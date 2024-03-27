Bahrain’s Best-Kept Secrets: Your Passport to Uncharted Wonders!

March 27, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST

If you thought Bahrain was just a dot on the map; think again! This island nation is a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered, beyond the famous souks, the pristine beaches and the historic forts.

A Date with History

Arad Fort: Time Travel Bliss

Ready for a rendezvous with the 15th century? Arad Fort is your ticket! This architectural marvel spills stories of traditional Bahraini life, offering panoramic views that’ll transport you through the sands of time.

One of the oldest and smallest forts in Bahrain, Arad fort is located behind Seef Mall Muharraq, just by the sea. A defense fort strategically built as a sea passage and arguably the best example of Omani Military architecture in the 15th and 16th centuries, it offers some of the most picturesque views of the city.

Barbar Temple Complex: Whispers of Ancient Trade

Seeking the secrets of Bahrain’s past? The Barbar Temple complex, a Dilmun era relic, whispers tales of trade and culture. A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Barbar temple complex contains two altars and a natural water spring that is thought to have held spiritual significance for the worshipers in ancient times. During the excavation of the site in the 20th century, many tools, weapons, pottery and small pieces of gold were found which are now on display in the Bahrain National Museum. Unearth the mysteries of the past as you wander through these ancient ruins.

Neighborhoods Off the Radar

Muharraq: Where History Lives

Step off the tourist trail and into Muharraq, Bahrain’s forgotten gem. Bahrain’s third largest city, it still holds its historic ties close to its heart and is a treat for those who want to experience the true essence of Bahrain. Lose yourself in its narrow alleyways, soak up the traditional souks, and let the echoes of history guide your journey.

Adliya: Bohemian Beats

Craving an artsy escape? Adliya’s bohemian vibe in Manama’s neighbourhood beckons. Stroll through art galleries, sip coffee in trendy cafes, and let the creativity of Bahrain’s thriving art scene seep into your soul.

Artistic Revelations: Galleries, Crafts, and Hidden Houses

La Fontaine Contemporary Art Centre: Art in Every Brick

Picture this: contemporary art in a beautifully restored Bahraini house. La Fontaine Centre of Contemporary Art isn’t just a gallery; it’s a visual symphony. The centre is the only one of its kind throughout the Middle East, revered as a masterpiece of architectural and artistic glory. The property captures the grand essence of a European chateau, while retaining the charm of the fine, authentic Gulf Islamic architecture. It features an art gallery, an open-air amphitheatre, an exquisite fine dining restaurant, an exclusive spa, and a pilates studio, the first of its kind in the Gulf region. Explore, unwind, and let art speak to your soul.

Al Jasra Handicraft Centre: Where Traditions Come Alive

A bit of a drive from Manama Centre, located in a charming old house made from coral stone, clay and lime, the Al Jasra Handicraft Centre showcases the talents of local artisans who specialize in pottery, weaving, and basketry. You can explore the workshops and watch skilled craftsmen in action as they create intricate pieces of art using techniques handed down over the ages. Get your hands dirty under the guidance of experienced artisans at Al Jasra Handicraft Centre and learn a different art. Watch the local artisans spin tales through pottery, weaving, and basketry. Join the workshops, dive into the crafts, and take home a piece of Bahrain’s artistic soul as souvenirs!

Something Different: Camels, Burial Mounds, and Farm Adventures

Royal Camel Farm: Hump Day Happiness

Experience the charm of Bahrain’s gentle giants at the Royal Camel Farm. Learn about their cultural importance and capture moments that’ll make your Instagram a desert dream.

Dilmun Burial Mounds: Where History Lies Beneath

Unleash your inner archaeologist at the Dilmun Burial Mounds. These ancient sites tell tales of Bahrain’s rich heritage, dating back thousands of years. The oldest attraction in Bahrain and another UNESCO site, you can visit these burial mounds in a few places on the main island. Scattered across Bahrain’s landscape, they stand as a proud testament to the island’s rich heritage. You can explore these meticulously constructed mounds, each with its own story to tell, offering a fascinating glimpse into Bahrain’s distant past. Budaiya: Farm Fresh Fun

Trade city lights for orchard delights in Budaiya. Local farms and orchards spill the beans on traditional Bahraini farming practices – it’s agriculture tourism at its finest.

Island Hopping: Sun, Sand, and Untamed Nature

Amwaj Islands: Luxury on the Horizon

Ditch the ordinary for the extraordinary at Amwaj Islands. Luxury resorts, pristine beaches, and water adventures await – this man-made archipelago of six islands is your VIP ticket to paradise. Don’t forget to check out the Lagoon Park, located at the heart of Amwaj Islands. The Lagoon comprises around 55,000 square meters of retail and commercial spaces and offers a multitude of activities that suit all family members.

Hawar Islands: Wildlife Wonderland

For nature lovers, the Hawar Islands are your haven. Dolphins, birds, and Arabian oryx grace these pristine shores. Get ready to witness wildlife like never before.

Culinary Adventures: Street Food to High-End Indulgence

Manama Souq: A Feast for the Senses

Who needs a map when the scent of spices leads the way? Manama Souq is a culinary maze, with samboosas, balaleet, and luqaimat tempting your taste buds. Follow your nose – it never lies.

Block 338 in Adliya: Where Food Meets Culture

For those with a palate for luxury, Block 338 in Adliya is your culinary haven. International cuisines, fusion delights, and innovative cocktails – welcome to Bahrain’s gastronomic hotspot.

Hidden Retreats: Tranquil Beaches and Therapeutic Waters

Al Jazayer Beach: Where Serenity Meets Sand

Escape the tourist hustle and bustle at Al Jazayer Beach. Crystal-clear waters, soft sands, and the Arabian Gulf as your backdrop – it’s the ultimate hideaway.

Al Areen Water Park: Nature’s Spa

Seeking something out of the ordinary? Dive into the natural hot springs and waterfalls of Al Areen Water Park. Let the therapeutic waters wash away your worries.

There you have it – Bahrain’s hidden wonders laid bare. Pack your curiosity, leave the guidebook behind, and let Bahrain’s secrets unravel before your eyes. An adventure awaits, so go on, make Bahrain your next travel destination!

References-

https://www.earth-site.co.uk/Education/discovering-the-hidden-gems-of-bahrain-a-guide-to-the-kingdoms-best-kept-secrets/

https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/must-visit-places-in-bahrain-during-a-layover.html

https://www.boorooandtiggertoo.com/exploring-bahrains-hidden-gems/

https://notscaredofthejetlag.com/things-to-do-bahrain/

https://visitbahrain.biz.id/2023/09/03/hidden-gems-off-the-beaten-path-in-bahrain/

https://www.bahrain-confidential.com/bahrains-hidden-gems-a-guide-to-15-remarkable-spots-to-include-in-your-itinerary/

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”