Reading Asia | A collection of interviews with contemporary Asian writers

Find the full collection of interviews by Sohini Basak for The Hindu as part of ‘Reading Asia’ series

April 11, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

In this monthly column, writer Sohini Basak sets out to interview contemporary writers from Asia to understand the nuances of cultural practices, power hierarchies, literary lineages, gender norms, all the while asking the question: Is there an Asian way of thinking? The hope for the column is to not only celebrate, but also sharpen our understanding of the countries geographically closest to us, and heighten our collective curiosities about the shared colonial histories, mythologies, sentimentalities and anxieties.

Bora Chung. File photo: Special Arrangement
Authors
Reading Asia | ‘The more I protest, the less “weirdly” I write’: an interview with Bora Chung
Sohini Basak
Norman Erikson Pasaribu. File photo: Special Arrangement
Authors
Reading Asia | ‘Impossible to write well about Indonesia without looking at the colonial archives’: an interview with Norman Erikson Pasaribu
Sohini Basak
Yoko Tawada. File.
Authors
Reading Asia | ‘For me, “Europe” is fiction’: an interview with author Yoko Tawada
Sohini Basak

