I don’t feel the pressure to do something now, says Viswanathan Anand

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand, in the City to promote his book Mind Master, says he will continue till he is able to play at a reasonable level

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu here on Sunday, Anand shared some thoughts on his career.

On the book

The 50th birthday was a natural deadline which enabled us to focus on it and complete it. And, we thought instead of making it an autobiography, we could come up with the most significant stories which I went through, learnt from them and the take-aways. More like life lessons.

The biggest challenge as a world champion

In 1995 and 1998 World championships, everything in chess till then seemed like a sequence. It seemed like a long road, if you kept walking, you would reach the destination. But, after those two matches, you have to make an extra effort, it was no more like on auto-pilot.

Biggest inspiration

My mother. Looking back the way I am and do things similar to how she would do it. Realise it more and more. Her dedication not only brought me into chess but also got me to write down my thoughts which helped bring out this book.

Were there moments when you wanted to quit?

I have often thought I would quit. It is a typical process. The day you have a bad result, looks like it is the end of the world. Then wait for two days, still feel you should. Then, two more days it is ok, just bad luck. And, a few more days later, you will be waiting to play chess again. It is a difficult curve.

Do you feel you have achieved everything and nothing more is there?

It is not that I don’t want to win anything more. But, I won’t think about it. I don’t feel the pressure to do something. I like playing till I am able to play at a reasonable level. There is no time-frame at all. Yes, when you get to 50, you inevitably think about this. Essentially, chess is becoming younger. But, I am eager to play many tournaments in 2020.

On Indian sports

So much better now. No one bats an eyebrow when you say you are into sports for a living. The attitude has changed, lot more support. Much easier now to be a sportsman. Same is true in chess too. The effect is very positive.

On AICF functioning

It is sorting out everything. Hope it finishes the job.

Any administrative role for yourself?

Honestly, it doesn’t excite me at all. So, no way.

Advice to young chess talent

Just play and enjoy even while taking maximum advantage of the training methods. The structure in terms of tournaments and exposure can always be better. But we are in one of the best situations we have ever had before.