Amazon Upcoming Sale in India 2024 - Sale Dates and Deals

March 22, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Amazon Upcoming Sale

Amazon’s current 2024 sale season is packed with mind-bending discounts on toys, home shopping, clothing, and essential items. This is your chance to snag incredible deals of up to 50 per cent off on fashion products from big brands!

Here are the upcoming sale on Amazon 2024, along with their dates and discounts:

Home Shopping Spree : Minimum 50% slashed on adorable toddler toys, cuddly soft toys & more | March 7 - March 10, 2024

: Minimum 50% slashed on adorable toddler toys, cuddly soft toys & more | March 7 - March 10, 2024 Toys Fiesta: Gigantic savings on all types of toddler toys | March 7 - March 11, 2024

Don’t miss out on major deals on the latest trends!

All Amazon Upcoming Sale Dates

Get ready for amazing deals! Here are the Amazon sales that are coming soon, mentioned in the order of their tentative dates. From electronics to home décor and fashion, there’s something for everyone.

Amazon Super Value Days (March 1 – March 7, 2023) - Perfect for everyday essentials and groceries | Up to 10% off

- Perfect for everyday essentials and groceries | Up to 10% off Xiaomi Fan Days (March 3 – March 6) - 10% off with debit or credit card

- 10% off with debit or credit card iQOO Quest Days (March 3 – March 7) - Up to ₹8,000 off on EMI purchases, debit/credit card

- Up to ₹8,000 off on EMI purchases, debit/credit card Oppoverse Days (March 3 – March 7) - 10% off with debit or credit card

- 10% off with debit or credit card Amazon Holi Sale (March 5 – March 19) - Up to 70% off on EVERYTHING!

- Up to 70% off on EVERYTHING! Amazon Women’s Day Sale (March 5 – March 8) - 70% off blowout on jewellery, bags & more

- 70% off blowout on jewellery, bags & more Amazon Baisakhi Sale (April 12 – April 14) - Up to 70% off electronics

- Up to 70% off electronics Amazon Summer Sale (May 4 – May 8) - Up to 40% off mobile phones, electronics & accessories

- Up to 40% off mobile phones, electronics & accessories Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale (May 13 – May 16) - Up to 70% off on electronics, appliances, cookware, furniture, and more

- Up to 70% off on electronics, appliances, cookware, furniture, and more Amazon Father’s Day Sale (June 17 – June 19) - Up to 70% off

- Up to 70% off Amazon Prime Days (July 15 – July 16) - Up to 45% off on smartphones, kitchen & dining products, and more

- Up to 45% off on smartphones, kitchen & dining products, and more Amazon Great Freedom Sale (August 4 – August 8) - Up to 80% off on all product categories

- Up to 80% off on all product categories Xiaomi Flagship Days - Massive discounts on premium Xiaomi phones

- Massive discounts on premium Xiaomi phones Amazon Rakhi Sale (August 28 – August 31) - 50% off or more on rakhis & rakhi combos

- 50% off or more on rakhis & rakhi combos Amazon Great Indian Festival (Starting October 8, 2024) - Biggest sale of the year with up to 90% off across all product categories, mainly electronics and fashion

- Biggest sale of the year with up to 90% off across all product categories, mainly electronics and fashion Amazon Dussehra Delight - Massive discounts on almost all product categories

- Massive discounts on almost all product categories Amazon Diwali Sale - Huge discounts on a wide range of product categories

- Huge discounts on a wide range of product categories Amazon Clearance Sale - Up to 40% off on electronic appliances + additional 10% off instant discount on credit/debit cards

- Up to 40% off on electronic appliances + additional 10% off instant discount on credit/debit cards Amazon Black Friday Sale - Massive discounts on almost all product categories, mainly electronics and fashion

- Massive discounts on almost all product categories, mainly electronics and fashion Amazon Christmas Sale - Huge discounts on winter essentials, gifting, home décor, home essentials and more

Amazon Sale Today Offer: Today’s Top Deals!

The Amazon ____ sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform. However, Amazon updates its dedicated Top Deals page with the latest deals, discounts, and offers every day.

Here are the top picks of today’s sale for you to check out:

Upcoming Sales on Amazon

Though many sales, such as the Amazon New Year Sale, Valentine’s Day Sale, etc., have already ended on Amazon, here are the major sales you can expect throughout the year.

1. Amazon Super Value Days (March 1 – March 7, 2023)

The Amazon Super Value Days is a sale that allows you to stock up on everyday essentials at great prices for a whole week.

2. Xiaomi Fan Days (March 3 – March 6)

For people who love Xiaomi phones and gadgets, this sale will offer awesome deals on their wide range of products. You can expect up to ₹ 3,000 off on purchases via Select Bank credit and debit cards.

