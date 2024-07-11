Daily Quiz | On Harper Lee’s book
1 / 7 | A classic of modern American literature, this book won this prize, considered one of the most coveted awards in literary achievements, a year after it was published. What was the award?
SHOW ANSWER
Published - July 11, 2024 05:01 pm IST
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.