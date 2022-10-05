Best fat burning diet pills, otc appetite suppressants for women| Belly fat burner for females - Hydroxycut max, Slimquick

Weight loss is no easy task, especially for women who are constantly seeking new diets and treatments to lose that extra stubborn couple of pounds. Weight loss, in general, may be more difficult for women as by nature, females tend to have a lower metabolic rate than men. And since they carry lower muscle mass (as compared to men) they burn fewer calories too while resting, because muscle burns more calories than fat.

Most diet pills work by decreasing appetite, helping you take control of your cravings, boosting your metabolic rate, which can help along with a healthy diet and exercise. However, women should also focus on fat burning supplements that target the fat controlling hormones eg. stress hormone cortisol, hunger hormones ghrelin, leptin, serotonin, etc. For women above 50, insulin, estrogen and HGH optimizing ingredients should be considered as well.

Nevertheless, there is a downside to weight loss supplements for women. There are too many out there and not many of them work!

To help put your mind at ease, we’ve researched the best fat burners and diet pills on the market for women. Here’s a deep dive into their ingredients, how to use them, their price, and what other users think!

Overall best diet pills for women – PhenQ, HourGlassFit and Genf20 (While PhenQ and HourGlassFit are the best appetite suppressants/fat burners, Genf20 focuses on optimizing the hormonal profile targeting the HGH human growth hormone and is great anti-aging & weight loss supplement for long term)

Best non stimulant, safe & side-effects free fat burner - HourGlassFit

Best strongest thermogenic fat burner (alternatives to Hydroxycut Max for women, ephedrine, Lipo 6, ECA stacks): Burn Lab Pro & Clenbutrol (Both these fat burners are ideal for female bodybuilders, athletes and women into working out and fit lifestyle)

Best for belly fat: PhenQ and BurnLabPro

Best fat burning pre workout for females - PreLabPro

Best menopause weight loss pills/Best for over 50 women: Genf20 Plus and Lean Optimizer (According to studies, hormonal changes that come with aging can also influence your appetite, how much you eat and even your cravings. Hormones can also even trigger your system to store more or less body fat, depending on their balance. The hormones that may have role in affecting women’s weight are - Insulin, Cortisol (stress hormone), Leptin, Estrogen, human growth hormone etc.)

Best fatty acids EPA/DHA based dieting supplement for women: Performance Lab MCT Oil & Omega3 and AB Cuts CLA enhanced belly fat burner

1. PhenQ

Review: Introduced by Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, the PhenQ weight loss & appetite suppressant supplement for women is one of the most popular in the market. The company behind it is well-known for how it only uses active ingredients backed by research.

To achieve high levels of client satisfaction, PhenQ also aims to deliver top-notch customer service. Many women report excellent outcomes, adverse effects appear to be mild and not all that common.

Similar to prescription pills like Acxion, PhenQ otc diet pill helps suppress your appetite, which automatically means a less calorie intake. However, it also directly has a fat-burning effect and blocks fat production. Most women claim to see results in three months.

PhenQ ingredients:

PhenQ is made entirely of natural, risk-free ingredients and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Here are PhenQ’s seven active ingredients:

Alpha-Lacys Reset - This is the main active component & secret ingredient of this PhenQ fat burner, which is a synergistic combination of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine. This is a PhenQ-developed unique blend of chemicals intended to boost thermogenesis and speed up metabolism.

Thermogenesis is a metabolic process in the body that produces heat by burning calories. This means that any extra calories burned if on a ‘low-calorie diet’ will be obtained from fat reserves. Research proved this too: People who used alpha-Lacys Reset lost 3.44% of their total weight and 7.24% of their body fat while gaining 3.8% more muscle mass than those who used a placebo.

Calcium (In the form of calcium carbonate): According to research, having a calcium deficiency is linked to having a higher body weight, thus getting more calcium may help you lose weight. Source : www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4010554/

Chromium (In the form of chromium picolinate): By maintaining healthy blood sugar levels inside the body, chromium plays a crucial role in reducing cravings for carbohydrates and sugar.

