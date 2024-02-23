GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Package - in 4 stories
Pages from ‘The Pig Flip’.

Review: ‘The Pig Flip’ | A slice of Kerala’s gambling underworld

Anasuya Menon
Graphic artist Appupen

‘I’d never give AI any sort of creative control over my work,’ says artist Appupen, who has a new book called ‘Dream Machine’

Jaideep Unudurti
A page from ‘We, The Citizens’ by Khyati Pathak, Anupam Manur and Pranay Kotasthane.

Review: ‘We, The Citizens’ | A primer on India’s policies, with simple text and illustrations

Swati Daftuar
An illustration from ‘The Moral Contagion’.

Review: ‘The Moral Contagion’ | The history of pandemics, told in a most engaging manner

Joshua Muyiwa

Eye on graphic novels

Four recently-published works showcase the changing themes in graphic novels

February 23, 2024 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The demand for graphic novels has gone up by over 50% since the, say Indian booksellers, despite challenges like the steep rise in cost of paper. While the mythological retelling remains popular, we are seeing much more today, from books on the environment, technology and public policy, to memoirs, biographies and a whole range of experimental, genre-defying stories. Here are four recently-published works, fiction and non-fiction, that showcase these changing themes, and reading lists from their authors to get you started. Also, write to us at mag.letters@thehindu.co.in with your recommendations.

