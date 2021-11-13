Sunday Quiz: What has November 14 ever given us?

1. On November 14, 1889, Nellie Bly who was a pioneer of investigative journalism began a journey as part of a project for the newspaper, the New York World. She took a sturdy overcoat, some toiletry essentials, few clothes, £200 and some American currency in a bag. She arrived back in New Jersey on January 25, 1890. During her journey, she used steamships, railroads, visited a leper colony in China and met Jules Verne in France. Having taken 72 days to achieve her goal, she wrote a book about her travels as a reference to a work by the gentleman she met in France. What is the title of her book?