Daily Quiz | On Harper Lee’s book

YOUR SCORE 0 /7

1 / 7 | A classic of modern American literature, this book won this prize, considered one of the most coveted awards in literary achievements, a year after it was published. What was the award? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pulitzer Prize SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | This character, a lawyer in the book, has served as a moral hero for many readers and as a model of integrity for lawyers. Name the character. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Atticus Finch SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Which genre does this novel belong to, given that it focuses on the psychological and moral growth of the protagonist from childhood to adulthood, most commonly known as ‘coming-of-age’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bildungsroman SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | The book was made into a film in 1962, winning three Academy Awards. Who won the award for best actor, for portraying the leading role (answer to Q2)? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gregory Peck SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | This character Dill Harris is the best friend of the Finch children in the novel. He is believed to be based on a childhood friend of Harper Lee, who was a novelist and playwright himself. Who was it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Truman Capote SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | What is the metaphor behind the title of the novel? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘To kill a mockingbird‘ is to kill that which is innocent and harmless SHOW ANSWER