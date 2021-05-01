Green Humour — May 2, 2021
Rohan Chakravarty
May 01, 2021 16:30 IST
Rohan Chakravarty
May 01, 2021 16:30 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
‘India and the Pandemic: The First Year’ review: A deadly pathogen and the difficult path to recovery
By the sweat of their brows: Sudipta Datta reviews ‘The Sickle’ by Anita Agnihotri, trs Arunava Sinha
In search of certainties: Review of ‘The Town Slowly Empties: On Life and Culture during Lockdown’ by Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee
‘Polio: The Eradication Imbroglio: The Malady and its Remedy’ review: Shifting goalposts and the worldwide battle against polio
Man and the first big boom: An extract from Easterine Kire’s ‘The Rain-Maiden and the Bear-Man and Other Stories’
‘The Tale of the Horse: A History of India on Horseback’ review: Reimagining the horse and its unique place in Indian history
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 1, 2021 5:11:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/green-humour-may-2-2021/article34446940.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story