psychic Readers for Psychic Interactive Sessions

Keen is a psychic online chat site that offers phone, chat, and video readings. Keen is one of the business’s oldest and most trusted online psychic brands. They have been in business since 1999, and they are still going strong.

One thing that sets Keen apart from other sites is that they do not just offer live readings — they also offer recorded readings so you can listen to your psychic reading whenever you want. It is excellent if you do not have access to WiFi or an internet connection when you want to check in with your psychic.

To get started with Keen’s free trial, you must sign up for their newsletter by entering your email address on their website. You will get access to their free trial immediately after signing up for their newsletter.

Once you have signed up for their newsletter and received your free trial access code in your inbox (usually within 15 minutes), simply enter it into the box on their homepage when prompted and click “continue.”

After entering your code correctly, wait a few seconds while they process it, then click “Continue” on the next page. It will take you straight into a conversation with one of their psychics.

Features

Keen has been around for a while, but it is still the best psychic reading site in the world.

Keen offers:

Call or Chat Readings: You can either call or chat with your psychic on Keen’s website.

Life Questions: Keen will help you answer questions about your life and future and provide general guidance.

Psychic Readings: If your life is in crisis, Keen can help you get through it with a detailed psychic reading that will reveal what is going on and what needs to be done next.

Love & Relationships: Keen provides love and relationship advice through their love and relationship readings.

Tarot Readers: Keen has a wide range of tarot readers available, so if you want someone who specializes in tarot readings or someone who is just starting with tarot readings, Keen has you covered. You can also filter your search results by category like “Tarot Readings” or “Spiritual Readings.”

Spiritual Readings: Keen offers spiritual readings for all topics, including love and relationships, health and wellness, career issues, family matters, and more. In addition, you can choose from several different spiritual readings and filters like “Spiritual Readings” or “Psychic Blogs.”

Horoscopes: If horoscopes are more your style than tarot or spiritual readings, Keen has you covered there too. You can filter by horoscope type such as “Astrology” or even browse the list of available horoscopes without any filtering.

Pros

Easy to use

No ads

Robust community

Approved expert psychics

It has tools for psychics and users

Cons

It has a few glitches

Customer Reviews

A verified user on Trustpilot claims to have had only one bad experience since he started using Keen many years ago. Other users claim that the customer support system is vast in attending to users’ complaints quickly.

#4. Mystic Sense – Top Online Psychics for Live Chat Readings

Mystic Sense is one of the top online psychic reading sites today. With thousands of psychics and fortune tellers, they have a broad range of readings to select from. They can also offer live video chats with their experts, making it easy for you to talk with your psychic and get some answers immediately.

Mystic Sense also offers a free trial period so you can test out their services before committing to anything. This way, if you find that you do not like the service or if it does not meet your needs, then you can cancel without having spent any money on the site’s services.

Mystic Sense is easy to navigate, so even though so many options are available, it is still simple enough for anyone who wants to make an appointment with one of their experts or purchase products from them.

Features

Free Five-Minute Reading: What is the best part about Mystic Sense? The fact that you can get a free five-minute reading. Just sign up for an account and then click on the “5 Minute Free Reading” button, and you will be able to get all of your questions answered.

Blog Posts: Looking for more than just a free reading? You can also take advantage of Mystic Sense blog posts written by an experienced psychic team who has studied and practiced for years. These blog posts will advise love, career, money, and more.

Daily Horoscopes: We know that sometimes it is hard to stay focused on what is essential when busy with work or school. That is why we created our daily horoscopes — so you can get an idea of what is coming up in your life without worrying about anything else.

Career Reading: These psychics specialize in helping you make the right career decisions so your path becomes clear. They can help you decide which career path is right for you or help with networking and interview prep.

Pros

Allows users to rate and review psychics

Affordable prices

Great customer service

Accessible through most devices

Wide variety of psychics

Cons

Pricing can get considerably higher over time

Customer Reviews

Mystic Sense is one of the highest-rated psychic sites on Trustpilot, with an average user rating of 4.9. Users generally loved Mystic Sense because of the professionalism of its psychics. Many users also claimed to have enjoyed the experience the website offered them.

#5. PsychicOz – Popular Psychic Reading Website for Horoscopes

PsychicOz is a psychic reading platform that has been in business since 1989. The company is located in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

It was founded by a group of talented psychics and mediums who wanted to create an online space where people could connect, receive quality advice from experienced readers, and feel supported throughout life’s journey.

PsychicOz was founded on integrity, honesty, and transparency. The psychics at PsychicOz have worked in the industry for years and know what it takes to succeed. They are dedicated to providing accurate and helpful readings without any gimmicks or tricks up their sleeves.

The site also has a unique “Ask Again” feature, which allows you to revisit any question you have while reading without charge until you receive an answer that fulfills your satisfaction.

In addition, PsychicOz offers both live chat sessions and email readings, so no matter what your preference is, there will be someone available for you 24/7.

Features

Video Chat: The first thing you will notice about PsychicOz is their video chat feature. It allows you to communicate with your psychic in real time, and it is a great way to get a feel for their personality and how they can help you.

100% Money-Back Guarantee: The next thing you will notice is their 100% money-back guarantee. It means that if you do not feel like the reading was helpful, or if it did not meet your expectations, then you do not have to pay for it.

