Daily Quiz | On George Orwell

1 / 6 | This dystopian social science fiction novel was first published in 1949. The book centres on the consequences of totalitarianism, mass surveillance and repressive regimentation of people and behaviours within society. Some of the common terms used in the book are Oceania, Big Brother, Airstrip One and Thought Police. Name the book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1984 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | This 1953 novel presents an American society where books have been personified and outlawed and “firemen” burn any that are found. Identify the book, and name the author. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | In this futuristic dystopian novel set in a place known as the Republic of Gilead, the title echoes the component parts of Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales. Name the book. What is the name of the central character who is also the narrator? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Handmaid’s Tale, Offred SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In this novel, it’s discovered that teenage girls possess the ability to inflict harm by shooting electricity from their fingertips, eventually leading them to become the dominant sex. Name the book and the author. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Power by Naomi Alderman SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This 1962 British science fiction novel depicts a post-apocalyptic future in which global warming, caused by increased solar radiation, has rendered uninhabitable much of the surface of planet Earth. Name the book. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Drowned World SHOW ANSWER