Travelling can be an exciting experience. While booking a trip, it is important to find a comfortable stay to enhance your overall experience and thoroughly enjoy your trip. Especially after a long day of sightseeing, shopping and other adventures. Here are some handpicked hotels to find the best hotels in Jaipur while also considering your budget.

Our Top Picks

Best Hotels for Family

Dera Rawatsar - Heritage Hotel (3-Star Hotel)

Rating: 9.1

Approx. price per night: INR 4,950 for a family of four

Main Amenities: Swimming Pool, Free Airport Shuttle, Free Parking, Room Service, Restaurant

Meals: Breakfast Included

Cancellation: Free Cancellation is available

Best Hotels for Romantic Trips

All Seasons Homestay (3-Star Hotel)

Rating: 9.6

Approx. price per night: INR 2,300 for a couple

Main Amenities: Free wifi, Free Parking, 24 Hour front desk, Restaurant

Meals: Meals are not included

Cancellation: Free Cancellation is available

Best Luxury Hotel

The Oberoi Rajvilas Jaipur (5-Star Hotel)

Rating: 9.5

Approx. price per night: INR 55,000

Main Amenities: Swimming Pool, Airport Shuttle, Free Parking, Gymnasium, Bar, Restaurant, and Room Service.

Meals: Breakfast Included

Cancellation: Non-Refundable

Best Budget Hotel

Rawla Rawatsar (3-Star Hotel)

Rating: 9.3

Approx. price per night: INR 1,350

Main Amenities: Room Service, Free Parking, Free wifi, Restaurant

Meals: Breakfast Included

Cancellation: Free Cancellation Available

Best Hotels for Bachelors and Youngsters

The Hosteller Jaipur

Rating: 8.8

Approx. price per night: INR 676

Main Amenities: Airport Shuttle, Restaurant, Free wifi, Free Parking

Meals: Meals not included

Cancellation: Non - Refundable

Best Hotels in Jaipur, Rajasthan

1. Dera Rawatsar - Heritage Hotel

Amenities

Situated in the heart of Jaipur, Dera Rawatsar offers accommodation with free wifi. Each room includes a flat-screen satellite television, a seating area, and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and slippers. Guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast. The hotel also provides a travel desk where guests can book tickets for sightseeing tours around Jaipur. Guests can make use of the laundry service, and dry cleaning/laundry service is available upon request. There is also a 24-hour front desk.

With spacious rooms for a family of 4 with an inner courtyard view and a swimming pool, it becomes our top pick as the best hotel in Jaipur for families. Dera Rawatsar’s restaurant serves traditional dishes such as chicken curry, mutton biryani, and kebabs.

Location and nearby places

Popular tourist spots, such as the Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Albert Hall Museum, etc., are within 3 km of the property. The nearest airport is Jaipur International Airport (JAI), 13 km from Dera Rawatsar.

What do we like?

Spacious Rooms

Located in the centre of the town

Amazing Breakfast

What do we not like?

Limited Breakfast Menu

Why is this hotel among the best for the family?

A home far from home, with spacious bedrooms with a beautiful inner courtyard view which also comes with a swimming pool, is guaranteed to keep a family of 4 satisfied with the stay.

2. All Seasons Homestay

Amenities

All Seasons, a villa to stay in Jaipur, boasts a secluded terrace, a wood deck, free wifi, and a Flat Screen TV with Satellite channels installed in every room. Some rooms have a seating area, and most have balconies for you and your partner to enjoy the view, making it our top pick for the best hotel in Jaipur for couples. The front desk will be at your service around the clock.

Location and nearby places

This homestay places you in the heart of Jaipur. Closer to many MUST-SEE places in Jaipur. Bani Park is just 1.8 km, Jantar Mantar is 2.9 km, and Jaipur railway station and airport are 1.5 km and 10 km from the homestay.

Charge-free cancellation is available before 2 days of arrival.

What do we like?

Spectacular Rooftop view.

Mouth-watering Home Cooked food available

Friendly Staff

What do we not like?

No pick-up service from Railway Station/Airport

Why is this hotel among the best for a romantic trip?

A homestay with spacious rooms in central Jaipur, beautiful garden-facing balconies and a perfect rooftop for stargazing is tailor-made for romantic vacations.

