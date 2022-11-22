November 22, 2022 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

In today’s contemporary world, water purifiers are the basic utility that every household needs. Having access to clean drinkable water is a necessity that cannot be overlooked.

This article will cover some important details on which purifier suits your needs the best. Read this article to learn more about India’s best water purifiers.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO

The top water purifier on this list is the AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO, as it features excellent build quality, filtration stages, and advanced water recovery technology that allows it to recover two times more water.

Best Budget - Sure From Aquaguard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6L storage Water Purifier,7 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The finest inexpensive water purifier is the Eureka Forbes Sure, which costs Rs. 8,999. What can you anticipate for this price with its top-notch features and stylish appearance?

Best UV UF Water Purifier - Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+ Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage

The finest UV/UF brand that has attracted our attention is Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+ Taste Enhancer. We have selected this because it has a hollow membrane that removes molecules, bigger particles, and suspended solids from water.

Best Non-Electric Water Purifier - AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS,7L storage water purifier, suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water from Eureka Forbes

The most excellent non-electric water purification brand that can run without electricity for extended periods, saving electricity and money, is AquaSure by Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS.

Best RO Water Purifier - HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

The best RO water purifier is the HUL Pureit, as it saves at least 40 glasses of water over its competitors. Since buying it, we have been overjoyed.

Summary Of The 10 Best Water Purifiers In India

Check out these top water purifiers and their prices:

1. AO Smith Z9 Hot+ Normal RO, 10 L - Check Amazon Offer

The AO Smith Z9 Ho+ is a practical and sleek RO on this list. This water purifier has eight stages of water purification for clean drinking water.

Dimensions: 36.9L x 32.6W x 48.2TH cm

What Do We Like?

It is the best option, earning a good rating for its 8-stage RO + SCMT. Double Purified by SCMT purification process ensures purity at its best.

What We Don’t Like?

We disapprove of its high price and unreliable after-sales service.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users give this water filter 4.5 out of 5 stars. Perfect for medium-sized families and provides them with clean and safe drinking water.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It stands out from the competition thanks to its stylish design, advanced recovery technology, and multiple stages RO feature removes dust and other impurities.

2. Sure From Aquaguard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6L storage Water Purifier,7 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The Eureka Forbes Sure water purifier from Aquaguard is affordable and effective. It has a large storage capacity, and an LED indicator warns when the tank is full.

Dimensions: ‎32L x 27W x 48H cms

What Do We Like?

Its RO technology has a large water storage capacity of 6 litres, an LED indication, and a reduction in TDS that removes all the harmful toxins from the water.

What We Don’t Like?

We only object to its unreliable customer service, which is typically subpar and takes longer to resolve issues.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

The users are highly impressed with this water purifier’s high ratings for its stylish appearance, large storage capacity and effective performance.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product has a 4-star rating and a flexible installation service, making it among the best available.

3. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+ Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage

Another fantastic purifier on this list is the Livpure GLO PRO++RO++UV+UF flavour enhancement. It is supported by a 7-stage purification system and a taste enhancer.

Dimensions: 24L x 29.5W x 50.5TH cm

What Do We Like?

We especially value its unique characteristics, such as its multiple stages of purification and taste enhancer features, which make the water drinkable and more flavorful.

What We Don’t Like?

We are unhappy with the installation and subpar service.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers have rated it with a 4-star average because it not only gives them access to clean, safe drinking water but also improves the taste of the water.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

The best product among the others is due to its Post Carbon Filter, stylish design and Ultrafiltration.

4. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS

The AquaSure from Aquaguard is the most reliable and reputed water purifier. The water that has gone through RO, UV, and MTDS purification steps is safe for you and your family to drink.

Dimensions: 30L x 23.8W x 43TH cm

What Do We Like?

Our favourite characteristics are the high storage capacity, stylish appearance, and use for TDS up to 2000 PPM.

What We Don’t Like?

The only thing that we don’t like about this product is that it is quite pricey.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

This water purifier is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by users and is ideal for a family of 5–6 people. It also uses less power.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Countertop Black 10L Water Purifier

The HUL Pureit is an RO that saves a lot of water and is exquisite. It can save up to 80 glasses of water compared to other RO systems.

Dimensions: 36L x 29.4W x 48.8H cm

What Do We Like?

What makes it the most likeable is its 10-litre capacity, highest water-saving RO with a recovery rate of up to 60%, and it is designed to treat multiple water sources.

What We Don’t Like?

We are disappointed by the lack of a guarantee, and it is quite heavy.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers were most impressed by the change indication for the germ kill kit and the huge storage tank of this water purifier, which received 4.2 out of 5 stars from consumers.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

This product stands out from the competition because it offers drinking water supplemented with minerals, is stylish, and has a big storage tank.

6. V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier

The V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB is an exquisite and reliable water purifier. Its 7-stage sophisticated filtration system ensures efficient removal of contaminants.

Dimensions: 34.5L x 20.5W x 45H cm

What Do We Like?

The UF Membrane stands out from the seven stages of purification because it reduces the amount of chlorine, odours, and other undesirable chemicals.

What We Don’t Like?

This water purifier’s limited warranty and average build quality upset us.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

According to user reviews, the device has a 4.5-star rating because of its 3 LED Indicators and intelligent design, which gives it the best feedback.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

The RO+UF+MB Model is the best among the others because of its sophisticated design, which allows it to treat water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm and is equipped with 3 LED Indicators.

7. Aqua Ace Copper RO Water Purifier RO + UV + UF + TDS Controler + Full Automatic With Goodness Of Copper 12L

The Aqua Ace Copper RO is a beautiful and elegant water purifier. This water purifier features a sediment filter, pre-carbon filter, etc, providing you with clean drinking water.