L-Carnitine fumarate: This ingredient helps use fat cells as a source of energy for the body. Source: More on L-carnitine at greatist.com/health/l-carnitine

Nopal cactus fibre: It effectively controls blood sugar levels and delays the digestion of carbohydrates. Not to mention, it’s also high in fibre, so it prolongs your feeling of fullness.

Capsimax Plus Blend: This mixture contains ingredients with high thermogenic characteristics, such as caffeine, capsicum fruit extract, niacin, and black pepper fruit extract.

Pros of PhenQ:

Natural, vegan ingredients.

Simple dosage: two times per day, take pill with food.

Provides the advantages of five pills for weight loss in one

Designed to accelerate the fat-burning process

Good appetite suppressant to lower daily calorie consumption

There are options for multi-buy discounts and free worldwide shipping.

Several positive user reviews

60-day money-back guarantee in place

Cons of PhenQ:

Has a fair amount of caffeine, which may cause sleep issues.

Quite pricey: $70 for a single bottle.

Has a proprietary chemical combination with limited scientific backing.

Mild side effects like nausea, a stomachache, and agitation are occasionally reported by users.

2. HourGlassFit

Review: The company behind this supplement is a nutritional products company Roar Ambition, also the creator of the Instant Knockout supplement. Their products have gained popularity and are being shipped globally from the UK and America.

HourglassFit Fat Burner aids weight loss in women by including a variety of clean, unadulterated substances (such as over-the-counter herbal extracts, minerals, and vitamins) while focusing on body nutrition. It features unique components, such as 5-HTP, which affects the serotonin hormone, as well as other appetite suppressants (such as chromium, capsimax, and glucomannan), all contributing to weight loss.

This pill provides an immediate energy boost before and after a strenuous workout and significantly reduces your calorie consumption by suppressing hunger. Your appetite is drastically reduced, and your stomach is tricked into believing you are full for a long time. Not to mention, you can put an end to emotional eating because it also aids in mood stabilisation.

HourGlassFit Ingredients:

Glucomannan - Elephant yam (or konjac) roots are the natural source of glucomannan, a water-soluble kind of fibre, that’s extremely low in calories. The 3000 mg available in the supplement has been proved to slow stomach emptying and increase fullness as a result. Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3892933/

5-HTP- Serotonin levels can be raised by using the component hydroxytryptophan, often known as 5-HTP, which in-turn controls hunger and mood. It may also inhibit the hormones that are behind your food cravings. Other hormonal supplements that can be considered by women for weight loss are Genf20, Serovital etc.

This article on Outlook reviews such HGH supplements for weight loss.

Chromium- The chromium in Hourglass Fit promotes a regular metabolism and blood sugar levels while providing a strong defence against overeating and pointless snacking.

Vitamins B6, B2, and B12- Any meal plan with a calorie restriction would benefit from using B vitamins. Plus, they’re essential for transforming the food you ingest into energy, which keeps your metabolism working!

Bioperine - The 5 mg of Bioperine in the Hourglass Fit supplement is capable of boosting the absorption of minerals in your diet.

Zinc- According to research, those who struggle with obesity are likely to have incredibly low zinc levels. Not to mention, due to their poor lipoprotein cholesterol profile, people with zinc deficiency also have a dangerously greater risk of cardiovascular problems. Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12008974

Pros of HourGlassFit:

Helps give women an extra nutrition boost

Suitable for vegans

A non-stimulant fat burner that’s side-effect-free and caffeine-free

Free shipping to all US and UK addresses

Excellent formulation

Eliminates cravings and decreases appetite

Cons of HourGlassFit:

Relatively expensive

Can only be purchased online

3. Instant Knockout

Review: Originally developed for MMA fighters, this product can be the extra boost you need to get in those fighters’ ripped shape.

