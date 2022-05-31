Authors

Daily Quiz | On women writers

Test yourself on renowned women writers from India and the world

1. Name this writer whose lesser-known works include The Casual Vacancy and Cormoran Strike. She also goes by the pseudonym ‘Robert Galbraith’.

Answer :

J. K. Rowling

