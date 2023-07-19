HamberMenu
Listen | An extract from K.R. Meera’s new novel ‘Assassin’

A reading from K.R. Meera’s novel ‘Assassin’

The seed of this book was planted in 2017, after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, says K.R. Meera

July 19, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Swati Daftuar
Swati Daftuar

K.R. Meera’s new book, Assassin, releases on July 25, and it won’t be an exaggeration to call it her magnum opus. Originally titled Ghathakan and translated from the Malayalam by J. Devika, this is her most ambitious novel to date, and also her most personal.

In this thriller set against real-life events, the protagonist, Satyapriya, turns detective as she races against time to find her assassin, while the author, lightly and deftly, slips in the hard, unforgiving truths that lie between the folds of fiction.

