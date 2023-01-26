Daily quiz | Virginia Woolf

1 / 6 | This is a book publishing imprint of Penguin Random House that was founded as an independent company in 1917 by British authors Leonard Woolf and Virginia Woolf. What is the name of the publishing house? In 2015, it started a project, to retell the plays of this famous writer. Who was the writer? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hogarth Press; William Shakespeare SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Considered one of Woolf’s best-known novels, this book details a day in the life of the protagonist, a fictional upper-class woman in post-First World War England. The book describes the woman’s preparations for a party she will host in the evening and the ensuing party. Name the book and the protagonist. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mrs Dalloway; Clarissa Dalloway SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | This play written by Edward Albee examines the structure of the marriage of an American middle-aged academic couple, Martha and George. As a reference to this play, a TV play was produced in 1978, featuring an English literature teacher. Name the two plays. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Me! I’m Afraid of Virginia Woolf SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | This test is a measure of the representation of women in film and, by extension, in fiction in general. The test is named after an American cartoonist in whose 1985 comic strip the test first appeared. He in turn credits the idea to the writings of Virginia Woolf. What is the name of the test? In which comic did the test first appear? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bechdel test, Dykes to Watch Out For SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This is an extended essay by Virginia Woolf, based on two lectures Woolf delivered in 1928. In the essay, Woolf uses metaphors to explore social injustices and comments on women’s lack of free expression. Identify the essay. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : A Room of One’s Own SHOW ANSWER