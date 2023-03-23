Getting it right: a historian’s effort to document the life of Bhagat Singh  

March 23, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

India has been slow to appreciate the genius of Bhagat Singh. Generations of students have grown up with a little more than passing mention of Bhagat Singh in history textbooks. Often clubbed with Sukhdev and Rajguru and the three revolutionaries’ hanging on March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, the man who wanted to “sow guns” as a child, deserves better.

Back in the summer of 2002, Hindi cinema made a belated and somewhat hurried attempt to shine a light on the man under whose influence the Hindustan Republican Army transformed into the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. The result was three films, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed-e-Azam and Shaheed. The films failed to conquer the box office. About a month after the three Bhagat Singh movies, the audiences warmed up more enthusiastically to Devdas based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel. The threads of history lost out to the yarn of a famous novelist. And Bhagat Singh, in the mind of the common man, remained a peripheral figure whose execution could not be saved by Mahatma Gandhi despite the pact with Lord Irwin. One man though has given the best years of his life, and some more after retirement, to study, research and write about Bhagat Singh. Indeed, retired Jawaharlal Nehru University academic Chaman Lal has researched the life of Bhagat Singh with a passion unparalleled.

Defying easy definition

While Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Abul Kalam Azad and Subhas Chandra Bose have, at various times, been celebrated through biographies, Bhagat Singh has often been a freedom fighter who does not fit the template of a freedom struggle based on ahimsa and satyagraha. Easily glossed over is the fact that he spent 157 days on a hunger strike, picking up not even once a weapon in anger. Not by Lal though who has penned around a dozen books on the revolutionary freedom fighter, an atheist who is now sought to be appropriated by right wing forces. Truth to tell, Bhagat Singh defies easy definition.

Born in 1907, Lal writes in Life and Legend of Bhagat Singh, (published by Publication Division), that Bhagat Singh lived for all of 23 years but filled those years with an unwavering commitment to India and fierce anti-imperialism. Impatient of delays and hateful of colonial ways, he preferred the gallows to writing letters of clemency. Lal’s latest book which comes replete with photographs of Bhagat Singh’s ancestral house in Khatkar Kalan besides his family elders, presents him as a human being, a young man close to his elder brother Jagat Singh.

Bhagat Singh’s biography too was written by his younger brother Ranbir Singh who was all of six years when Bhagat Singh was executed in 1931, and used family anecdotes and experiences to put together the story. The Urdu biography was released in 2020. A more nuanced one was penned by his niece Virender Sindhu who brought together three generations of Bhagat Singh’s family together in a book back in 1968.

Aura of mystery

Despite these books and films, the common man has not had much authentic literature focused solely on Bhagat Singh. Many have been intrigued by him and many others inspired by his bravery in front of imperial forces. Yet there has been an aura of mystery about Bhagat Singh. As Lal writes in Life and Legend…, “For every young adult in any part of India, the name Bhagat Singh creates a sense of intrigue towards this iconic hero of [the] Indian freedom struggle. That is how I was also attracted towards Bhagat Singh. I have had the fortune to get firsthand account of the life, Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters led, from one of their counterparts himself. Manmathnath Gupta, a participant in the Kakori Rail dacoity of 1925, was saved from the gallows due to his young age. After reading his sketches of revolutionaries, Bharat Ke Krantikari, I was so impressed that I translated this small book in Punjabi at the age of 20. Along with writing, my focus remained on collecting the writings and documents pertaining to Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh was the product of his times…and his tenaciousness is what made him into an icon he is today.”

This focus of Lal enabled him to expose several lies floating about Bhagat Singh. A few years ago, attempts were made on social media to tell youngsters that Bhagat Singh was executed on February 14, the idea being to undermine the importance of Valentine’s Day in a youngster’s life. Lal calmly demolished the myth, telling this correspondent, “This has been a standard Goebbelsian philosophy adopted by his true followers in Hindutva Lies Factory. To speak a falsehood hundred times to make it look ‘true’! They avoid saying ‘executed’ now, as March 23 is too well known a day, but say the punishment was announced this day, whereas judgment was delivered on October 7, 1930.”

It is with the same straight face that Lal has brought Bhagat Singh to the centre of public discourse. His works have not been coloured by eulogy, rather the story moves forward on the basis of unadulterated facts.

For instance, to coincide with Bhagat Singh’s 112th birth anniversary in 2019, Lal published Bhagat Singh: A Reader. Through the book, Lal disclosed how Bhagat Singh had sent a message for the Punjab Students Conference held on October 19, 1929 at Lahore with Subhas Bose as the chair.

Prolific writer

Bhagat Singh was influenced by his grandfather, Arjan Singh, and uncle, Ajit Singh. “Seeing his family members suffer at the hands of British Government created bitter feelings within him in his tender age….He started reading political literature from a very early age…mostly in Urdu at home. At the age of 12, he went to Amritsar in 1919 to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh, returning with blood-soaked soil of martyrs in a glass container,” writes Lal.

Bhagat Singh wrote his first essay on Punjab’s language and script problem in Hindi at the age of 16 in 1923. By the time he wrote his last letter to his comrades in jail on March 22, a day before he was executed, he had already penned more than 130 letters, petitions, statements and essays, apart from writing a hundred plus pages of Jail Notebook.

Through his fierce commitment to communism, nationalism and his writings besides the painstaking efforts of Lal, Bhagat Singh lives on.