Daily Quiz | On George Orwell
In this picture, protesters are wearing masks that became popularised by a dystopian comic book that eventually was made into a well-known feature film - V for Vendetta and the masks are called Guy Fawkes mask. START THE QUIZ
This dystopian social science fiction novel was first published in 1949. The book centres on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people and behaviours within society. Some of the common terms used in the book are Oceania, Big Brother, Airstrip One and Thought Police. Name the book.
This 1953 novel presents an American society where books have been personified and outlawed and “firemen” burn any that are found. Identify the book, and name the author.
Answer : Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
In this futuristic dystopian novel set in a place known as the Republic of Gilead, the title echoes the component parts of Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales. Name the book. What is the name of the central character who is also the narrator?
Answer : The Handmaid’s Tale, Offred
In this novel, it’s discovered that teenage girls possess the ability to inflict harm by shooting electricity from their fingertips, eventually leading them to become the dominant sex. Name the book and the author.
Answer : The Power by Naomi Alderman
This 1962 British science fiction novel depicts a post-apocalyptic future in which global warming, caused by increased solar radiation, has rendered uninhabitable much of the surface of planet Earth. Name the book.
An unknown force causes the people of the island to collectively ‘forget’ and lose their attachment to objects or concepts in this novel. Identify the novel. In which language was this originally written?
Answer : The Memory Police. In Japanese
