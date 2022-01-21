Shringara of Shrinathji coffee table book: faith and tiny masterpieces

Shringara of Shrinathji showcases a museum-worthy collection of 60 miniature paintings

Sometimes, serendipitous encounters lead to sumptuous outcomes. This was the case when product designer Vikram Goyal found himself at dinner with Mapin Publishing’s Bipin Shah, the pasha of coffee table book publishing. What began as a casual conversation in early 2020 turned into a lockdown project, culminating in a limited edition 192-page hardcover that is a collectible. Shringara of Shrinathji, written by noted artist and scholar Amit Ambalal and conceptualised by Goyal, displays 60 miniatures of Shrinathji, a manifestation of Lord Krishna, from the collection of Goyal’s grandfather, the late Gokal Lal Mehta.

‘Shringara of Shrinathji’ book cover

Reproduced for the first time, the museum-worthy collection was passed down from their ancestor, Pradhan Rai Pannalal Mehta (1843-1919), the former prime minister of the erstwhile state of Mewar (now Udaipur), a champion of education, development and philanthropy. Pannalal attributed his fortunes to Shrinathji and built up a sizeable collection of ornate miniatures, now accessible through this visually-arresting volume. The miniatures document the shringara (dressing, ornamentation) of the lord through changing seasons and during festivals. Goyal’s mother, Vanmala Mehta, writes in her foreword: “For us, these paintings are more than just pieces of art: they are a bridge that connects us to each other and our ancestors, and to our devout faith in Shrinathji.”

A painting from the book

Priests and paintings

The artworks are from the Nathdwara school, so named after the deity in the Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan. As Ambalal writes in an expansive essay accompanying the illustrations, the miniatures shown in the book were undertaken under the patronage of Tilkayat Govardhanlal (1862-1934), one of the temple’s most significant head priests. It was during his period that such paintings achieved their greatest heights, in terms of quality and detailing.

Devotion in the everyday The paintings are rooted in the Pushtimarg culture (the sect founded by Vallabharchya, a leader of the Bhakti movement that arose in 16th century India). It de-emphasised devotion through an ascetic path, in favour of the joys found in daily life: shringara, bhog (food and drink) and kirtan (devotional songs).

Further, he attributes the Mehta family paintings to Sukhdev Kishandas Gaur, the mukhia (chief artist) of the temple. “Sukhdev was the first of the Nathdwara artists to adopt a photographic perspective to painting,” Ambalal writes. “The high quality of workmanship, such as the concern for immaculate detail, refined portraiture and colour tonalities in the artworks, these 60 paintings could be attributed with certainty to Sukhdev.” Indeed, looking at the works, many of which are enlarged in scale for ease of viewing, it is astonishing to see the photographic nature of the artistry.

Vikram Goyal (inset) and a work inspired by the Nathdwara school

Love in the details

Despite their age, Goyal points out how contemporary many of the backdrops, colour palettes and motifs found in the artwork are. Stripes, solid colour including black backgrounds, and circular patterns continue to look as fresh today as they would have when they were first painted. “The book is an extension of my contemporary take on traditional arts,” explains the designer (and co-founder of wellness brand, Kama Ayurveda). His own designs, for example, include repousse panels inspired by traditional pichwai paintings.

The miniatures are a testimony to the artists’ talent. That painstaking attention to detail, and refinement of creation stems from excellence, and from a singular love of the deity. They were, after all, doing God’s work.

From Mapin Publishing, the book (priced at ₹9,500) is available online on shringaraofshrinathji.com and amazon.co.in. Or call 9987536039.