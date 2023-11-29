10 Best Multivitamins for Men - For Hair, Skin, Sleep and Overall Men’s Health

(Caution: Seek medical advice before using if on medication or have health issues. Avoid driving, machinery, or alcohol use during use.)
Top Picks
Best Plant-Based for Hair: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Healthy Hair
Biotin-infused multivitamin promotes hair growth and strength.
Best Plant-Based for Energy: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Instant Energy
Multivitamin with L-theanine promotes focus, stress reduction, and sustained energy.
Best Plant-Based for Skin: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Glowing Skin
Multivitamin combats wrinkles, enhances skin tone, and shields against sun damage.
Best Plant-Based for Sleep: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Deep Sleep
Multivitamin with melatonin and herbal blend promotes relaxation and sleep.
Best Overall: GNC Men’s Energy, Immunity & Performance Trio
Tailored multivitamin supports energy, immunity, and overall performance for men.
Best for Bone Health:Wellman 30 Tablets for Men |with 21 nutrients, vitamin C
Calcium-rich multivitamin with magnesium, zinc, boron, and vitamin D supports bone health.
Best for daily use: Swisse Essential Multivitamin For Men & Women
Vegan-friendly Swisse Essential Multivitamin offers 100% RDA of essential nutrients for daily wellness.
Best for Boys: Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids, Men & Women
Chewable gummy multivitamin provides 13 essential nutrients for boys’ growth, development, and immunity.
Best Multivitamins for Men
1. Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids, Men & Women - Check Amazon Offer
Delicious multivitamin gummies for kids, men, and women that provide essential nutrients.
Price: INR 1699
Form:
- Chewable gummies
Dose:
- 2 gummies per day
Certifications:
- Vegetarian, Halal, FSSAI certified
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Vitamin A: Supports vision, immune function, and cell growth
- Vitamin B12: Supports red blood cell production, nerve function, and brain development
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamin A: Sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale
- Vitamin B12: Meat, poultry, fish, dairy products
Age range:
- 4+
What do we like?
- Made of Plant-based pectin.
- No Artificial Colour/Flavour. 100% Vegan & Non-GMO.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with over 10,000 reviews.
- Some users have reported that their children’s energy levels and overall health have improved.
Why is the product among the best?
- Delicious gummy multivitamin supports children’s overall health and development with a blend of essential nutrients.
2. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Glowing Skin - Check Amazon Offer
Melting strips with hyaluronic acid and collagen for glowing skin.
Price: INR 759
Form:
- Melting strips
Dose:
- One strip daily
Certifications:
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Vitamin D3: Supports skin cell regeneration and collagen production.
- Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and protects against skin damage.
- SkinAx2TM: Plant extracts that have been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamin D3: Fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk
- Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes
- SkinAx2TM: Pomegranate, grapeseed, and olive leaf extract.
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- Boosts Collagen
- Reduces Wrinkles and Fine Lines
- Diminishes Hyperpigmentation
- Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Many users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance.
Why is the product among the best?
- These vegan strips support skin hydration, elasticity, radiance, and overall health.
3. GNC Men’s Energy, Immunity & Performance Trio
A 3-in-1 multivitamin with Triple Ginseng Root that boosts energy, immunity, and athletic performance.
Price: INR 999
Form:
- Tablets, soft gels, and capsules
Dose:
- One tablet daily
Certifications:
- GMP Certified
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- One Daily Multivitamin: Blend of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, as well as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron supporting overall health.
- Fish Body Oil: omega-3 fatty acids, to support heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction.
- Triple Ginseng Root: three types of ginseng root (Korean, American, and Siberian), to improve energy levels, reduce stress, and boost cognitive function.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K: Fruits, vegetables, and fortified foods
- Omega-3 fatty acids: Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel
- Ginseng root: Ginseng root capsules, tea, and powder
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- Comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs that support energy, immunity, and performance
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 3,000 reviews.
- Users praise the product for its effectiveness in improving energy levels, immunity, and performance.
Why is the product among the best?
- The trio pack includes a multivitamin, fish body oil, and triple ginseng root, which are all essential nutrients for men’s health and well-being.
4. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Healthy Hair
Price: INR 664
Form:
- Melting strips
Dose:
- One strip daily
Certifications:
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Biotin: Supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.
- Vitamin E: Protects cells from damage and supports scalp health.