What makes the Instant Knockout supplement stand out, is how it helps weight loss in multiple ways. This includes boosting body’s metabolism, reducing your appetite, and boosting your energy to sustain an active lifestyle. The likelihood of experiencing negative effects is reduced because the ingredients are also natural.

Martha, an Instant Knockout user, testifies saying: “You might not always know what to use to lose weight since there are so many options out there, some of which may affect your hormones. Since I’ve been using it for three months, I’ve been enjoying Instant Knockout. I exercise as well, so the results are really showing!”

Instant Knockout Ingredients:

Green Tea Extract- The green tea extract contains bioactive polyphenols called catechins, which make this ingredient one of the best fat burning ingredients. It increases your energy levels, speeds up your metabolism, promoting fat oxidation, and releasing the stored energy. Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19597519/

Cayenne Pepper Seeds- Capsaicin, the primary component of cayenne/black pepper burns fat, can also increase insulin sensitivity. It can also help you better handle and store carbohydrates.

GTF Chromium- This nutrient is crucial for managing insulin levels and increasing the body’s insulin sensitivity. In addition to regulating insulin, it also boosts energy levels, enhances metabolism, and lessens food cravings.

Green Coffee Bean- While it naturally provides the supplement with its caffeine component, the beans also contain the chemical chlorogenic acid. The acid is essential for reducing the rate of fat absorption from diet and could lessen any cravings for sweets.

Glucomannan - Glucomannan is a natural fibre classified as a complex carbohydrate. It contains beta D-mannose as well as beta D-glucose. These long-chain carbohydrates are capable of passing past your stomach undigested resulting into a longer-lasting satiety.

Zinc - There are numerous health advantages of zinc for weight loss as it aids in the body’s conversion of fat, protein, and carbs into utilisable energy. This ingredient is the secret behind why many people have a lot of energy after using the Instant Knockout fat burner.

Other Ingredients: Caffeine Anhydrous, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12

Pros of Instant Knockout:

Excellent appetite suppressant

All natural, clinically backed ingredients

No Artificial sweeteners/harmful chemicals

May help in boosting energy.

Cons of Instant Knockout:

Relatively more expensive

Can only be purchased from the company’s website

The caffeine content might bother some users

4. Burn Lab Pro

Review: For women looking for a fat-burning weight supplement that also helps them burn more calories while exercising and keeping a high energy level throughout their day, Burn Lap Pro might just be the answer!

Burn Lab Pro is specially designed for women who work out and want to see better and faster results. It’s an excellent option to improve performance if you’re searching for a fat burner to help with body re-composition or a small cut.

According to Burn Lab Pro, taking the weight loss supplement gets you dramatically better results than attempting diet and exercise alone. If you dive into what Reddit users and other social media platforms have to say about it, it seems like it just might be true!

Burn Lab Pro Ingredients:

Forslean: When paired with anaerobic exercise, forskolin, which is derived from forskolin extract, increases the ability to burn fat. Source: www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8000574/

Capsimax: This ingredient can dramatically boost thermogenesis inside the body. It’s the active ingredient of cayenne pepper extract, which several research studies have pointed out to its ability to improve fat oxidization.

Hydroxy ß Methyl butyrate: Hydroxy ß Methyl butyrate, or HMB, has demonstrated efficacy in preserving lean muscle mass in a variety of situations. HMB also appears to have some additional advantageous benefits, such as improvements in cholesterol and other blood markers. Additionally, it has been demonstrated in double-blind experiments to boost athletes’ capacity for both aerobic and anaerobic exercise, allowing you to push exercises harder and burn calories for longer. Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26225130/

Other ingredients: GTF Chromium, Bioperine

Pros of Burn Lab Pro:

May increase metabolism (BMR)

May improve calorie-burning potential & maintain lean muscle mass when on a low-calorie diet

Good fat burner but might suit women trying to slightly change their body composition with workouts more than those who aren’t also exercising consistently

Cons of Burn Lab Pro:

Could have more powerful appetite suppressing ingredients

Suitable only for those into working out

5. Lean Optimizer

Review: Lean Optimizer weight loss pill is one of the most comprehensive diet pills available on the market. Its 14 ingredients have been clinically proven to provide long-term weight loss results and it uses clinically studied dosage of those ingredients.

