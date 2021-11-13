Sunday Quiz: What has November 14 ever given us?
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called 'Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an
1. First published in the U.S. on November 14, 1851, this classic adventure novel by an American writer is an example of the American Renaissance. The author drew from his experience as a sailor on whaling ships, and it includes songs, poems, soliloquies and asides. Narrated by a sailor called Ishmael who is interested in zoology, especially of a particular animal their ship is chasing, what is the title of the novel which is the name of the animal?
1. First published on November 14, 1883, this book was originally titled The Sea Cook: A Story for Boys, and became popular after it was serialised in a children’s magazine. The book had a huge impact on popular culture when it came to depictions of piracy. The elements of deserted tropical islands, sailors with one leg, pirates with parrots and the phrase ‘X marks the spot’ can be traced back to this novel. By what famous title do we now know this novel?
1. On November 14, 1889, Nellie Bly who was a pioneer of investigative journalism began a journey as part of a project for the newspaper, the New York World. She took a sturdy overcoat, some toiletry essentials, few clothes, £200 and some American currency in a bag. She arrived back in New Jersey on January 25, 1890. During her journey, she used steamships, railroads, visited a leper colony in China and met Jules Verne in France. Having taken 72 days to achieve her goal, she wrote a book about her travels as a reference to a work by the gentleman she met in France. What is the title of her book?
1. Born on November 14, 1891, Frederick Banting was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1923 at the age of 32, the youngest in physiology/ medicine, a record which still stands. Banting and his partner Charles Best were successful in isolating a certain protein from the pancreas of dogs and in the process discovered the main anabolic hormone in the body. In 1922, Banting was able to set up a medical practice and give injections of the hormone to treat a particular disease which till today is a huge problem. What hormone did Banting co-discover?
1. Born on November 14, 1904, Harold Larwood, was considered the greatest fast bowler of his time. He was feared for his top speed and unerring accuracy in bowling. His skill led to his team, England, using a certain controversial bowling technique to tackle the legendary Don Bradman. It involved Larwood aiming to hit the body of the batsman, who in trying to deflect the dangerous ball being bowled nicks the ball to a fielder. What was this tactic called?
1. On November 14, 1908, a certain scientist presented what he termed as ‘the quantum theory of light’. He proposed that light exists as tiny packets, or quantum particles, which he called photons, and these also have the ability to show wave-like properties. This revolutionised the world of physics and forms the basis of inventions such as lasers and TV screens. Who was the scientist who went on to win a Nobel Prize for his concept of the photoelectric effect?
1. On November 14, 1922, the BBC began daily radio broadcasts with a news bulletin at 6 p.m., followed by a weather forecast from the Met Office read by Arthur Burrows, director of programmes. Burrows read the bulletin twice, once fast and then slowly, so that listeners could take notes if they wished. This was from a transmitter situated in a house fittingly named after an Italian inventor who is credited with creating the first practical radio. Who was the house named after?
1. Born on November 14, 1948, this person is currently the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in his country. He is known for his environmental activism, and his fleet of cars run on bio-fuel made from surplus English wine or cooking oil. He was the first royal baby born in Buckingham Palace in the 20th century and has three younger siblings. Who is this person and what is his title?
1. Born on November 14, 1954, this person first created history by setting a national swimming record for Greece at the age of 14. Quitting a Ph.D in psychology in the U.S. midway, he started a rock band called Chameleon. His rise to fame came because of a historic concert he performed in 1993 at the Herodes Atticus theatre in Athens. This was the start of a string of concerts at heritage sites such as the Egyptian Pyramids, China’s Forbidden City, Russia’s Kremlin, Puerto Rico’s El Morro castle, and the Taj Mahal. As the quizmaster’s mother says, ‘his music brings many cultures together’. Who is this globally resounding artist?
1. Born on November 14, 1971, this player was voted by his peers as Australia’s greatest cricketer in 2007. He was the first to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, has the second most wicket-keeping dismissals and played a major role in Australia lifting the 2007 World Cup. Who is this athlete known to his friends as ‘Churchy’ or ‘Gilly’?