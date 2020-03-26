Author Nandini Nayar offers an online writing course for youngsters

Here’s good news for parents who look for options to keep their wards creatively engaged in this social distancing phase. City-based writer Nandini Nayar has come out with a three-week online writing course for children above 10 years.

The story writing class introduces them to elements that go into writing a story and guides them on the aspects to consider. “It is easy for children stuck at home to get bored and distracted. Also, there is tension at home with Corona news. This is the the time when one can turn one’s energies towards getting creative,” says Nandini who is also uploading storytelling videos on Instagram for toddlers.

Book cover

Communicating through Gmail Hangouts, Nandini will also give assignments at the end of the session. She makes it clear that these are fun assignments “I want them to have fun even as they take to writing. Writing has helped me through many serious and stressful situations. I would like to pass this on to the children, so that they can enjoy themselves and keep writing so that it brings them solace. Even if one never wants to publish, just writing a diary can help one communicate emotions in a nice way.”

Any child above 10 years can sign up for the course. The only requisite is parents should make an honest assessment of their ward. “Children who love to read and write will benefit from this course than a child who dislikes reading and considers writing assignments an unpleasant chore,” she says adding some parents also asked her if they too can join. “There is no upper limit but I am referring to young adults so will be talking to them at their level. Parents also might be busy with most of them working from home and some mothers who are homemakers have children and chores to deal with.”

Book cover

Nandini began writing for her son. In her 20-year-journey as children books author, she has written 54 books till now. “My son is in the first year of college, and he’s taken up reading again,” she says.

(Email authronandininayar@gmail.com to know more about the course)