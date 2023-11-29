10 Best Multivitamins for Men - For Hair, Skin, Sleep and Overall Men’s Health

November 29, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

(Caution: Seek medical advice before using if on medication or have health issues. Avoid driving, machinery, or alcohol use during use.)

Top Picks

Best Plant-Based for Hair: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Healthy Hair

Biotin-infused multivitamin promotes hair growth and strength.

Best Plant-Based for Energy: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Instant Energy

Multivitamin with L-theanine promotes focus, stress reduction, and sustained energy.

Best Plant-Based for Skin: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Glowing Skin

Multivitamin combats wrinkles, enhances skin tone, and shields against sun damage.

Best Plant-Based for Sleep: StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Deep Sleep

Multivitamin with melatonin and herbal blend promotes relaxation and sleep.

Best Overall: GNC Men’s Energy, Immunity & Performance Trio

Tailored multivitamin supports energy, immunity, and overall performance for men.

Best for Bone Health: Wellman 30 Tablets for Men |with 21 nutrients, vitamin C

Calcium-rich multivitamin with magnesium, zinc, boron, and vitamin D supports bone health.

Best for daily use: Swisse Essential Multivitamin For Men & Women

Vegan-friendly Swisse Essential Multivitamin offers 100% RDA of essential nutrients for daily wellness.

Best for Boys: Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids, Men & Women

Chewable gummy multivitamin provides 13 essential nutrients for boys’ growth, development, and immunity.

Best Multivitamins for Men

1. Nutrazee Multivitamin Gummies for Kids, Men & Women - Check Amazon Offer

Delicious multivitamin gummies for kids, men, and women that provide essential nutrients.

Price: INR 1699

Form:

Chewable gummies

Dose:

2 gummies per day

Certifications:

Vegetarian, Halal, FSSAI certified

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Vitamin A: Supports vision, immune function, and cell growth

Supports vision, immune function, and cell growth Vitamin B12: Supports red blood cell production, nerve function, and brain development

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamin A : Sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale

: Sweet potatoes, carrots, spinach, kale Vitamin B12: Meat, poultry, fish, dairy products

Age range:

4+

What do we like?

Made of Plant-based pectin.

No Artificial Colour/Flavour. 100% Vegan & Non-GMO.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.5-star rating on Amazon, with over 10,000 reviews.

Some users have reported that their children’s energy levels and overall health have improved.

Why is the product among the best?

Delicious gummy multivitamin supports children’s overall health and development with a blend of essential nutrients.

2. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Glowing Skin - Check Amazon Offer

Melting strips with hyaluronic acid and collagen for glowing skin.

Price: INR 759

Form:

Melting strips

Dose:

One strip daily

Certifications:

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Vitamin D3 : Supports skin cell regeneration and collagen production.

: Supports skin cell regeneration and collagen production. Vitamin C: Boosts the immune system and protects against skin damage.

Boosts the immune system and protects against skin damage. SkinAx2TM: Plant extracts that have been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamin D3 : Fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk

: Fatty fish, eggs, fortified milk Vitamin C : Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes

: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes SkinAx2TM: Pomegranate, grapeseed, and olive leaf extract.

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

Boosts Collagen

Reduces Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Diminishes Hyperpigmentation

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Many users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving skin hydration, elasticity, and radiance.

Why is the product among the best?

These vegan strips support skin hydration, elasticity, radiance, and overall health.

3. GNC Men’s Energy, Immunity & Performance Trio

A 3-in-1 multivitamin with Triple Ginseng Root that boosts energy, immunity, and athletic performance.

Price: INR 999

Form:

Tablets, soft gels, and capsules

Dose:

One tablet daily

Certifications:

GMP Certified

Key ingredients and their benefits:

One Daily Multivitamin : Blend of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, as well as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron supporting overall health.

: Blend of 23 essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, as well as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron supporting overall health. Fish Body Oil : omega-3 fatty acids, to support heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction.

: omega-3 fatty acids, to support heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction. Triple Ginseng Root: three types of ginseng root (Korean, American, and Siberian), to improve energy levels, reduce stress, and boost cognitive function.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K : Fruits, vegetables, and fortified foods

: Fruits, vegetables, and fortified foods Omega-3 fatty acids : Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel

: Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel Ginseng root: Ginseng root capsules, tea, and powder

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

Comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs that support energy, immunity, and performance

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 3,000 reviews.

Users praise the product for its effectiveness in improving energy levels, immunity, and performance.

Why is the product among the best?

The trio pack includes a multivitamin, fish body oil, and triple ginseng root, which are all essential nutrients for men’s health and well-being.

4. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Healthy Hair

Price: INR 664

Form:

Melting strips

Dose:

One strip daily

Certifications:

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Biotin : Supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth.

: Supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for hair strength and growth. Vitamin E : Protects cells from damage and supports scalp health.

: Protects cells from damage and supports scalp health. Keranat : plant extracts that have been shown to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall.

