Listen to Malgudi Days in Kannada

Film and television actor, Aniruddha Jatkar shares his joy at being the narrator of the audio-book

September 01, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Aniruddha Jatkar

Aniruddha Jatkar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Who can forget the famous television series, Malgudi Days? Based on the RK Narayan’s writings and adapted for screen by the late Shankar Nag, the series, gave the viewers a glimpse of a gentler way of life that today is just a memory. Malgudi Days, originally written in English, and translated into Kannada by H Ramachandra Swami as Malgudi Dinagalu, is now available as an audio-book. 

The book cover

The book cover | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

Kannada film and television actor, Aniruddha Jatkar, has narrated the audio-book. “I grew up watching the series and imagined myself as each of the characters. When Storytel approached me to narrate the audio-book, my joy knew no bounds.” 

Aniruddha, who is the son-in-law of the late Kannada actor, Vishnuvardhan, says, the audio-book will introduce a new generation of readers to the writings of RK Narayan. “Though a fictional place, Malgudi has realistic characters and situations in it. The audio-book will only help bring people closer to the stories of their roots and culture.” 

