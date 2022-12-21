BEST AC BRAND IN INDIA

December 21, 2022 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall and Best 1.5 Ton AC - LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG is the best brand overall and best in 1.5 ton ac category for making air conditioners with advanced specifications, much like its top product, the LG 1.5 ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC that comes with features like anti-virus protection and high-value energy efficiency, which makes it an all-rounder in all factors considered for a good air conditioner.

Best Budget - Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

A trusted brand, Croma makes budget ACs with great specifications. The Croma convertible 1-ton split AC comes with a long-term compressor warranty and a satisfactory cooling capacity for its price. This product by Croma also manages to keep up with a few of the features provided in high-end air conditioners.

Best Window AC - Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Havells has continually impressed its customers and gained many returning ones with its appliances, but what landed Havells in this list is the Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is the perfect choice for medium-sized rooms boasts multiple impressive features for a product in this price range.

Best 1 Ton Split AC - Voltas Invertor Split AC

Voltas is a known name in the world of appliances. Still, its mini 1-ton inverter split AC has established a name for itself because of its good user satisfaction rate, proactive installation and customer service. It also acts as an air purifier while keeping the ambience in spaces cool.

Best AC Brands In India

1. LG - LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

LG is one of the best AC brands in India, as it consistently delivers efficient products. The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is a top product by LG with a 5-star energy efficiency rating and annual energy consumption on the lower strata. It also operates with minimal noise production and offers fast cooling even in scorching summer months.

Dimensions: 23.5 x 97 x 30 Cms

Specifications

6-in-1 AI convertible cooling

Uniform 4-way airflow

Ambient discharge condenser sensors to enhance safety

Anti-virus protection

Dual inverter compressor

Ocean Black Fin for dust protection

Low gas detection

Reasons to buy

Most energy-efficient product in this price range saves money on electricity bills.

It works well even if there are multiple people present in the room because of its 110% capacity mode

Value for money

Reasons to avoid

Unpleasant installation experience and slow turnaround time by customer care executives in some cases.

User Feedback

With 4.3/ 5.0 stars, this product has managed to satisfy a huge number of its buyers with its durability and multi-mode compatibility.

2. CROMA- Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

Croma is a highly famous pan India brand that makes not only technologically advanced appliances and electronics but also sells such products from other brands while keeping customer satisfaction at its core. A recent example they set of that is with the Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC.

Dimensions: 80 W X 23 D X 29.5 H in cms

Specifications

1 Ton capacity

Activated carbon filter

Copper body

4-in-one smart convertible

Energy saving eco modes

Self-diagnosis features for possible issues

Reasons to buy

Seamless working in every weather condition

Multiple features elongate the life of the body

Best fast cooling in hot and humid temperatures up to 54°

Most affordable option in this array of features

Reasons to avoid

High installation prices

Prone to manufacturing defects

User Feedback

Users are happy with the practical and fast cooling in the months of summer and have given the product a decent rating of 4.0 out of 5.0.

3. Lloyd- Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Lloyd has delivered some of the best window ACs available in the market, for which it deserves a spot on the best AC brands in India. However, a top product by Lloyd in the window air conditioner range is the Havells Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC, an excellent product for people looking to buy a great window AC.

Dimensions: 71 x 66 x 43 Cms

Specifications

1.5 ton capacity with efficient cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.

Strong dehumidifier

Efficient error detection through the self-diagnosis function

Eco-friendly built with no ozone depletion

Powerful cooling system that works well even in temperatures up to 48°

Reasons to buy

Best window AC in this price range

Works seamlessly in medium-sized rooms

Long-life of cooling and works well with timely service

Reasons to avoid

Noise production is high and increases after a while

Body of the AC could have been made more durable

User Feedback

Users are satisfied with the cooling ability of this product by Llyod, but many need clarification about the body’s durability. The users have given this product 4.0/ 5.0 stars.

4. Voltas- Voltas Invertor Split AC

Voltas is again a promising appliance brand among India’s top 10 air conditioner brands. We have enlisted Llyod in our list to maintain consistency in customer satisfaction with its products, and the Voltas Inverter 1-ton Split AC stands out in its recent products.

Dimensions: 30 x 84 x 56 Cms

Specifications

Dust, air-purification and anti-bacterial filters

Multiple modes for different environments

5-star energy rating

Reasons to buy

Great cooling power maintained even after a long duration of use

Low-noise production while operating

Elegant exterior body

Reasons to avoid

Unsatisfactory installation process and service

Delayed response by customer care

User Feedback

Users have rated this product 4.0 out of 5.0 because of this ACs effective cooling system that remains consistent for a good time.

5. Blue Star- Blue Star 1.5 Tr 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Blue Star is a widely preferred brand in India by those who expect quality on a budget. This brand has regularly made products that have impressed buyers, and the Blue Star 1.5 Tr 3 Star Inverter Split AC is one such product. It is installed with many features that make it worthy of mention.

Dimensions: 85.8 x 32.7 x 53.6 Cms

Specifications

Dust filters

3-star energy rating

36.8 Db low-noise production

It can be customized to be compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice command

Turbo cooling

Convertible with 4 different modes of operation

Reasons to buy

Saves money on electricity bills with its eco settings

Cools well in every weather condition

Durable body that is protected from corrosion and leakage

Reasons to avoid

Customer care responses delayed

Difficult to repair manufacturing defects

User Feedback

Users rated this AC 4.5 out of 5.0 for operating at low noise and low-power consumption levels.

