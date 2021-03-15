Books

Mainak Dhar’s latest book helps one build a professional winning edge

In the early days of lockdown, when Mainak Dhar heard of people losing their jobs and facing career uncertainty, he thought he could help out with his experience in the corporate sector. The 46-year-old author who is CEO for India & South Asia at Kimberly-Clark put out an offer on LinkedIn.

“Within a couple of weeks, more than two dozen people had reached out and I began chatting with them, helping with résumés and preparing for interviews,” Mainak says, adding, “I found myself repeating common themes — the importance of doing something because it is a good fit with who you are versus chasing someone else’s definition of success; self-actualisation versus depending on degrees and designations; and how to be more intentional and show up at key ‘moments of truth’. I wondered if it would not be more helpful if I could put these thoughts together in the form of a book and that is how Brand New Start (Bloomsbury, ₹399) was born.”

Mainak Dhar’s latest book helps one build a professional winning edge

Sense of purpose

The Mumbai-based author has written the Alice in Deadland series which looks at a zombie apocalypse through the lens of the Lewis Carroll classic and also thrillers such as Sniper’s Eye and 03.02. “I had been working on a thriller but I asked myself whether another thriller would be useful at this time, or if I could create a more positive impact by sharing some of the ideas I was discussing with the people I was mentoring. I believe that brands and people make the most impact when they are driven by a sense of purpose. So, I put the thriller aside and began working on Brand New Start,” he says.

Admitting there is no formula for success, Mainak says one will be more fulfilled if one is true to oneself. “People often spend their energy trying to be someone else or trying to live up to someone else’s definition of success.”

Not a a big fan of self-help books, Mainak says he hopes readers will ask themselves crucial questions. “Everyone can be successful, the challenge is to discover what you can be uniquely successful at and pursue it. As a society, we drum it into our children’s heads that being successful means picking up labels that others have, instead of understanding what plays to their unique strengths and where they can make the most impact,” he adds.

Speaking of the truth in personal branding Mainak says, “People think of it in superficial terms — the way we talk, dress, or network. The most important part of creating a strong personal brand is to be rooted in a clear sense of purpose; to use one’s passions and talents to serve others.”

The role of social media in personal brand building cannot be underestimated. “The first touchpoint where people encounter one’s brand is on social media — whether it is a recruiter looking up your LinkedIn profile or a date looking you up on Instagram. It is a critical part of building our personal brands. The important thing is to be thoughtful about the kind of brand you want to create. Many people see social media as an outlet for narcissism. It is best if we harness its power not just to post selfies but to form genuine connections,” he adds.

Comments
Related Articles

Look back at Bengaluru’s history with this book of stories from INTACH

Conversations across cultures: The politics of translation and Seagull Books

A reformer’s childhood: Review of ‘Shyamchi Aai’ by Sane Guruji, trs Shanta Gokhale

In a city by the sea

‘A Road Well Travelled’ review: Bofors to match-fixing, a police officer recounts life in service

‘By Many a Happy Accident: Recollections of a Life’ review: Reflections of a nationalist

Imayam wins Sahitya Akademi Award

‘Anything Can Be’ revives the tradition of letter writing, with missives by Boman Irani, Mandira Bedi and more

Chetan Bhagat is my hero, says Chennai author Prraveen Khumar

Karunanidhi’s defiance

Feeling demotivated? Check out these books brimming with words of wisdom

A cosmos of folklore and myth

Suchitra Vijayan on a journey to find a people's history of modern India | The Hindu On Books Podcast

‘Ghalib: A Wilderness at my Doorstep’: Fresh insight into Ghalib’s world

‘Midnight’s Borders: A People’s History of Modern India’ review: A ‘museum’ of forgotten stories from the borderlands

‘Keywords for India: A Conceptual Lexicon for the 21st Century’ review: Constellation of words

Musings on the mirage city: Review of ‘The Kolkata Cadence’

Laxman Rao, novelist and playwright, sold chai from his stall in Delhi until the lockdown

Burning hearts: ‘The True History of the Conquest of New Spain’ by Bernal Díaz del Castillo

Then a hero comes along: Review of Devashish Makhija’s ‘Oonga’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 1:52:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/mainak-dhars-latest-book-helps-one-build-a-professional-winning-edge/article34072662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY