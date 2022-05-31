Test yourself on renowned women writers from India and the world
Daily Quiz | On women writers
Test yourself on renowned women writers from India and the world
Daily Quiz | On women writers
1/6
1.
Name this writer whose lesser-known works include The Casual Vacancy and Cormoran Strike. She also goes by the pseudonym ‘Robert Galbraith’.
Answer :
J. K. Rowling
2.
This writer’s debut novel is set in the fictional town of Ayemenem, inspired by Aymanam village in Kerala. It went on to win the Booker Prize in 1997. Identify the writer.
Answer :
Arundhati Roy
3.
Which author’s 1813 novel begins with the famous sentence “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife”?
Answer :
Jane Austen
4.
Name this Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose best-known work revolves around the lives of two children. Inspired by the racist attitudes in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, the story is set in the fictional Southern county of Maycomb.
Answer :
Harper Lee
5.
This Tamil feminist, teacher and novelist rose to fame with her autobiographical novel Karukku (1992), which captures the joys and sorrows experienced by Dalit Christian women in Tamil Nadu. Name her.
Answer :
Bama
6.
Known as ‘the black woman’s poet laureate’, this writer was a pillar of the Civil Rights Movement and Black feminist writing in the 1970s. Identify this poet, whose autobiography is titled I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.