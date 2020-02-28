Google doodle celebrates Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary

If you have read the original Alice's Adventures in Wonderland book, then today's Google doodle will send you down memory lane.

Published on November 26, 1865, the classic was illustrated by British artist Sir John Tenniel, and Google celebrated his 200th birth anniversary in today’s doodle.

The doodle shows the conversation between Cheshire Cat and Alice. In the book, a lost Alice asks the cat, “Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?” Cheshire Cat replies, “That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.”

Matthew Cruickshank who created the doodle explained that one really can “go” anywhere they want from Google's homepage.

An illustration of the caterpillar and Alice by John Tenniel (circa 1900) Photo: Getty Images

Born in Bayswater (West London), Tenniel was interested in painting and drawing from a young age and became a student of the Royal Academy of Arts in 1842. The same year he did his first book illustration for Samuel Carter Hall's The Book of British Ballads.

John Tenniel is also famous for his drawings in Through the Looking-Glass and What Alice Found There.

In 1850 he became a political cartoonist for the weekly magazine Punch and in 1893 Queen Victoria knighted him for public service. Tenniel died at the age of 93 on February 25, 1914.

Google doodle also celebrates today French filmmaker, playwright, and novelist Marcel Pagnol's 125th birthday. This doodle is visible only in France.