3. The Oberoi Rajvilas Jaipur

Amenities

The Oberoi Rajvilas Jaipur is a haven of luxury in Jaipur city, located amidst beautiful greenery. It has a pool, a restaurant, a spa, free on-site parking, and free wifi. Embellished with contemporary interiors and neutral colour tones, the stylish rooms provide big windows that never fail to bring out the beautiful greenery. Every room has a sofa seating location, flat-screen TV, and a toilet with a bathtub. Residents can exercise in the gymnasium or take pleasure in physical treatments at the spa and salon, which makes it our top pick as the best luxurious hotel in Jaipur. Ticketing and rental cars can be requested at the excursion desk. Surya Mahal & Courtyard serves international dishes and high-quality wines available for all-day dining. Rajmahal restaurant gives Indian specialities for dinner, whilst wines and spirits are to be had at Rajwada Library Bar.

Location and nearby places

Jaipur Oberoi Rajvilas is eight km from the city Centre and 10 km from Hawa Mahal. It is 14 km from Jantar Mantar, Jaipur Railway Station, and a 25-minute journey from Jaipur Airport.

What do we like?

Well-maintained gardens

Excellent room ambience

Polite and welcoming Staff

What do we not like?

The location is a bit far from the town.

Why is this hotel among the best for a luxury stay?

A warm and expansive property in sync with nature provides a perfect atmosphere to relax and unwind. A room with a modern and neutral colour-toned interior with huge windows overlooking the greenery is guaranteed to make you feel like a royal.

4. Rawla Rawatsar

Amenities

Rawla Rawastar is situated in the heart of Jaipur. Every room is fitted with wifi and Air conditioning with a Television, along with a seated area and a work desk. Rooms are finished with traditional wooden furnishings and warm lighting to portray the Rajasthani culture and hospitality. Equipped with all these amenities for only Rs 1350, this is our top pick as the best budget hotel in Jaipur. With the help of a 24-hour front desk, car rentals and ticketing services for sightseeing and travelling are easy.

Location and nearby places

The hotel is a 2 min walk from the central bus station and a 1 km drive from the Jaipur Railway station. It is almost 2 km from the city palace, Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar. As far as the airport is concerned, Jaipur Airport is approximately 14 km from the hotel.

What do we like?

Extremely clean and well-furnished rooms

Beautiful Garden

Friendly Staff

What do we not like?

The check-in time is quite limited.

Why is this hotel among the best budget hotels?

Amenities like room service, free wifi, parking, and the room’s wooden furnishing and seating area are a steal when travelling on a budget.

5. The Hosteller Jaipur

Amenities

Adults-only housing is available at the Hosteller in Jaipur, which has a restaurant, communal lounge, and patio. With a dorm-like room structure, you get to interact with other people and make new connections when you travel solo, which is why it tops our list of the “best hotels for bachelors and youngsters in Jaipur” list. The lodging offers complimentary wifi and entertainment. Each room has a private bathroom, air conditioning, and in some, a balcony. Breakfast is available in the hostel as a buffet or à la carte.

Location and nearby places

The hostel is 4.3 kilometres from Hawa Mahal and 4.7 km from Birla Mandir Temple, Jaipur. At a distance of 14 kilometres from the hostel, the closest Airport is Jaipur International Airport. The property is 3.9 km and 4 km from Jaipur’s City Palace and Jantar Mantar.

What do we like?

Close to all the tourist attractions

Amazing Rooftop restaurant

Supportive and Friendly Staff

What do we not like?

Noise from the city traffic can be a problem.

Why is this hotel among the best for bachelors?

A dorm atmosphere with the comfort of a luxury hotel with a rooftop restaurant is a perfect place to meet new people, connect and make memories for Bachelors and Youngsters.

How do we rate the best hotels?

Among many options, we considered location, amenities, and price. This list has a selection of the best hotels in the area, considering these exact criteria. Each hotel has its own unique features, so whether you are looking for a luxurious stay or a budget-friendly option, this list of the best hotels has something for everyone.

Must-visit places in and around Jaipur

Jaipur is a city full of culture and history, and it offers a variety of attractions to explore. Jaipur has something for everyone to enjoy. No visit to Jaipur would be complete without experiencing its unique culture, food, and people. Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay, Jaipur is an ideal destination for travellers looking for an unforgettable experience. With its many attractions, Jaipur is a must-visit city for anyone exploring India.

