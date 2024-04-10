The Daily Quiz | On The Great Gatsby

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | The book is set in a specific period in America, named after a music genre. What is this age called? What is the time period of this age? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jazz Age, between the 1920s and 1930s in America SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | The novel depicts first-person narrator Nick Carraway’s interactions with mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and Gatsby’s obsession to reunite with his former lover. What is her name? Which person in Fitzgerald’s life inspired this character? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Daisy Buchanan, Ginevra King SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | What is the term associated with the novels Moby-Dick, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Great Gatsby, and Gone with the Wind? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Great American Novel SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | The Great Gatsby provides a critical social history of Prohibition-era America. What was prohibited in the United States during this time? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Alcoholic beverages SHOW ANSWER