3. iQOO Quest Days (March 3 – March 7)

iQOO Quest Days will offer amazing discounts on iQOO flagship smartphones with discounts of up to INR 15,000.

4. Oppoverse Days (March 3 – March 7)

Pretty simple to guess: the Oppoverse Days will offer many fantastic deals on Oppo smartphones and accessories. You can expect up to ₹ 8,000 off debit/credit card and EMI payments, along with up to 10% Instant Bank Discount on credit and debit card purchases.

5. Amazon Holi Sale (March 5 – March 19)

To celebrate Holi with a bang, this sale will offer fantastic deals on a wide variety of products, perfect for gifting and treating yourself. You can expect major discounts of up to 70% on:

Puja essentials

Sweets and snacks

Eco-friendly holi colours

Skin and hair care products

Fashion and clothing

Home entertainment items

6. Amazon Women’s Day Sale (March 5 – March 8)

Amazon always brings mouth-watering offers, deals and discounts in the Women’s Day week. Here are the main discounts you can expect this year:

40-80% off on ethnic wear

40-70% off on western wear

Up to 70% off on footwear, watches, jewellery, makeup, handbags and wallets

7. Amazon Baisakhi Sale (April 12 – April 14)

Since Baisakhi marks the beginning of a new harvesting season in India, a lot of family gatherings take place. So, you can expect puja items, sweets and snacks, gifting items, electronics, home decor & kitchen appliances, fashion, apparel, etc. to be on deep discounts.

8. Amazon Summer Sale (May 4 – May 8)

Summer is just the right time to upgrade your wardrobe and try the newest fashion trends! On the Amazon Summer Sale 2023, here are some offers you can expect:

Huge savings on groceries, homeware, and kitchenware

Up to 50% off on appliances

Up to 40% off mobiles, electronics, and accessories

Up to 70% off men’s and women’s fashion

Bonus cashback when you pay with your ICICI, Kotak, or RBL Bank card!

9. Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale (May 13 – May 16)

The Amazon Great Indian Sale’s next date mainly focuses on offering up to 70% discount on electronic gadgets, along with home and kitchen products such as appliances, cookware, furniture, books, fashion, etc.

10. Amazon Father’s Day Sale (June 17 – June 19)

The Amazon Father’s Day Sales will most probably have discounts on product categories that make great gifts for Dads. Here are some of the main offers you can expect:

Up to 35% off on Grooming kits

Up to 40% off on smartphones, smartwatches

Up to 35% off on apparel, tools, gardening items, literature, etc.

11. Amazon Prime Days (July 15 – July 16)

Exclusive to Prime members only, this sale will likely have huge discounts on a massive range of products, such as:

Mobile & Accessories

Laptops, smartwatches, headphones, etc.

Home & Kitchen

Smart TVs & appliances

Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

12. Amazon Great Freedom Sale (August 4 – August 8)

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale will likely have up to 80% off on electronic gadgets & appliances - along with additional discounts on credit/debit card offers. This is the best time of the year to bring home a new appliance!

13. Xiaomi Flagship Days

Due to its high fan base on Amazon, Xiaomi will run another sale on its smartphones and accessories. You can expect up to ₹ 11,000 off on the flagships. The brand also offered many generous discounts during the Amazon New Year Sale.

14. Amazon Rakhi Sale (August 28 – August 31)

The Amazon Raksha Bandhan Sales will likely feature discounts and offers on a variety of items that would make amazing Rakhi presents, such as smartphones, gadgets, fashion, jewellery, etc.

15. Amazon Great Indian Festival (Starting October 8, 2024)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the most awaited sale of the year - with whooping discounts on famous smartphones, iPhones, and laptops. You can also expect major discounts on cameras, headphones, fashion and beauty products, along with additional discounts of up to 10% off on SBI credit/debit cards during the Amazon Great Indian Sale next date.

16. Amazon Dussehra Delight

The Amazon Dussehra Sale will likely offer huge discounts and offers on Fashion and Accessories, along with an additional 10% off on credit/debit card payments and up to ₹ 2,250 instant bank discounts.

17. Amazon Diwali Sale

Just like the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Amazon Diwali Sale is also a huge event that will offer massive deals on laptops, smartphones and other tech gadgets.

18. Amazon Clearance Sale

What better time of the year to purchase your favourite electronic appliances on a low cost? The Amazon Clearance Sale will offer enticing deals on bestselling appliances with up to ₹ 14,000 off on exchange, up to 40% off on electronic appliances and up to 10% instant discount on Federal, RBL, and AU Small Finance Bank.

