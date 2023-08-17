HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On George Orwell

Animal Farm by George Orwell, best known for its dystopian-themed storytelling was first published on August 17, 1945. Here is a quiz on the novels written on the same theme. 

August 17, 2023

Sindhu Nagaraj
In this picture, protesters are wearing masks that became popularised by a dystopian comic book that eventually was made into a well-known feature film - V for Vendetta and the masks are called Guy Fawkes mask.
1 / 6 | This dystopian social science fiction novel was first published in 1949. The book centres on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people and behaviours within society. Some of the common terms used in the book are Oceania, Big Brother, Airstrip One and Thought Police. Name the book. 
Answer : 1984