Dimensions: 34.5L x 20.5W x 45H cm

What Do We Like?

It’s great because it has RO, UV, UF, and TDS control, an active copper filter, and a fully automatic pre-filter that removes dust, sand, etc.

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike how big it is, how challenging it is to install, and how expensive it is.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Users claim that its user-friendly design, suitability for borewell water, and automatic shut feature have made daily tasks easier and quite satisfying.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Its fully automatic shut-off function, multistage purification, and Active Copper Filter set it apart from the competition as the best product.

8. Sure From Aquaguard Crown UV Water Purifier

Due to its high flow rate of 2 litres per minute and UV e-boiling capability, the Sure from Aquaguard is another top water filter on this list.

Dimension: 21L x 14W x 38.2H cm

What Do We Like?

This water purifier is well-liked due to its fashionable design, energy-saving mode, and UV boiling, which uses UV light to kill germs and bacteria.

What We Don’t Like?

We disapprove of this product because of the operating noise and short warranty period.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers have given this water purifier 4.1 out of 5 stars as it is quite compact and does not change the natural taste of the water.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

Due to its UV e-boiling feature, Inline, and Auto shut-off features, this product is the best water purifier.

9. AQUAULTRA Smart RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster Copper Alkaline Water Purifier (Copper RO Water Purifier) With 13L Storage For Home And Office Use

The Aquaultra is a stylish, sleek, and dependable water purifier. This is due to the UV LED permanently on in the 13L storage tank, which also helps maintain the preserved water’s sterility.

Dimensions: 30L x 20W x 50H cm

What Do We Like?

We appreciate the 13L storage unit’s several purifications of RO, UV, UF, and TDS Adjuster and its clever UV LED disinfection that kills germs with UV light and provides safe drinking water.

What We Don’t Like?

We dislike its after-sales service and design could have been better.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers have given this water purifier a rating of 4 out of 5 due to its UV led disinfection feature. Customers have remarked that the product is affordable and maintains the proper balance of minerals.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It tops our list because it has a large storage capacity, intelligent UV LED disinfection, and multiple purification stages, and it gives water the ability to be both purified and naturally flavoured.

10. Remino Active Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF, TDS Adjuster/Controller For Home | 12 L

The final product on our list with the best features is the Remino Active Copper RO water filter. It has a 12-litre capacity, UV LED, and mineral filter for the purest product.

Dimensions: 12L x 12W x 11H cm

What Do We Like?

The multistage purification, TDS controller, and RO + UV + UF + copper effect are what we value the most.

What We Don’t Like?

Our dislike for it results from its excessive weight and inadequate after-sales support.

Overall Ratings And User Feedback

Customers give this water purifier 4.5 out of 5 stars for its attractive appearance and multistage filtration system, which gives them access to safe and healthy drinking water with the help of UV light.

Why Is The Product Among The Best?

It distinguishes itself from the competition due to its superior safety features and excellent build quality.

How Do We Shortlist The Best Water Purifiers For You?

Shortlisting water purifiers involves taking into account the following factors:

● Storage Capacity

Each family member’s average daily water consumption ranges from 2 to 4 litres. Therefore, you should estimate how much filtered water you will require at once.

● Plastic vs Stainless Steel

Storage tanks for water purifiers are typically made of sturdy, food-grade plastic. It is asserted that stainless steel storage tanks provide even longer periods of safety against the growth of bacteria and germs.

● Warranty And Maintenance Costs

Most water purifiers come with a 12-month warranty on parts like the sediment filter, carbon filter, and post-carbon filter, as well as a 1-year warranty on the RO + UF membrane.

● Service Quality

A water purifier must provide the best possible service. For each water purifier, we looked up online reviews on the brand’s website, online retailers (like Amazon and Flipkart), etc. We then chose the best reviews for customer service for you.

An Easy Guide On How To Choose The Best Water Purifier

Are you attempting to determine the best water purifiers in this price range? Here are some things to think about.

● Contamination

Heavy metals like lead, arsenic, magnesium, copper and iron are found in contaminated water and can be toxic if consumed in large quantities. Some RO systems also come with mineral cartridges for areas with high TDS content.

● Electricity

The best approach to determine how much power your water purifier consumes is to look at the label, which is typically found at the back or bottom of your device.

● Water Pressure

Water pressures of between 5 and 40 pounds per square inch are typically required for water purifiers (psi). You could also choose an activated carbon purifier if the TDS level in your water supply is low.

Tips To Increase The Life Of Water Purifiers

The filters on most of India’s top water purifiers must be changed every 6 to 8 months. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain it by:

Changing the filters every six months or at most once every 12 months

Clean up the water holding tanks; you can clean with products available online or simply with lemon and water solution.

Every two years, make sure to clean and sanitise the pipes.

Avoid direct sunlight to save the water tank from Algae growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About Purchasing A Water Purifier

Here are answers to the most frequently asked questions about water purifiers:

1. ABS Plastic or Stainless Steel tank – Which is better?

If you’re looking for aesthetics, ABS has a wide range of colours, while stainless steel has a shiny appearance that is very attractive, elegant, and clean.

2. How to choose a good water purifier?

Look over the details and the TDS range that the water purifier is suggested for. Also, it is ideal to confirm the TDS levels and water source mentioned on the websites of well-known brands like Aquaguard, Kent RO, and AO Smith.

The Bottom Line

We hope the information above has improved your understanding of water purifiers and has given you the ability to choose the best out of all the aforementioned options. .

We have carefully curated this list of the best water purifiers after conducting in-depth research for each one of the products. So, before you buy any of the products mentioned in the list, please read the information carefully.

Happy Shopping!

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”