: plant extracts that have been shown to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall. Folic acid: Supports cell growth and development, including hair growth.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains

Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy greens

Nuts, seeds, avocados, leafy greens Keranat : bamboo extract, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto extract.

: bamboo extract, horsetail extract, and saw palmetto extract. Folic acid: Leafy green vegetables, beans, lentils

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

Stimulates Hair Growth

Reduces Hair Fall

Improves Scalp Health

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving hair growth, reducing hair fall, and improving overall hair health.

Why is the product among the best?

The strips contain a comprehensive blend of ingredients that have been shown to support hair growth, reduce hair fall, and improve overall scalp health.

5. Swisse Essential Multivitamin For Men & Women

An essential multivitamin that fills nutrient gaps for overall health.

Price: INR 688

Form:

Tablets

Dose:

One tablet daily

Certifications:

Vegan certified

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Vitamin B : Supports energy production, cell growth and repair, and cognitive function.

: Supports energy production, cell growth and repair, and cognitive function. Biotin: Supports the production of keratin, a protein that is essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamin B : Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, whole grains, legumes

: Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, whole grains, legumes Biotin: Eggs, nuts, seeds, whole grains

Age range:

18+

What do we like:

Comprehensive blend of essential vitamins and minerals

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.3-star rating on Amazon, with over 92 reviews.

Users praise it for its effectiveness in improving energy levels, mood, and overall well-being.

Why is the product among the best?

Its Vegan Certification caters to the growing preference for plant-based supplements for overall well-being.

6. Wellman 30 Tablets for Men

A multivitamin for men, containing 21 nutrients and vitamin C improving bone and reproductive health and blood circulation.

Price: INR 569

Form:

Tablets

Dose:

One tablet daily

Certifications:

Vegan Certified

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Vitamin C : Supports immunity and collagen production.

: Supports immunity and collagen production. L-Arginine : An amino acid that helps to improve blood flow and circulation.

: An amino acid that helps to improve blood flow and circulation. Zinc: Supports immune function and reproductive health.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamin C : Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes

: Citrus fruits, berries, broccoli, tomatoes L-Arginine : Meat, poultry, fish, nuts, seeds

: Meat, poultry, fish, nuts, seeds Zinc: Oysters, meat, poultry, nuts, seeds

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

Inclusion of essential nutrients crucial for men’s health, including reproductive health and energy support.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 1273 reviews.

Users reported that the multivitamin improved their immunity, energy levels, reproductive health, and overall vitality.

Why is the product among the best?

It is formulated with 21 essential nutrients, including key elements like L-arginine, Calcium, and Zinc for overall health and vitality support.

7. Stronger Me Multivitamin Melting Strips for Deep Sleep

Melting strips with melatonin for deep sleep.

Price: INR 664

Form:

Melting strips

Dose:

One strip daily

Certifications:

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Melatonin : A hormone that helps to regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

: A hormone that helps to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Valerian root extract: A herb that has been shown to promote relaxation and sleep.

A herb that has been shown to promote relaxation and sleep. L-theanine : An amino acid that has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.

: An amino acid that has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality. Chamomile: An herb that has been shown to promote relaxation and sleep.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Melatonin: oats, rice, and tomatoes.

oats, rice, and tomatoes. Valerian root extract : found in some herbal teas and supplements.

: found in some herbal teas and supplements. L-theanine: tea, especially green tea.t

tea, especially green tea.t Chamomile: commonly consumed as a tea, but can also be found in supplements.

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

Relieves Insomnia

Stress Relief

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, Dairy-free

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Users praise the strips for their effectiveness in improving their overall sleep quality.

Why is the product among the best?

Plant-based melatonin strips promote relaxation and regulate sleep.

8. Neuherbs True Vitamin Adult 40+

Multivitamin with ginkgo biloba and turmeric supports cognitive function, energy, and joint health in adults 40+.

Price: INR 284

Form:

Tablets

Dose:

One tablet daily

Certifications:

FDA & FSSAI

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Vitamins and minerals: Support overall health and well-being.

Herbal blend: Supports immunity, energy, digestion, and daily wellness.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Vitamins and minerals: A variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

Herbal blend: A variety of herbs, including amla, brahmi, Fenugreek and shankhpushpi.

Age range:

40+

What do we like?

Multivitamins with herbs to manage heart, and mental health & boost immunity.

Natural ginseng & L-lysine help maintain energy levels all day long.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 4279 reviews.

Multivitamin with herbal blend supports immunity, energy, and overall wellness for adults 40+.

Why is the product among the best?

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO multivitamin for people 40+ seeking a safe and effective supplement to enhance their health.

9. StrongerMe Multivitamin Melting Strips for Instant Energy

Melt-away energy strips with caffeine and taurine combat fatigue and enhance physical performance.

Price: INR 664

Form:

Melting strips

Dose:

One strip daily

Certifications:

GMP certified, FDA Registered, Health Canada

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Caffeine: A stimulant that can improve energy levels, alertness, and focus.

A stimulant that can improve energy levels, alertness, and focus. Taurine: An amino acid that can improve energy production and reduce fatigue.

