The eternal charm of fairy tales

Most parents resort to capture the charm of fairy tales to help retain positiveness in children

Most millennial parents have fond memories of curling up in bed with a book that transported them into a world of flying dragons, talking animals, gingerbread houses, crooked-nosed witches and pumpkin coaches. These stories often made them stay positive and believe that life can change for good.

Do fairy tales still matter to the iGeneration growing up with smartphones in hand and living in a world ruled more by logic than magic? “Of course! Children love to hear stories any day. They need to believe in that magic as magic brings hope for good to triumph over evil.” says Prashanthi Yachendra, principal, Pratyusha pre-school in Secunderabad. She believes the most powerful way to spark children’s imagination is through effective storytelling.

However, some people dismiss fairy tales as unreal. “Even though it is unreal, these tales instil moral values and have an emotional connect with the reader that televisions and high-tech gadgets miss out on,” insists Prashanthi.

Maya, an avid reader who introduced her son to fairy tales last summer, is quite excited as she says “My ten-year old son enjoys reading Big Nate books and feels a surge of adrenaline on escaping a zombie on the Minecraft game but he still finds himself riveted by funny little Rumpelstiltskin thumping his feet and smashing into walls. That is the timeless charm of fairy tales.”

Despite the modern day spooky, witty books and action oriented games, fairy tales still seem to be relevant, if many recent adaptations and books are to go by. While an American fantasy drama series Once upon a time gives it a modern twist, Walt Disney productions continues to enthral the audience with its adaptations. The recent offering Jack and the Beanstalk is on its way to hit the theatres in 2018. Titled Gigantic , the plot is a bit tweaked where Jack befriends a female giant of 11 years old and 60 foot tall.

In their efforts to make the old new again, several filmmakers, authors and grandparents as well, have retold these classic tales with a lot of changes over the years. Filmmakers have twisted some plots with subtle variations to suit modern sensibilities. “The characterisation can be improved to suit the changing scenarios of our society. For example, it is not necessary to always portray the step-mother as an evil woman who poisons the princess. When we retell these stories to kids, we do not deviate from the original plot, we only scrub off a few gory or unpleasant events. But the moral ‘truth will prevail’ is deep rooted,” feels Prashanthi. She further emphasises that the rich form of storytelling provides children with a framework of their own imagination besides enriching social and emotional factors.

Some parents like Malini Karamsetty, a teacher and a mother, feels fairy tales hold importance as essential stories of childhood. She observes “It is more than just a story. It sneaks into the child’s mind and sows the seeds of kindness and develop a natural sense of deviating from incorrect and inappropriate behaviour. Besides, the stories are packed with motivation for sorting out life.” Many parents consider it as a pleasant respite from the current glut of mobile games.

Many writers have written stories in the form of fairy tales which were folk narratives with origins in European traditions. Some of them have been changed to numerous adaptations. While Germany’s Grimm Brothers’ Fairy Tales is a compilation of collected stories passed down from generations, Denmark’s Hans Christian Anderson’s books are originally written by him. Both these names are synonymous with the fairy tales that all of us are familiar with.

Let us take a snappy peep at a few stories that have stood the test of time.

