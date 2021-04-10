Sunday Quiz: words and phrases
‘Live not on evil is live not on evil spelled backwards’
1. On April 11, 1814, one of the greatest military strategists of all time, the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, abdicated his throne. As laid out by the Treaty of Fontainebleau he was exiled to an island in the Mediterranean Sea. According to a 1848 article, he was supposed to have uttered a seven-word phrase to his physician. What was he supposed to have said that implied he was fine until he saw the island?
1. This massive project, from the 1880s to the early 1900s, spearheaded by Ferdinand de Lesseps, promised to revolutionise the shipping industry in America. Lesseps hoped to recreate the success he’d had with a similar project in the Suez a few years earlier. Unfortunately there were many setbacks, including an alarming death rate, but the 82 km-long-project was finally completed in 1914. One of the most famous headlines describing this event were seven words that described Lesseps, his idea, the project and its name. What was the phrase?
1. This musical piece played by six pianos uses strict musical procedures to create a piece with great rigour and lightness from what seems to be inconsequential material. Pianos 2 and 5 play harmonic palindromes, pianos 1 and 4 play rhythmic palindromes, and 3 and 6 play a melodic palindrome. The four-word title of the piece implies that at no point is it possible to distinguish the pianos, as well as implying that the music is neither strange nor regular. What is the title?
1. Great Lakes Brewery in collaboration with Sawdust City Brewery came up with a drink that had a seven-word name. The drink is a concoction of rum with spicy red pepper. A poster for it shows a pirate in the act of killing someone with a jar of this drink. What is the name of the drink?
1. This 2004 film by David Slade is a post-modern existential take on the search for meaning in the modern world. The main character Dr. Awkward and the title of the film symbolise the relentless swing of the pendulum of life. The four-word title is a question that asks if a certain type of waterfowl from the family Anatidae is able to visualise divine beings. What is the title of the film?
1. This three-word phrase is often used as the title of books, articles and blogs where palindromes are collected together. The recurring joke is that this phrase is supposed to have been the very first words ever spoken by humankind. It involves a male character from the Bible introducing himself to his partner, who has recently been introduced into his life. What phrase is this?
1. One of the most often used palindromes is a term that refers to a very fast car used in professional auto racing. Though usually written as two words, in the U.S. it is written as one word and is rarely seen as a palindrome. What word is this?
1. This word from the mid-14th century means ‘made god-like’, which comes from the Latin ‘deus’, which means ‘god’. This seven-letter word basically means ‘treated or worshipped someone or something like a god’. What term is this?
1. This nine-letter word refers to a tractor-drawn implement with rotating blades that is used to remove and mix the seed bed on farms. The first part of the name refers to the action it does and the second part is a generic suffix given to many machines (made famous by Dr. Doofenschmirtz). What is the name of this device used for turning over soil?
1. What 11-letter word is ironically the term to refer to the fear of palindromes?