The Lean Optimizer has six fat-burning systems: it optimizes the metabolic processes, works on neutralizing appetite, maximizes energy levels and thyroid function, sensitizes insulin, has a PH alkalizing system, and lastly, a delivery enhancer system.

Eat less and exercise more is the “theory” of weight loss, but in the real world, sometimes your body’s internal environment isn’t on your side. When compared to other weight loss supplements on the market, this formulation is highly unique and involves hormonal approach to weight loss, making this fat burner perfect for women over 50 or those approaching menopause.

Lean Optimizer ingredients

The list of ingredients is relatively long with a lot of details, we recommend that you take a look yourself on the Lean Optimizer’s official website

The supplement contains specialized mixes for vitamins and minerals, thyroid optimization, cortisol reduction, appetite reduction, metabolic/thermogenic optimization, leptin optimization, fat cell optimization, ghrelin and adiponectin optimization, and insulin minimization.

Leptin, ghrelin, and serotonin are three weight-controlling hormones that this product addresses to help control your appetite, which can help you achieve long-term weight loss success.

Lean Optimizer uses Synergy Optimizer technology and is a thermogenic fat burner without additional caffeine, ephedrine, or diuretics. To target appetite suppression, it also contains additional substances that stimulate 5-HTP and other serotonin receptors.

With the help of this mixture, you’ll be able to burn off extra calories and achieve a smaller, better-looking physique while on efficient training regimen and a nutritious diet.

Pros of Lean Optimizer:

Doctor formulated

All organic, earth-grown, non-GMO ingredients

Research-based ingredients dosages

Made in FDA complaint USA facility (NSF & GMP Certified)

Has no stimulants, so there are no jitters or energy dips.

An “all-in-one” formula with a wide variety of ingredients.

It may help with quicker fat loss in troublesome places (belly, legs, etc.)

Improves hormone function that aids weight loss

Generally safer than other supplements with fewer adverse effects.

Cons of Lean Optimizer:

Can only be purchased through the website

Expensive compared to other products

Not suitable if you’re seeking a stronger stimulant product with caffeine’s stimulating effects.

Too many active ingredients, it’s like having a little bit of everything in one pill

6. Shredz Burner Max

Review: The SHREDZ® BURNER MAX Made For Women™ is a top-quality thermogenic supplement containing research backed ingredients and designed for quicker weight loss results like 2 pounds a week. This stimulant based fat burner is supposed to provide energy while optimizing the efficiency of your workouts to accomplish your goals. Naturally-derived ingredients like Vitamin B5, Green Tea Extract and Advantra-Z Citrus Aurantium (Synephrine) provide stimulating & energy effects to accompany the fat burning effects. While SHREDZ is a reputed brand popular among women dieters, a long list of ingredients in a fat burner like Burner Max is likely to produce more side effects, especially if the manufacturer isn’t careful about the dosage.

Ingredients

Biotin (D-biotin, Vitamin B7) - 1%

Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5, D-Calcium Pantothenate) – 92%

African Mango IGOB-131 (seed)

Cissus Quadrangularis CQR-300 (aerial parts)

Caffeine Anhydrous

Cacao Extract (20% Theobromine) (Theobroma cacao) (seed)

Green Tea Extract (98% Total Polyphenols, 40% EGCG) (Camellia sinensis) (leaf)

Yohimbe Bark Extract (8% Yohimbine) (Pausinystalia yohimbe)