- Keranat: plant extracts that have been shown to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall.
- Folic acid: Supports cell growth and development, including hair growth.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains
- Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy greens
- Keranat: bamboo extract, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto extract.
- Folic acid: Leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- Stimulates Hair Growth
- Reduces Hair Fall
- Improves Scalp Health
- Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving hair growth, reducing hair fall, and improving overall hair health.
Why is the product among the best?
- The strips contain a comprehensive blend of ingredients that have been shown to support hair growth, reduce hair fall, and improve overall scalp health.
5. Swisse Essential Multivitamin For Men & Women
An essential multivitamin that fills nutrient gaps for overall health.
Price: INR 688
Form:
- Tablets
Dose:
- One tablet daily
Certifications:
- Vegan certified
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Vitamin B: Supports energy production, cell growth and repair, and cognitive function.
- Biotin: Supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamin B: Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, whole grains, legumes
- Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like:
- Comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 92 reviews.
- Users praise it for its effectiveness in improving energy levels, mood, and overall well-being.
Why is the product among the best?
- Its Vegan Certification caters to the growing preference for plant-based supplements for overall well-being.
6. Wellman 30 Tablets for Men
A multivitamin for men, containing 21 nutrients and vitamin C improving bone and reproductive health and blood circulation.
Price: INR 569
Form:
- Tablets
Dose:
- One tablet daily
Certifications:
- Vegan Certified
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Vitamin C: Supports immunity and collagen production.
- L-Arginine: An amino acid that helps to improve blood flow and circulation.
- Zinc: Supports immune function and reproductive health.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes
- L-Arginine: Meat, poultry, fish, nuts, seeds
- Zinc: Oysters, meat, poultry, nuts, seeds
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- Inclusion of essential nutrients crucial for men’s health, including reproductive health and energy support.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 1273 reviews.
- Users reported that the multivitamin improved their immunity, energy levels, reproductive health, and overall vitality.
Why is the product among the best?
- It is formulated with 21 essential nutrients, including key elements like L-arginine, Calcium, and Zinc for overall health and vitality support.
7. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Deep Sleep
Melting strips with melatonin for deep sleep.
Price: INR 664
Form:
- Melting strips
Dose:
- One strip daily
Certifications:
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Melatonin: A hormone that helps to regulate the sleep-wake cycle.
- Valerian root extract: A herb that has been shown to promote relaxation and sleep.
- L-theanine: An amino acid that has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.
- Chamomile: An herb that has been shown to promote relaxation and sleep.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Melatonin: oats, rice, and tomatoes.
- Valerian root extract: found in some herbal teas and supplements.
- L-theanine: tea, especially green tea.t
- Chamomile: commonly consumed as a tea, but can also be found in supplements.
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- Relieves Insomnia
- Stress Relief
- Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving their overall sleep quality.
Why is the product among the best?
- Plant-based melatonin strips promote relaxation and regulate sleep.
8. Neuherbs True Vitamin Adult 40+
Multivitamin with ginkgo biloba and turmeric supports cognitive function, energy, and joint health in adults 40+.
Price: INR 284
Form:
- Tablets
Dose:
- One tablet daily
Certifications:
- FDA & FSSAI
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Vitamins and minerals: Support overall health and well-being.
- Herbal blend: Supports immunity, energy, digestion, and daily wellness.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Vitamins and minerals: A variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.
- Herbal blend: A variety of herbs, including amla, brahmi, Fenugreek and shankhpushpi.
Age range:
- 40+
What do we like?
- Multivitamins with herbs to manage heart, and mental health & boost immunity.
- Natural ginseng & L-lysine help maintain energy levels all day long.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 4279 reviews.
- Multivitamin with herbal blend supports immunity, energy, and overall wellness for adults 40+.
Why is the product among the best?
- Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO multivitamin for people 40+ seeking a safe and effective supplement to enhance their health.
9. StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Instant Energy
Melt-away energy strips with caffeine and taurine combat fatigue and enhance physical performance.
Price: INR 664
Form:
- Melting strips
Dose:
- One strip daily
Certifications:
- GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Caffeine: A stimulant that can improve energy levels, alertness, and focus.
- Taurine: An amino acid that can improve energy production and reduce fatigue.
- L-theanine: An amino acid that can reduce stress and anxiety, and improve cognitive function.
