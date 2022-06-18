Arooha Tours and Travel expands to North, opens its 12th branch in Kolkata

Go travel crazy!

After a brief period of slumber in the tourism and travel industry due to the pandemic disruption, the industry is now turning to swing at full throttle. Industrial experts are predicting a travel boom post covid scenario. Arooha Travel with its global travel business expertise, personally curated and budgetary packages, international visa consultancy prowess, pan Indian operational presence and a committed travel-care trained team is all set to cater to this prospect.

Arooha Travel, a home-grown travel brand based out of Kozhikode with its ever-expanding network across India has now ushered in a new era by opening its 12 th branch in Kolkata. The brand is on a rampant expansion plan with new branch outlets being scouted in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur, making it an aggregate of 16 branches. With over 14 years of travel and holidays servicing experience, Arooha has now competently repositioned itself into a strong Indian travel brand and reigns the Number 1 position in South India as International and GCC Visa and auxiliary service provider.

Named after the Sanskrit word ‘Aroohan’, the rhythmic ascend of Carnatic music notes, it strikes a chord with the hikers exploring spirit up the gentle slopes of mountains and essentially, the new expansion plans further north lifts and floats the aspirations on even higher realms.

At Arooha, the focus is always on enhancing travelers’ experience through optimizing the budget restraints. Arooha has developed a best manned visa processing team which deal with global visa requirements for 75 countries including Schengen, UK and US visas.

Its holiday packages have been designed around the comfort and luxury of the travelers with Indian favorite escapades such as Far East, Middle east, Grand Europe and Grand US plans. Dubai B2B and land plans, Turkish delight plans, exotic far east have been the most sought after. The ever-growing travel map of Arooha’s destinations has now crossed the extra mile of excellence in both leisure and business travel.

Arooha has been on fore-front in adopting latest travel business trends like the need for organic, eco-friendly and wellness-oriented tourism, sustainability, personalized service, and the rising demand for digitalisation and the use of technology.

Current offices network in India is spread across cities Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kannur, Thrissur, Thiruvalla, Delhi, Bangalore, Mangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and the latest in Kolkata. The website of Arooha Tours and Travels provides best navigation experience to choose your travel plan with detailed cost and destination tradeoffs. The satisfied customers’ testimonials in the web page speak for itself.