This feature is essential because it shows that PsychicOz cares about its customers and wants them to be happy with the service they receive.

Offers Psychic Reviews: Finally, one of the best parts about PsychicOz is their customer reviews page, where clients can write reviews after each session they have had with a psychic on the site. These reviews are helpful because they allow others thinking about using this service to know what others think before signing up.

Phone, Chat, and Email Readings: If you are in a hurry and do not have time to schedule an appointment for a phone or chat reading, PsychicOz can help. You can get your answers right away with a quick phone call. PsychicOz also offers email readings so you can take your time and get the answers you need when convenient.

Affiliate Program: The PsychicOz affiliate program is designed to help independent psychics succeed in their businesses. They provide training and support so the affiliates are equipped with the resources they need to help their customers find the answers they want.

Pros

Quality psychic readings

Free readings for new users

Unlimited email chat

24/7 customer support

Relatively affordable

Cons

Not too many psychics on the site

Customer Reviews

With an average rating of 4.9 on Trustpilot, PsychicOz is the top-rated psychic site. Users generally claimed that the customer service team was quick to respond and always willing to listen to their problems and help them solve them.

PsychicOz also received praise from return customers for its psychic personnel and professionalism. People reported having a good time with their psychics and loving their experience overall.

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best Online Psychics of 2022

There are several things to consider when choosing an online psychic reading site. Of course, depending on your choice, the relevance of the factors may vary.

But, here are the things you must understand before or when choosing an online psychic site:

● Site Reviews and Testimonials

When choosing an online psychic reading site, you will want to ensure you are going with a reputable company. One of the best ways to do that is by reading reviews from other users. Here are some tips to look for when you are considering what kind of testimonials and reviews a site has:

Have they been around for a while? If so, how long? If not, why? Do they have any complaints or problems with the BBB? Do they have any customer testimonials? What are they saying about the service? Are they happy with it?

Online reviews can tell you if a site is real or fake, if it has good customer support and reliable psychics, and how long its customers have been using it. It is also important to read testimonials from previous clients using the site.

They will be able to give you an idea of what kind of experience you are likely to have with that particular psychic reading site.

● Customer Service

Customer service is another essential consideration when choosing an online psychic reading site. Unfortunately, customer service can be hard to judge since it is not something you can see. But, there are some key things to look for.

First, look at how long the site has been around. If the tarot reading platform has been around for a while, that is a good sign that it is reputable. On the other hand, many sites out there pop up and disappear in a few months, so if you see one that has been around for several years, it may be worth checking out.

Second, look at how much time the customer service team spends responding to customer questions and resolving issues.

If their responses seem rushed or unhelpful, that could be a sign that they do not care about their customers’ satisfaction. And if you have any problems or questions later down the line with your reading, you will not be able to get any help from them!

Third, look at how many complaints have been filed against the company by other customers on review sites like Yelp or Google Reviews over time, as these are great ways of getting an idea of whether people generally feel satisfied with their experience with a particular site.

● The Psychic Reading Process

Psychics can conduct psychic readings in a variety of ways. For example, some psychics will use tarot cards, runes, or mediumships to receive messages from the other side.

Others may use astrology or numerology to gain insight into your life path and future. Whatever method they choose, their goal is the same: to provide you with advice that will help you improve your life.

● Affordability

Online psychic readings are generally more affordable than traditional ones because no travel costs are involved. However, many online readers charge for their services by the minute or hour.

If you want to ensure you get your money’s worth without paying too much up front, ask about any upfront fees before booking an appointment with any psychic reader.

● Security and Privacy

When choosing an online tarot reading site, consider how secure it is and whether or not it has been vetted by any independent third parties (such as Consumer Affairs).

You should also ask whether they will store your personal information on their servers after your session ends.

FAQs: Online Psychic Readings

Q1. How Can I Tell if an Online Psychic Reading Site Is Legitimate? The primary way to tell if a psychic reading site is legitimate is to check its reviews. You can also look at their testimonials and see if they have any customer feedback on their website.

You can also ask your friends and family members if they have ever used the site before. They may have had a good or bad experience with it that they would be willing to share with you.

Q2. What Is the Difference Between a Psychic, a Medium, a Clairvoyant, and So On? Psychics are people who can see into the future and predict events based on what they know about someone’s personality, life experiences, and current situation.

Mediums are people who communicate with the spirits of the dead so they can relay messages from departed loved ones back to the living.

Clairvoyants can see things happening around them without having any information about them beforehand (like reading tarot cards).

Q3. Do Online Psychics Use Tools Like Tarot Cards? Online psychics use tools like tarot cards or astrology charts during their sessions because they believe these tools can help them tune into their clients’ energies more effectively than they could otherwise.

However, not all online psychics use these tools, so it is up to the client whether or not they want them used during their session.

Concluding: Best Psychic Reading Services for Daily Predictions

Now is the time to try it and see all the fuss for people who have not yet had a fortune telling online. So, if you are interested in gaining some insight into your life through a free psychic reading, there is no better time than right now.

Many great sites are out there waiting for your psychic phone call, so go ahead and pick one or two from this list. A tarot card reading can do wonders for your peace of mind and help get you on track toward achieving your personal goals.

After all, if we want abundance in our lives, we must first be clear on what it is we want to experience and work toward receiving it.