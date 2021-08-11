NIF Translation Fellowships Books

New India Foundation announces fellowships for translation

To mark India’s 74th Independence Day, the New India Foundation (NIF) is inviting applications for the first round of the NIF Translation Fellowships to be awarded in 2022. Three outstanding translators/ writers will get the fellowship for the research and translation of crucial non-fiction works from various Indian languages to English. Proposals are invited from translators for 10 languages — Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Tamil and Urdu. The fellowship will be granted on the basis of the choice of text, quality of translation, and overall project proposal. The non-fiction source text can be from any genre but it should throw light on a given socio-economic/ cultural aspect of Indian history from the year 1850 onwards.

The NIF Translation Fellowships aim to showcase India’s history and distinct narratives through regional literature. They complement the existing NIF programme that has led to the publication of 22 books so far and several new works ready for publication, over 10 fellowship rounds. By the end of the translation fellowships, fellows are expected to publish the translated works as an extension of their winning proposals. Each of them will be awarded a stipend of ₹6 lakh for a period of six months.

The jury for the fellowships this year includes the NIF Trustees — political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, historian Srinath Raghavan, and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal. There is also a Language Expert Committee in all of the 10 languages, comprising bilingual scholars, professors, academics and literary translators including Kuladhar Saikia for Assamese, Ipshita Chanda for Bangla,Tridip Suhrud foe Gujarati, Harish Trivedi for Hindi, Vivek Shanbhag for Kannada, Rajan Gurukkal for Malayalam, Suhas Palshikar for Marathi, Jatin Nayak for Odia, A.R. Venkatachalapathy for Tamil, Ayesha Kidwai and Rana Safvi for Urdu.

Speaking about the initiative, Niraja Gopal Jayal, Trustee, New India Foundation said, “There is an old saying about India: kos-kos mein badle paani; chaar kos mein vaani. A culture is captured by its symbols, heroes, rituals, history and writing; the NIF translation fellowships aim to make more of our culture accessible to new audiences.”

Applications are open from August 11 and the deadline for submissions is December 31, 2021. To know more about the Translations Fellowship, please visit the website: https://www.newindiafoundation.org/nif-translation-fellowship


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Literary Review
Comments
Related Articles

Health books that help us breathe, eat, live right

Malcolm Gladwell on his new narrative style in The Bomber Mafia | The Hindu On Books podcast

Learn about all sorts of leaves, from broad banana to thorny cacti

‘The Hunt for Mount Everest’ review: The giant among pygmies

‘Rajinikanth: A Life’ review: The many lives of a superstar

‘Space and Beyond, Professional Voyage of K. Kasturirangan’ review: Indian space odyssey through the eyes of a pioneer

The spirit of Rumi lives on in his ‘Masnavi’

Luminous ladies: Abdullah Khan reviews ‘The Wise Woman and Other Stories’ by Mannu Bhandari, trs Vidya Pradhan

The beautiful moments: Shuma Raha reviews Sunjeev Sahota’s ‘China Room’

‘A Begum & A Rani’ narrates lesser-known stories from the lives of Rani Lakshmibai and Begum Hazrat Mahal

Padma Shri awardee and Dogri writer Padma Sachdev passes away

A brilliant mind: The Seagull Sartre Library has released a series of 12 books compiling Jean-Paul Sartre’s essays

VJ James on ‘Anti-Clock’: ‘Time has imprisoned us’

‘A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali’ review: Poet of witness and an ability to contain multitudes

Poverty alleviation and growth

‘The Elusive Tipping Point: China-India Ties for a New Order’ review: An equilibrium with China

The abyss stares back: Reading horror in horrific times

In a foreign land: Vineetha Mokkil reviews Sabin Iqbal’s ‘Shamal Days’

Ripples of rebellion: Review of Neela Padmanabhan’s ‘Generations’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 12:55:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/new-india-foundation-announces-fellowships-for-translation/article35850654.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY