Sunday Quiz: words and phrases

1. This massive project, from the 1880s to the early 1900s, spearheaded by Ferdinand de Lesseps, promised to revolutionise the shipping industry in America. Lesseps hoped to recreate the success he’d had with a similar project in the Suez a few years earlier. Unfortunately there were many setbacks, including an alarming death rate, but the 82 km-long-project was finally completed in 1914. One of the most famous headlines describing this event were seven words that described Lesseps, his idea, the project and its name. What was the phrase?