19. Amazon Black Friday Sale

The Amazon Black Friday Sale will likely have deals and discounts on Accessories, Fashion, and Home Furnishing.

20. Amazon Christmas Sale

The Amazon Christmas Sale will offer amazing discounts and offers on home decor, home furnishings, fashion, winter essentials, electronic gadgets, etc.

Amazon Prime Membership Plans to Get Early Access to Amazon Prime Sale

Throughout the year, Amazon offers exclusive discounts and coupons for Prime members, but the best part about this subscription is that it allows Prime members to get Exclusive access to Prime Day sales.

Here are the popular Amazon Prime Membership Plans that you can consider if you want to enjoy free one-day or two-day shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items:

INR 299 - Monthly Prime (1 month)

INR 599 - Quarterly Prime (3 months)

INR 799 - Annual Prime Lite (12 months)

INR 1499 - Annual Prime (12 months) - Provides access to additional services like Prime Reading, Amazon Music, etc.)

Tips on Identifying Best Deals During a Sale

If you want to grab your hands on the best deals possible during an Amazon upcoming sale, here are a few tips that are sure to come in handy for you:

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper, it is best to invest in the Prime membership plan as per your budget and preferences.

Even with Prime early access, you can miss some products because of limited stocks. So, it is best to add desired items to your Wishlist or Cart before the sale.

Don’t just rely on the sale tag. Research and compare prices across all major online shopping portals before sealing the deal.

Don’t be too quick to add the product to your cart without cross-checking if an additional coupon is given under the product listing. This way, you can save even more money.

Focus on your needs and stick to your budget. Sometimes, you may have the urge to shop immediately because a sale is live, but the prices are not really slashed.

Some retailers might inflate prices before a sale to create a larger discount percentage. Use your price research to identify these tactics.

You can even use several browser extensions that can compare prices and track price history during the sale for you. This way, you can save yourself from falling prey to fake discounts and identify genuine discounts.

Benefits of Having Amazon Prime

While there is an annual fee, the Amazon Prime membership offers dozens of benefits, which are as follows:

Early access to exclusive Prime Day deals

Free and fast one- or two-day shipping

Access to many Prime-only deals throughout the year

Whole foods market benefits

Free same-day delivery in some cities

Entertainment benefits include Prime Video, Prime Music, Twitch Prime, etc.

Steps to Use Amazon Coupons While Shopping

Amazon offers two main ways to use coupons and save money while shopping.

1. Clip & Apply “Collect Coupon” Offers

If your desired product has a coupon available next to its price, just click on the “Clip Coupon” button to take advantage.

The clipped coupon will be automatically applied during checkout if all terms and conditions are met.

2. Promo Codes & Gift Cards

This method is applicable to all products if you have found promo codes from external sources like coupon websites, email promotions, influencer partnerships, family gifts, etc. Here’s how you can do it:

Add the desired item to your cart.

During checkout, look for the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” widget.

Carefully paste the promo code there and click “Apply.”

If the code is valid, the discount amount will be slashed from your total payment amount.

Types of Bank and Payment Offers

Generally, some banks offer instant discounts and payment offers on Amazon.

1. Debit/Credit Card Discounts

These offers provide a percentage discount (usually 10% off) when you use a specific debit or credit card issued by a participating bank to complete your purchase. Though the specific banks and types of offers usually vary during sales, here are some of the most popular banks that offer the most discounts and cashback to their customers on their credit cards:

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

SBI (State Bank of India)

Axis Bank

2. EMI Discounts

Some banks offer additional discounts on purchases made using their EMI payment option.

3. Minimum Purchase Requirements

Many Bank and Payment Offers have minimum purchase requirements. You must spend a certain amount (e.g., INR 5,000) to qualify for the advertised discount or cashback.

Return Policy and Warranty Information of Products on Sale

The return policy for products during sale can usually vary between 7 and 30 days. The same goes for warranty policies, which vary from product to product and brand to brand.

Frequently Asked Questions About Amazon’s Upcoming Sale

1. Which is the biggest sale on Amazon?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the biggest sale on Amazon.

2. What types of products will be on sale during the event?

Since Amazon has varying sales, the types of products that offer discounts vary from time to time. From electronics to smartphones, home décor to groceries, fashion to gifting, there is usually an offer on something or the other.

3. How can I stay updated on the latest deals and offers during the sale?

You can bookmark this page and check it regularly for the latest deals and offers. For daily deals, you can also check the dedicated Top Deals page on Amazon.

The Bottom Line

We have just reached the end of this page – not the year! So, the good news is – we have plenty of amazing deals and discounts to take advantage of! With so many Amazon sales happening throughout the year, there’s always a chance to score amazing deals on the products you need and want.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”