6. Panasonic - Panasonic 1.5 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic is a trusted brand among consumers for all kinds of appliances. Their air conditioners can be discovered in many households and have been a well-known favourite of people for years. The Wi-Fi twin-cool inverter split air conditioner is one of the best in the 1.5-ton range and comes with a multifold of advanced specifications.

Dimensions: 107 x 24.1 x 29.6 Cms

Specifications

Hands-free operation and voice control with auto-convertible Alexa and Google Assistant

One of the highest energy star ratings of 4.0 and low annual power consumption

Air quality index improvement features

Customized sleep profile

Advanced issue-detection with one-touch service request

Customized app to manage the air conditioner through phone

Reasons to buy

The most convenient-to-use air conditioner with advanced technology and impressive state-of-the-art features

High-speed cooling with a great range of cool air

Durable, heavy-duty body that ensures a prolonged life

Reasons to avoid

Possible noise production after some time of use

Customer care service can be better

User Feedback

Advanced technology and great feature set is loved by its users paired with extraordinary performance.

7. Daikin- Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Daikin is rated as a dependable appliance brand by its long-term customer and has released some great products, including the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, which is currently its top-notch product in the air conditioners category. This product comes with many impressive features and specifications.

Dimensions: 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 Cms

Specifications

Low maintenance AC

43°C cooling capacity

Auto indoor unit coil cleaning

Eco-friendly built

Low-noise operation

Best ISEER rating of 5.2

4-way dynamic cooling system

100% copper coil

Reasons to buy

Instant cooling even on the hottest summer days.

Incredible power efficiency

Easy operation

Reasons to avoid

Inactive customer service with disappointing installation professionals

A little overpriced compared to other products with the same specifications

User Feedback

This product scored 4.2 out of 5.0 stars because of its power efficiency and effective cooling in scorching weather.

8. Godrej- Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Godrej is a legacy brand that has established itself as a top-tier competitor for releasing some great appliances. Their ACs have impressed many buyers, and they have managed to maintain a good proportion of returning customer base. Among their impressive products is the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, which advanced features.

Dimensions: 23.5 x 97 x 30 Cms

Specifications

Variable speed compressor

Energy efficient

Low-noise operations

5-in-one convertible with adjustable cooling capacity

Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant gas used

Nano-coated anti-viral filter

Heavy-duty cooling even at 52°

Reasons to buy

Most powerful cooling in an AC of this price range

Very silent operation compared to most others on this list

Classy and sleek design

Robust body

Reasons to avoid

High repair cost

Delayed response by customer service

User Feedback

This Godrej AC bagged a rating of 3.9 out of 5.0 for its powerful cooling, and users think of it as value for money and well-built.

Checklist for Buying an Air Conditioner

Consider these factors before buying a relevant air conditioner for your space.

Compare the size of your room with the capacity of the air conditioner. A 1.5-ton AC is sufficient for a medium-sized room.

Take into consideration whether your room needs a split or window AC. Split AC has two units, in which the exterior unit is installed outside the house, so hot air is expelled outside.

The air quality of the place where you reside should also be considered. If you live in poor air quality, you need an AC with good cleaning filters.

Weather conditions where you reside also matter, as wet conditions require an AC with a dehumidifier.

How do we pick the best Brands in AC

We have made this guide for the best AC brands in India after considering multiple factors.

Quality and durability- A high-quality AC is more durable and vice versa. Such an AC will maintain the smoothness of its functions for long periods, saving you money on repair costs. Advanced features- An AC with advanced features has more convenience and ease of use than a basic air conditioner. One only needs a few advanced features in an AC if one rarely uses it. Customer Service- Good customer service is quintessential when buying an AC as it is one appliance that will require service, especially after long periods of no usage. Warranty and maintenance cost- A minimum 1-year warranty on the product is necessary when buying an AC as it is expensive. Efficiency- The AC’s efficiency is dependent on how many advanced features it has and how well-customized it is to suit your needs.

Tips on how to take care of an Air Conditioner to increase its life

The life of an air conditioner can be increased with regular service conducted by professionals.

Regularly change the air filters if your AC still needs the self-cleaning feature.

Inspect your thermostat as often as possible

Condensate drain lines usually cause the most problems in older air conditioners, so it is essential to check that.

FAQ’S

1-Which AC is best and long-lasting?

A- You can choose the best AC for your space depending on multiple factors after going through our guide for the best AC brands in India.

2-Which AC brand is the most energy efficient?

A- LG and Panasonic are energy-efficient brands overall for Air conditioners in this list.

3- Window AC vs Split AC?

A- Both window and split ACs have special qualities and purposes for serving. To choose which one serves you better, please go through our guide to the best AC brands in India to make an informed decision.

Conclusion

We hope that by reading through this guide, you will have made the best decision for your space. Please thoroughly review the specifications and product descriptions before finalizing a product. We are glad to have helped you in your journey of buying the best AC! Happy Shopping!