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Choline Bitartrate

Pros

Impressive blend of powerful appetite suppressing & thermogenic ingredients

Makes use of nootropic ingredients for extra mental strength & energy

Clinically studied ingredients

It may lift your energy levels

Cons

Expensive

Some ingredients like Yohimbe may have adverse side effects

The caffeine or other ingredients’ dosage might be too high for some people

Only sold through the company’s official website

7. Hydroxycut Max for women

Review: Hydroxycut Max for Women is a female fat burner formula with several health and weight loss benefits. The diversified list of ingredients may give you metabolism and energy enhancement, appetite control as well as health benefits like healthy hair, skin, and nails, and radiant, youthful looks. The product seems to work for fat loss for women, but for a good percentage of women, it does come with side effects like one woman complaining - “After reading other reviews it is obvious that this product works very differently for everybody. Some people get brain zaps or feel nauseated while others have no side effects at all. As for me, while taking Hydroxycut I get extremely nauseated and tired.”

Ingredients

Vitamin C

Folic Acid

Biotin

Iron

HydroxyCut Max Blend - Caffeine Anhydrous, Mango, Kiwi, Avocado oil, Robusta Coffee Extract, Prickly Pear Extract, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Argan oil, L-Cysteine, L-Methionine

Apart from the usual weight loss ingredients, different ingredients in Hydroxycut Max provide different benefits. The company claims that taking C. canephora robusta, i.e. unroasted green coffee beans in Robusta Coffee Extract, rich in Chlorogenic Acids, are clinically proven to enhance weight loss. While amino acid L-Methionine works as an antioxidant that may help lessen pace of aging and nurture your hair, skin, and nails. Prickly Pear Extract is rich in antioxidants and may lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels, and safeguard nerves.

Pros

America’s popular weight loss brand

Comprehensive ingredients with health benefits including energy & metabolism lift

Liquid capsules rapid-release technology

Contains Chlorogenic Acid, Caffeine, and other fat burning ingredients

May support the health of your hair, skin, and nails

Affordable

Cons

Some reported serious side effects

Uses proprietary blends without transparent doses

Dosage of caffeine may be high for some people

No real money-back guarantee

Not vegan friendly

8. AB Cuts CLA enhanced belly fat burner

Review: Ab Cuts CLA enhanced belly fat burner is a popular female diet pill that makes use of healthy fats for weight loss, and contains absolutely no stimulants, therefore avoiding negative side effects such as jitters or headaches that are common in other products. Despite very exciting and promising CLA animal studies, CLA pills have come up very short in delivering weight-loss results to humans. Besides, “eating more fat to lose fat” concept holds more true in the case of paleo based diets like Primal Diet, instead of a high-fat content slimming pill like Ab Cuts. User reviews on Ab Cuts are mixed and the product seems overpriced.

Ingredients

CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) 3.2 mg (from Safflower oil)

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) 100 mg (from flaxseed oil)

EPA and DHA (from fish oil) - 500 mg

Avocado oil - 100 mg

Abdominal Cuts also has 6.7 mg of vitamin E which most likely works as an antioxidant.

Vitamins D3, E

Pros

Great antioxidant supplement for weight loss

Stimulant-free

Easy to swallow softgels

One of the most healthy diet supplements with least side effects

Positive user reviews

Cons

Results might take more time than other products

Lacks some powerful appetite suppressants & thermogenic fat burning ingredients

9. SlimQuick Pure Keto 3x Extra Strength for women

Review: SLIMQUICK Pure is a keto slimming supplement designed for women that makes use of a special Green Tea blend called KetoGreen™ that comes with three times the absorption of fat burning agents called catechins. The company claims this special blend helps in speeding up your metabolism better than unhealthy chemical ingredients. The product is backed by a clinical study in which overweight women employing a key ingredient in SLIMQUICK along with a 1,350-calorie diet shed an average of 25 lbs in comparison to those who just followed the 1,350-calorie diet! Their product is allegedly built on studies that show that hormones, slower metabolism, stress, low energy, appetite and water retention are the 6 key reasons women have trouble losing weight.