- B vitamins(Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Support energy production and metabolism.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Caffeine: Coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks
- Taurine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products
- L-theanine: Tea, especially green tea
- B vitamins(Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12):: Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, whole grains
Age range:
- 18+
What do we like?
- This Plant-Based multivitamin reduces Fatigue and improves Focus
- Enhances Performance and Recovery
- Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, and Dairy-free
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- Users have praised the strips for their effectiveness in boosting energy levels, improving focus, and enhancing performance.
Why is the product among the best?
- These chocolate mint strips are a convenient and effective way to improve energy levels, focus, and performance.
10. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Men & Women
An affordable multivitamin containing Omega 3 Fish Oil, Ashwagandha and minerals to support overall health and well-being.
Price: INR 999
Form:
- Tablet and capsules
Dose:
- One tablet each daily
Certifications:
- FSSAI
Key ingredients and their benefits:
- Omega 3 fish oil: Supports heart health, brain health, and joint health.
- Ashwagandha: helps the body manage stress and improve overall well-being.
Popular food sources for the above ingredients:
- Omega 3 fish oil: Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel.
- Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha root extract.
Age range:
- 18+
What we like:
- Includes omega-3 fish oil and ashwandha, two popular supplements with a variety of health benefits.
Overall ratings and user feedback:
- 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 14239 reviews.
- Users praised its combination of multivitamins, omega-3, and Ashwagandha for a holistic health approach.
Why is the product among the best?
- It contains multivitamins, omega-3 fish oil, and the stress-relieving properties of Ashwagandha, three popular supplements with health benefits.
How do we rate and pick the best?
- Ingredients: Prioritize science-backed ingredients and avoid harmful additives.
- Side effects: Opt for products with minimal or no side effects and avoid potential drug interactions.
- Quality: Ensure high-quality ingredients, GMP certification, reputable manufacturers, and good packaging.
- Ease of use: Choose products that are easy to take, understand, and consume.
- Value: Evaluate the overall value, considering price, quantity, and product quality.
Things to consider before buying a multivitamin for Men
- Consider your dietary needs, medications, and supplements.
- Choose a multivitamin with a comprehensive blend of essential nutrients for men.
- Prioritize bioavailable ingredients for better absorption.
- Aim for 100% DV for most nutrients, except iron and vitamin A.
- Follow dosage instructions and take multivitamins with food.
- Choose a multivitamin with moderate iron content (18mg for adult men).
- Opt for folate instead of folic acid for better bioavailability.
- Ensure quality and purity through third-party testing.
- Avoid multivitamins with allergens or sensitivities.
- Consider a multivitamin formulated for specific health concerns.
- Choose a convenient and consistent delivery format.
- Compare prices and ingredients to find affordable value.
- Consult a healthcare professional before taking a multivitamin.
- Avoid over-supplementation to prevent side effects.
- Track your multivitamin intake for informed discussions with your doctor.
Benefits of using multivitamins:
- Fill necessary nutrients.
- Combat fatigue and boost energy.
- Cognitive enhancement
- Promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.
What’s the best time to take your multivitamin?
- Take your multivitamin with a meal, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take it with dinner if you have a sensitive stomach.
Frequently asked questions.
1. What daily vitamins do men need and why?
- Men need various vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, and B12
2. Is it good to take multivitamins every day?
- Yes.
3. What is the right age for men to start taking multivitamins?
- mid-20s
4. Do multivitamins have side effects?
- Multivitamins are generally safe but can cause side effects like stomach upset. choose a multivitamin that is appropriate for your age and gender and follow the dosage instructions.
5. Can a man get all the necessary nutrients from diet?
- It may take weeks or months to see full benefits, but some may notice improvements within a few days.
6. How long does it take to see benefits?
- It may take weeks or months to see full benefits, but some may notice improvements within a few days.
7. Can multivitamins help in Skin and Hair health?
- Yes, multivitamins contain nutrients essential for cell growth and repair, like vitamins A, C, and E.
8. What are the signs of vitamin deficiency in men?
- Symptoms vary depending on the vitamin deficiency, but common signs include fatigue, weakness, muscle cramps, and skin problems.
9. Can multivitamins help in weight loss?
- not specifically designed for weight loss but can support weight loss by ensuring adequate nutrient intake during a weight loss program.
Hopefully, this article answers all your queries regarding choosing the best Multivitamins in India.