An amino acid that can improve energy production and reduce fatigue. L-theanine: An amino acid that can reduce stress and anxiety, and improve cognitive function.

An amino acid that can reduce stress and anxiety, and improve cognitive function. B vitamins(Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12): Support energy production and metabolism.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Caffeine: Coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks

Coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks Taurine : Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products

: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products L-theanine : Tea, especially green tea

: Tea, especially green tea B vitamins(Vitamin B5, B6, B9, B12):: Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, whole grains

Age range:

18+

What do we like?

This Plant-Based multivitamin reduces Fatigue and improves Focus

Enhances Performance and Recovery

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Nut-free, Soy-free, and Dairy-free

Overall ratings and user feedback:

Users have praised the strips for their effectiveness in boosting energy levels, improving focus, and enhancing performance.

Why is the product among the best?

These chocolate mint strips are a convenient and effective way to improve energy levels, focus, and performance.

10. HealthKart HK Vitals Multivitamin for Men & Women

An affordable multivitamin containing Omega 3 Fish Oil, Ashwagandha and minerals to support overall health and well-being.

Price: INR 999

Form:

Tablet and capsules

Dose:

One tablet each daily

Certifications:

FSSAI

Key ingredients and their benefits:

Omega 3 fish oil: Supports heart health, brain health, and joint health.

Supports heart health, brain health, and joint health. Ashwagandha: helps the body manage stress and improve overall well-being.

Popular food sources for the above ingredients:

Omega 3 fish oil : Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel.

: Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha root extract.

Age range:

18+

What we like:

Includes omega-3 fish oil and ashwandha, two popular supplements with a variety of health benefits.

Overall ratings and user feedback:

4.2-star rating on Amazon, with over 14239 reviews.

Users praised its combination of multivitamins, omega-3, and Ashwagandha for a holistic health approach.

Why is the product among the best?

It contains multivitamins, omega-3 fish oil, and the stress-relieving properties of Ashwagandha, three popular supplements with health benefits.

How do we rate and pick the best?

Ingredients: Prioritize science-backed ingredients and avoid harmful additives.

Prioritize science-backed ingredients and avoid harmful additives. Side effects: Opt for products with minimal or no side effects and avoid potential drug interactions.

Opt for products with minimal or no side effects and avoid potential drug interactions. Quality: Ensure high-quality ingredients, GMP certification, reputable manufacturers, and good packaging.

Ensure high-quality ingredients, GMP certification, reputable manufacturers, and good packaging. Ease of use: Choose products that are easy to take, understand, and consume.

Choose products that are easy to take, understand, and consume. Value: Evaluate the overall value, considering price, quantity, and product quality.

Things to consider before buying a multivitamin for Men

Consider your dietary needs, medications, and supplements.

Choose a multivitamin with a comprehensive blend of essential nutrients for men.

Prioritize bioavailable ingredients for better absorption.

Aim for 100% DV for most nutrients, except iron and vitamin A.

Follow dosage instructions and take multivitamins with food.

Choose a multivitamin with moderate iron content (18mg for adult men).

Opt for folate instead of folic acid for better bioavailability.

Ensure quality and purity through third-party testing.

Avoid multivitamins with allergens or sensitivities.

Consider a multivitamin formulated for specific health concerns.

Choose a convenient and consistent delivery format.

Compare prices and ingredients to find affordable value.

Consult a healthcare professional before taking a multivitamin.

Avoid over-supplementation to prevent side effects.

Track your multivitamin intake for informed discussions with your doctor.

Benefits of using multivitamins:

Fill necessary nutrients.

Combat fatigue and boost energy.

Cognitive enhancement

Promote healthy skin, hair, and nails.

What’s the best time to take your multivitamin?

Take your multivitamin with a meal, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and take it with dinner if you have a sensitive stomach.

Frequently asked questions.

1. What daily vitamins do men need and why?

Men need various vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, and B12

2. Is it good to take multivitamins every day?

Yes.

3. What is the right age for men to start taking multivitamins?

mid-20s

4. Do multivitamins have side effects?

Multivitamins are generally safe but can cause side effects like stomach upset. choose a multivitamin that is appropriate for your age and gender and follow the dosage instructions.

5. Can a man get all the necessary nutrients from diet?

It may take weeks or months to see full benefits, but some may notice improvements within a few days.

6. How long does it take to see benefits?

It may take weeks or months to see full benefits, but some may notice improvements within a few days.

7. Can multivitamins help in Skin and Hair health?

Yes, multivitamins contain nutrients essential for cell growth and repair, like vitamins A, C, and E.

8. What are the signs of vitamin deficiency in men?

Symptoms vary depending on the vitamin deficiency, but common signs include fatigue, weakness, muscle cramps, and skin problems.

9. Can multivitamins help in weight loss?

not specifically designed for weight loss but can support weight loss by ensuring adequate nutrient intake during a weight loss program.

Hopefully, this article answers all your queries regarding choosing the best Multivitamins in India.