Source: www.myslimquick.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/SlimquickPure_Clincal_Ingredient.pdf

Ingredients

Caffeine anhydrous - 250mg

KetoGreen Green tea blend (Phospholipids from sunflower lecithin and Green tea extract)

Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Oil Powder

Chaste Tree Extract

Pros

May help with energy levels, relieving fatigue

Supplies 800mg Medium-chain triglycerides per day

Contains good antioxidants blend

More than 1000 reviews on Amazon with 60% 5 star ratings

Manufactured in GMP-compliant facility

Cons

Lacks some other powerful appetite suppressants & thermogenic fat burning ingredients

10. Nutrex Lipo 6 Black Hers ultra concentrate for women

Review: According to the manufacturer, LIPO-6 BLACK HERS ULTRA CONCENTRATE is by far the strongest fat burner they have ever formulated specifically for women. It contains clinically tested Advantra Z® (synephrine) along with Yohimbine, Rauwolscine, Theobromine and Caffeine.

Yohimbine - This is a rather controversial ingredient found in several fat burners. Yohimbine HCl stimulates the nervous system and causes an increase in blood pressure and body temperature, with potential side effects like increased heart beat, blood pressure, anxiety etc.

Theobromine Anhydrous - Theobromine is also a stimulant, although it has less severe effects than caffeine. It is important in many cognitive and overall mental functions and may boost brown fat activation and the conversion of white fat to brown fat.

Rauwolscine - Rauwolscine is similar in structure, stimulating effects to yohimbine. Like yohimbine, it causes release of more adrenaline in the bloodstream, increasing thermogenesis. Both rauwolscine and yohimbine may create synergistic weight loss benefits for women when combined with caffeine. Some women might also be tempted to buy extreme, stronger stimulants/thermogenic diet pills like legal Speed or amphetamines from certain pharmacies. Not all online pharmacies can be trusted, however it’s now possible to get generic Adderall & amphetamines online with telemedicine services.

Ingredients

Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) 3 mcg 50%

Folic Acid (Folate) 200 mcg 50%

Ultra Concentrated

Weight Loss Support Complex 294.5 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous

Theobromine Anhydrous

Advantra Z® Citrus Aurantium (50% p-Synephrine)

Yohimbine HCl

Rauwolscine

Pros

Contains powerful thermogenic, nootropic & energy ingredient

May help with Mood boosting & lifting energy & motivation

Positive user reviews

Cons

Side effects are possible like nausea, extreme jitteriness/shakiness, increased heartbeat

Other Honourable mentions: LeanBean, Rockstar skinny gal, Relacore, Nobi nutrition Premium Womens fat burner

Does yohimbine work for women for weight loss?

According to one yohimbine study in 20 obese females who consumed a 1,000- calorie diet for three weeks, the women using yohimbine lost considerably more weight than those taking a placebo — 7.8 pounds (3.6 kg) vs. 4.9 pounds (2.2 kg). However, yohimbine, despite being a powerful thermogenic ingredient in several fat burners, is also associated with some severe side effects. We recommend PhenQ, Burn Lab Pro and Clenbutrol (herbal Clenbuterol) over this.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1955308

What are best healthy fats supplements for weight loss?

Several healthy-fats based supplements like MCT oil, CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), Krill oil, Omega 3 etc. have been studied for weight loss. There has been some anecdotal evidence in their support, but not much clinical evidence. For example, there isn’t enough data to show that MCT oil will lead to weight loss while Natural Medicines says that CLA is “possibly effective” for weight loss.

Does forskolin extract work for weight loss for women?

In theory, forskolin aids in weight loss by helping make enzymes called lipase and adenylate cyclase. Research does suggest forskolin’s role in weight loss and muscle building. In one study, overweight and obese men took 250 milligrams of a 10% forskolin extract twice a day. After 12 weeks, they had lost more body fat than those on placebo.

Source: Godard, M. Obesity Research, August, 2005