1. Hawa Mahal

Built by Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II of Jaipur, This tourist attraction is located on the eastern side of the main entrance to the city from Rajpath. This castle’s remarkable and distinctive honeycomb architecture skillfully incorporates 953 windows or jharokhas. The palace was declared a monument under section 4 of the Ancient Monuments Act of 1877 during British rule. In 2010 it was included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

2. Jantar Mantar:

The Rajput ruler Sawai Jai Singh II constructed the remarkable astronomical observatory known as Jantar Mantar in Jaipur in 1734. It is located in the centre of the city. It is an astronomical observatory with not only the biggest stone sundial in the world but also one of the largest observatories in the world. The Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, draws architects, mathematicians, geographers, and historians.

3. Nahargarh Fort:

The massive and magnificent Nahargarh Fort is located in the Aravalli Mountain Ranges, close to Jaipur. In 1734, Maharaj Sawai Jai Singh II built Nahargarh, then known as Sudarshangarh, largely as a stronghold for Jaipur. The fort is home to a variety of structures, including a temple dedicated to Sawai Madho Singh, the architect of the fort’s Madhavendra Bhavan, a second temple for Prince Nahar Singh Bhomia, and the Diwan-I-Aam, an open space where the monarchs formerly gathered to hear the grievances of the ordinary people.

4. City Palace:

The City Palace Complex is located inside the walled city of Jaipur. Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II constructed this stunning example of Mughal and Rajput fusion architecture. The final ruling royal family continues to reside in the palace, in a separate area. There is an intriguing collection of very well-preserved Rajput weapons within Maharani’s Palace. The palace is decorated with well-maintained ceiling murals in addition to firearms.

5. Jal Mahal:

The Water Palace often called Jal Mahal in Jaipur, is a stunning example of Mughal and Rajput workmanship. Jal Mahal was once a shooting lodge for the maharajas before it became a popular tourist destination. In addition to its stunning architecture, the Jal Mahal offers visitors a boating experience to enjoy the palace’s beauty, as admission is not permitted inside. Due to this beauty and its red sandstone architecture, Jal Mahal is one of the most photographed locations in India. Fun fact: the four storeys of this palace are buried below and only one story is visible!

Why is Jaipur famous?

Jaipur is a vibrant city that has a lot to offer. From its beautiful palaces to its delicious local cuisine, Jaipur is one of India’s most famous cities and tourist destinations. The city has something for everyone, from its bustling markets to its stunning architecture. Jaipur is also known for its vibrant culture and hospitality, making it a great place to visit for a unique and memorable experience. Whether you’re looking for a cultural experience, a shopping spree, or a relaxing vacation, Jaipur has something for everyone and is sure to provide a memorable experience.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

1. Which is the best area to stay in Jaipur for tourists? Bani Park area is a convenient place to stay as it is close to most of the tourist attractions and has hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants nearby. Bani Park is also near the City Palace, a must-see for any Jaipur tourist. The main market, Bani Bazaar, is located on the northern side of Jaipur city and has many stalls selling spices, clothes, and shoes. The market is a shopping centre and serves as a meeting point for locals and visitors alike.

2. Which month is best for Jaipur? The best time to visit Jaipur is winter, from November to January. Temperatures are cooler during this season, ranging from 21-32 degrees Celsius with little rainfall, so you won’t need any extra layers of clothing, making your trip more comfortable. The climate here is excellent for trekking and sightseeing.

3. How many days in Jaipur is enough? You’ll need at least two days to explore the city fully, so plan accordingly. Start your day with a visit to Amber Fort and enjoy lunch at the City Palace Hotel before heading back out again. On your second day, spend an early afternoon or evening exploring some of Jaipur’s most famous sights: The City Palace Museum and Hawa Mahal are worth visiting before heading out for dinner and drinks at one of the local nightclubs or bars.

4. What clothes to wear in Jaipur?

The state deserves fashion that matches its architectural grandeur. The royal state has housed the most respectable royal families, and some cities still do. Therefore, it is essential to find something to suit.

For women, a salwar kameez or an ethnic dress is perfect for any occasion. For men, jeans and t-shirts will work well with their traditional footwear of sandals or soft shoes. Denim is preferred in cities like Jaipur because of its durability and weather resistance.

Conclusion:

Jaipur is the vibrant capital of Rajasthan and a popular tourist destination. It is home to various hotels to suit different budgets and preferences. We have listed some of the best hotels in Jaipur in every category. Whether looking for a comfortable place to relax or a luxurious experience, Jaipur’s hotels offer something to satisfy your needs. With a wide range of accommodations available, you will find the perfect hotel for your Jaipur vacation.

